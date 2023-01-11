Read full article on original website
Related
gcaptain.com
Sembcorp Marine Delivers Third and Final Zero-Emission Ferry to Norled
Singaporean shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine has marked the delivery of the last of three fully battery-operated roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries for Norwegian ferry operator Norled. The vessel, Leikanger, marks the third and final Ropax unit built for Norled by Sembcorp Marine, and follows the handover of the sister vessels Hella and Dragsvik...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Wood battery: Is this the future of energy?
It seems that there is a new development in batteries and energy storage every week. These range from the use of new materials to the amplification of the efficiency of old batteries. In this video, Matt Ferrell discusses the rise of the use of wood in batteries. “With the ever-growing...
Gizmodo
What Counts as a 'Renewable' Fuel?
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new standards for how much of the nation’s fuel supply should come from renewable sources. The proposal, released last month, calls for an increase in the mandatory...
US News and World Report
Germany Backs Norwegian Plan to Capture Carbon From Cement
BREVIK, Norway (Reuters) - Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck threw his weight behind a Norwegian project to capture carbon emissions and re-use them being carried out by multinational HeidelbergMaterials. Habeck's visit to the Norcem cement plant in Brevik, Norway, represents a shift in German policy back towards efforts to deal...
Hydrogen made a surprising comeback in 2022 — but it's still not the green fuel of the future
One of the surprising climate stories of 2022 was the rapid emergence of hydrogen as an immediate, not just potential, decarbonization technology. Major and unprecedented investments, both from government and the private sector, were initiated this year in Europe, the U.S., China and Japan. But while hydrogen technology is growing in popularity, questions remain: Can it be one of the biggest breakthroughs for climate mitigation, or is it largely a distraction?
maritime-executive.com
Video: Explosion Breaks Chinese Tanker in Two
Chinese media is carrying a video of a search and rescue operation off the northern coast that is getting wide play on social media. The domestic tanker was torn apart by an explosion splitting the vessel in two just forward of the accommodation block. SAR officials are reporting that two crew members are missing but that 15 were successfully evacuated from the ship.
freightwaves.com
Biden climate blueprint promotes modal shift away from trucks
A formal strategy for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation sector prioritizes maritime and rail over trucking to more quickly get to net-zero emissions by 2050. The U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, released Tuesday by the Biden administration, is billed as a “first-of-its-kind” plan to cut GHG emissions...
New fuel made of carbon dioxide and water by Porsche in Chile
In a story that has snuck under the radar, the automaker Porsche has invested in a new eFuel made out of carbon dioxide and H20. Gary Gastelu wrote an article at Fox News on Dec. 21, 2022, explaining the new development in creating an alternative fuel that would work in gas-powered engines.
Are fossil fuels losing their grip on US? ‘Carbon intensity’ of economy lags as renewables grow
There are signs that fossil fuel use is waning in the US as carbon emissions dropped behind the rate of economic growth in 2022. The country’s carbon footprint still increased by 1.3 per cent - but far less steeply than it did in 2021, and well below pre-pandemic levels.The carbon intensity of the US economy also declined in 2022 thanks to major shifts in the electric power sector which accounts for 28 per cent of overall emissions. However, the economy had a sluggish year due to high inflation, disrupted global supply chains, and fallout from the war in Ukraine....
The Impact Of Transportation On Climate Change: Examining The Role of Cars
As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it's worth looking at how transportation contributes to this dilemma. In this article, we'll investigate the role of cars as we break down their contribution to global warming and explore ways to reduce their environmental impact. So, buckle up and let's go on a journey towards a greener future!
Phys.org
Mapping out key sources of emissions for climate change mitigation
Different regions of the world and different sectors of activity emit various amounts of greenhouse gases and other air pollutants affecting climate change. Knowing the details of these contributions can help policymakers decide where to focus their efforts to meet their targets regarding the Paris Agreement. This treaty, signed in 2015, set goals to limit global warming well below 2°C and pursue efforts to limit the increase to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels, to avoid dangerous impacts of climate change.
Analysts expect Louisiana oil & gas sector to shrink or pivot to clean fuels this year
Louisiana’s oil and gas industry is expected to shrink slightly this year due to a combination of economic and geopolitical factors, experts who follow the sector say, though they also forecast potential growth in the new energy and industrial sectors. Most analysts are predicting some kind of economic slowdown during the first half of 2023. […] The post Analysts expect Louisiana oil & gas sector to shrink or pivot to clean fuels this year appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
maritime-executive.com
Vroon to Sell 40 Vessels in Offshore Operations in its Restructuring
Dutch shipping group Vroon, which has been a family-run business for more than 130 years, has succumbed to financial pressures that were exacerbated by global events and economic pressures in the past year. The company, which had been working to grow its offshore services as well as operating a fleet of tankers and livestock carriers, reports it will complete a delayed financial restructuring which will see control handed over to its lenders and parts of its fleet sold.
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
maritime-executive.com
Italian Container Port Reopens After Grounded MSC Boxship is Refloated
Operations resumed at Italy’s largest container port, Gioia Tauro, 24 hours after an MSC containership veered off course while maneuvering and grounded on the southern breakwater at the port’s entrance. The MSC Elaine (98,968 dwt) was outbound on Monday morning, January 9, with good weather at the time of the grounding.
Scientists use ‘miracle material’ to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Scientists have invented a system that can convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels, using only energy from the Sun.The solar-powered reactor, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into products that can be used a wide range of industries.It is the first ever time that a reactor can convert two waste streams into two separate chemical products simultaneously.“Converting waste into something useful using solar energy is a major goal of our research,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from the University of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.“Plastic pollution is a huge...
Carbon capture startup Climeworks removes CO2 from open air in ‘industry first’
A climate startup claims to have captured carbon dioxide (CO2) from the open air and stored it underground in an industry first.Climeworks AG used direct-air capture technology to pull air from the atmosphere, filter it and bury it in an effort to mitigate human-induced climate change.The Swiss-based startup is selling carbon credits to major carbon-emitting companies like Microsoft in order to offset their emissions.Climeworks chief executive Christoph Gebald told The Wall Street Journal on Thursday that it was the first time a company had captured and stored CO2 from open air at a meaningful scale using a third-party verified process.“This...
maritime-executive.com
Pilot Killed in Boarding Accident on the Humber
A marine pilot on the Humber Estuary was killed Sunday while boarding a merchant vessel, according to the UK Marine Pilots' Association. Francisco Galia, a longtime pilot for Associated British Ports, was boarding an inbound vessel off Spurn Point when he fell from the pilot ladder, one of his colleagues told the BBC.
Comments / 0