Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
Pistons, still missing Duren & Stewart, hustle past Minnesota
Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 135-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Little Caesars Arena. BOUNCING BACK – Their situation was a long way from ideal – the Pistons played Minnesota and All-Star center Rudy Gobert minus their top three big men – but it was markedly better than 24 hours earlier. The Pistons gave up 147 points at Philadelphia on Tuesday when they played without four starters and six key rotation pieces, but they at least got Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers back for Wednesday’s visit from Minnesota. The Timberwolves, winners of four straight since squandering an 18-point lead in a New Year’s eve loss to the Pistons, pounced on the undersized Pistons to score the game’s first 10 points. But the Pistons fought back to take a 65-64 halftime lead, expanded it to 15 in the third quarter and never let Minnesota crack the door to a comeback in the fourth. Nerlens Noel, the last big man standing, had a major impact during a third quarter in which the Pistons outscored Minnesota 36-23, blocking four shots in 10 minutes. He never returned to the game after that, the Pistons getting by with Hamidou Diallo, giving up 8 inches against Rudy Gobert, as their center down the stretch. Saddiq Bey scored 18 points in the first half, finishing with 31, and Bogdanovic scored 13 of his 27 in the dominant third quarter. The Pistons shot .531 from the 3-point arc, topping their previous best of .517 at Sacramento on Nov. 20. They also came close to their season best for assists with 30 (32) and for 3-point makes (19) by hitting 17 of 32. With the win, the Pistons improved to 3-7 on the second night of a back to back. After playing 10 such sets in the season’s first 45 games, they have only four left in the remaining 37 games.
Philadelphia takes care of business against Pistons | Locked On 76ers
The 76ers took care of business while defeated the struggling Detroit Pistons Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. Jaden Springer dominated in a rare appearance.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, pick for 1/12: OKC aims for more disciplined play
The Philadelphia 76ers had little trouble dispatching the depleted Detroit Pistons in consecutive games. The task will be a bit more daunting when the Sixers host the improved Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Joel Embiid led the way with 36 points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots in a 147-116...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Charles White, USC's Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans' career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
BREAKING: Former Miami Heat Player Will Reportedly Work Out For Los Angeles Lakers
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, former Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard will work out for the Los Angeles Lakers.
"He Will Always Be Part Of The Jazz's Legacy" | Donovan Mitchell Returns As Utah Hosts Cleveland
In what's sure to be the story of the NBA on Tuesday night, former Jazzman Donovan Mitchell returns to the snow-capped mountains of Salt Lake City when Utah hosts Cleveland at Vivint Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MT. "Once a Jazzman, always a Jazzman. We honor the amazing...
Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing
Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
OKC Thunder Pull Off Upset Victory vs. 76ers in South Philly
The Oklahoma City Thunder find success against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road.
How the Detroit Pistons really blew the 2019 NBA Draft
Every team in the NBA has a long list of players that they missed on in the NBA Draft, including the Detroit Pistons. It’s easy to say where teams went wrong in hindsight, but let’s face it, the draft is a crap shoot and there are very few sure things. But the Pistons have some of the most high-profile draft misses in league history, as they famously drafted Darko Milicic second with a trio of future Hall-of-Famers still on the board.
Doc Rivers, Mark Daigneault Talk Isaiah Joe Before Philly Return
Isaiah Joe is back in South Philly for the first time since his last game donning a Philadelphia 76ers uniform. Just a few years ago, Joe was a young prospect coming out of Arkansas on the Sixers’ radar. Leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft, the young sharpshooter was heavily linked to the Sixers as a potential pick.
Injury Report: Thunder Facing Uphill Battle Against Healthy Philadelphia Squad
Philadelphia is missing no players on Thursday due to injuries.
Cleveland Continues Road Trip In Portland, What Cavs Fans Should Have On Their Radar
The Cavaliers' road trip is almost over. They have two more stops before returning home and the next city up is Portland. Cleveland is coming off a pretty demoralizing loss to the Jazz on Tuesday night. It was a game that they should've won but two late fouls by Caris LeVert and Cleveland's inability to make free throws throughout the game cost them the win.
Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 9: Jalen Brunson's Career Night Not Enough For New York Knicks Against Milwaukee
Jalen Brunson scored a career-high 44 points for the New York Knicks in a 111-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokoumpo led the Bucks with 22 points and 10 rebounds while Brook Lopez added 17 points. NEXT KNICKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 2 in New York. NEXT BUCKS...
Lakers Injury Report: LA Getting Two Forwards Back Against Dallas
Though they're still banged-up, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting two big reinforcements tonight when they do their darnedest to avoid a repeat of their miserable Christmas Day defeat to the Dallas Mavericks tonight. Per the league's latest injury report , forward Troy Brown Jr. has been officially upgraded...
