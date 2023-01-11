Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Bill restricts local government from implementing rent control, opponents say already prohibited
Affordable housing illustration (Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0). A bill to prohibit local governments from enacting rent control on private property was critiqued in a hearing as redundant in Montana law and out of touch with the needs of Montana families. The Deputy Director and Legal Counsel for the Montana League of Cities...
New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer
(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
This is how much the federal government makes from gun sales in Pennsylvania
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers. Between sporting arms and ammunition companies and supporting sectors, the American firearm industry generated $70.5 billion in...
Once a wage-theft victim, restaurateur now accused of cheating his own workers, feds say
The owner of the Oregon restaurant denies the allegations and says the Department of Labor investigation was unfair.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
An open lot, surrounded by new construction and new homes, in the Ironwood subdivision of Billings. (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan) Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition.
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawmakers take another run at electric vehicle registration fee
The Montana Legislature is attempting, for a third time, to tax electric vehicles to bolster the state’s roadway construction and maintenance coffers. On Jan. 6, members of the House Transportation Committee heard testimony on House Bill 60, a measure that establishes an annual registration fee on electric and hybrid vehicles.
fitsmallbusiness.com
Minimum Wage Exemptions & Overtime Exemptions Under the FLSA
Most employers are legally required to pay a certain minimum wage to their employees (at least $7.25 an hour to comply with federal laws) and pay overtime for hours worked over 40 in a work week (at least 1.5 times the regular pay rate). However, the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) provides minimum wage and overtime exemptions for certain jobs and demographics in some circumstances.
Fairfield Sun Times
Bill would nix huckleberry reporting requirement
In 2007, the Montana Department of Agriculture tried to get people to report their huckleberry patches. That didn’t go so well. Now, the department wants to undo its own requirement. On Tuesday the House Agriculture Committee heard House Bill 94, which proposes getting rid of rarely-used huckleberry regulations. Rep....
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Supreme Court sends birth certificate matter back to court while leaving ’17 process
Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses will decide if the DPHHS' rule adopted last year will replace a process for amending Montana birth certificates (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Though the Montana Supreme Court issued an order that tried to clarify an ongoing dispute over changing the...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montanans at hearing: Changes to Medicaid abortions to be costly, harmful, illegal
Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (Photo by Matt Volz | Kaiser Health News). Just one person spoke in favor of new rules the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services proposed for Medicaid patients seeking abortions. The rules would in most cases require a patient who...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
2023 will bring big changes in workplace law, experts predict
The new year will bring some big changes in workplace law, labor attorneys at Fisher Phillips predict. For instance, the law firm expects the Department of Labor’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration to continue to be “aggressive” in 2023. In September, OSHA tightened the enforcement policies and procedures for its Severe Violator Enforcement Program.
