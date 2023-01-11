Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
This Famous Joint In Philadelphia Arguably Offers The Best Steak And Signature DishesMadocPhiladelphia, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Mario DonevskiWilmington, DE
Ivy League Universities face allegations of running a 'dark-money, revolving-door nightmare' with foreign entitiesEdy ZooPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Rihanna Didn’t Win a Golden Globe, but She Was Still the Hottest Star at the Awards
It’s Rihanna’s world, and honestly, I’m just happy to be here. The 34-year-old slayed the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, January 10, in true Rihanna fashion—that is, with luxuriously over-the-top style. Arriving on the arm of rapper A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a son, the Barbadian singer wore a voluminous black gown with an architectural updo and a diamond choker necklace.
Hollywood Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes: See Red Carpet Photos
Film and television’s biggest stars are pulling out all the stops on the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The ceremony, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is celebrating the work of Steve Martin, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Angela Bassett and more stylish celebrities who are always dressed to the nines in showstopping outfits.
Angela Bassett's Golden Globe success makes her first actor to win major award for Marvel movie
Angela Bassett has won a Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
ETOnline.com
Zendaya Reacts to Golden Globe Win for Best Actress in a Drama Series for 'Euphoria'
Zendaya can finally add a Golden Globe statuette to her name!. The two-time Emmy winner earned her first Golden Globe on Tuesday for her lead role as Rue Bennett in HBO's Euphoria, taking home the award for Best Actress in a Television Series -- Drama. The 26-year-old actress beat out...
They wore that? Photos and fashions from the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards
After going dark for a year, the Golden Globes return to the air Tuesday on a one-year audition to try to win back their awards-season perch and relevancy to a Hollywood that shunned the awards after an ethics and diversity scandal. Stars and studios boycotted last year’s ceremony, which NBC...
Eddie Murphy Explains Why He Name-Dropped Will Smith During His Golden Globes Speech
Almost a year after The Slap, the discourse surrounding Will Smith and Chris Rock continues... even by Eddie Murphy.
ETOnline.com
Kevin Costner Wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Series
A new Golden Globe winner for Best Actor in a Drama Series has been crowned, and it's Yellowstone's Kevin Costner. He beat out Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk, The Old Man's Jeff Bridges, Andor's Diego Luna and Severance's Adam Scott. Regina Hall accepted the award on Costner's behalf. The 67-year-old...
Golden Globes 2023: Winners list as the award show returns to television
LOS ANGELES — iThe 80th Golden Globe Awards kicks off award season on Tuesday with some of the biggest stars. The Golden Globes returned to television Tuesday after it was boycotted last year, according to The Associated Press. NBC decided to not televise it in 2022, giving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association time to make some changes.
Colin Farrell Gets Golden Globes Award From Ana De Armas And Then Fanboys Over Her
The "Banshees of Inisherin" star kept the praise coming for the "Blonde" nominee as she stood to the side.
Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?
Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
2023 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Avatar,’ ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Severance,’ ‘Elvis,’ and More
The Golden Globes officially make their return to broadcast TV on January 10 after scrapping its 2022 telecast while the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made internal reforms. Awards trackers and pundits seem ready to forgive and forget now that the HFPA has diversified its membership, as there’s been much buzz over what this morning’s nominees, announced live on NBC’s “Today” show, will look like. The upcoming Golden Globes also marks new supporting actor and actress categories in television categories. See below for the full list of nominees. NBC will be televising the 2023 Golden Globes awards show as part of a one-year...
EW.com
Everything to know about the 2023 Golden Globes
For the first time in nearly two years, the 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock. In February 2021, one week before the 78th Golden Globes broadcast, the Los Angeles Times ran an exposé that uncovered that there were no Black members among the HFPA's 87-member votership. The organization faced backlash from various Hollywood heavy hitters, including Tom Cruise, who returned his three Golden Globe statuettes in protest. NBC later decided it wouldn't air the telecast in 2022. And following that decision, 102 Hollywood publicity firms issued a joint statement pledging not to work with the HFPA until it took action for equity.
ETOnline.com
Amanda Seyfried Wins First Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series
Amanda Seyfried is a first-time Golden Globe winner!. The 37-year-old actress scored her first Golden Globe award for her performance as disgraced Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, in the Hulu limited series, The Dropout, in the Best Actress -- Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film category. Her win comes months after she snagged her first Primetime Emmy.
"Abbott Elementary" Snags a Season 3 Renewal After Major Golden Globe Wins
Get ready for another fun-filled semester with "Abbott Elementary" because the hit sitcom is officially returning for a third season! Fresh off its winning night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced its decision to renew the family series, which is midway through its second season. The show's entire core ensemble — comprised of Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, and William Stanford Davis — will most likely return to reprise their respective roles, and fans can bet on more special guest stars in the upcoming season.
Golden Globe nominated shows, movies shot in Georgia
ATLANTA — After recent controversy, the Golden Globes is returning tonight in what's known as Hollywood's "Party of the Year" to honor nominees in both television and film. NBC did not broadcast the Globes last year after an LA Times investigation of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group of journalists behind the awards, revealed a lack of diversity among its members in addition to unethical conduct.
BET
2023 NAACP Image Awards: See Where These 5 ‘Outstanding New Artist’ Winners Have Been Since Winning
The 2023 NAACP Image Awards stage is returning live for the first time in three years at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. In honor of the biggest celebration in Black Hollywood, we are looking back at some of our favorite moments from past shows and giving updates on several of your favorite celebrities.
BET
On The Verge: Singer Lydia René's Voice Is One You'll Hear More Of
Lydia René is a classically-trained pianist and multifaceted musician who stands out in any room. The Mount Holly, New Jersey native has been in love with music for nearly her entire life – first introduced to James Taylor and Carole King by her parents – she then discovered Jill Scott a few years later. It’s this combination that prepared her for her first professional exposure to the music world.
BET
50 Cent Apologizes For Doubting Megan Thee Stallion
In a rare occurrence, 50 Cent is apologizing for comments he made about Megan Thee Stallion. During a radio interview with REAL 92.3’s Big Boy, the Queens rapper admitted he needed to apologize to the Houston rapper because he was caught up in inaccurate social media reports about what happened.
Comments / 0