Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin HelmsNikPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle HeavenBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store ClosedBryan DijkhuizenPennsylvania State
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in PlumBryan DijkhuizenPlum, TX
Related
Malkin’s 4-point game fuels rally as Pens top Canucks 5-4
PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin scored twice and added two assists as the Pittsburgh Penguins roared back from an early deficit to blow past the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Tuesday night. Malkin’s 28th career four-point game — the fourth-most among all active players — helped spark the Penguins after Pittsburgh...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat
Teams are calling the Canucks about Andrei Kuzmenko but they want to see if they can re-sign him. TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that there hasn’t been any contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko. The sides are expected to talk in the next month, but teams are already calling the Canucks about him.
NHL
Malkin has 4 points, Penguins score 5 straight to rally past Canucks
PITTSBURGH -- Evgeni Malkin had two goals and two assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied with five consecutive goals after trailing by three to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Malkin had four points for the first time since March 27, 2022, when he had...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 12
* Connor McDavid welcomed the second half of the 2022-23 season with another highlight-reel goal and maintained his pace to become the NHL's highest-scoring player since Mario Lemieux finished with 161 points in 1995-96. * For the second straight season, the NHL saw a jump in the goals-per-game rate from...
Penguins' Tristan Jarry Skates for First Time, Won't Be Out Longer-Term
It seems like the Pittsburgh Penguins are avoiding disaster as Tristan Jarry shouldn't be out for an extended period.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
FOX Sports
Blue Jackets take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings
Columbus Blue Jackets (12-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-15-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets come into the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings as losers of three games in a row. Detroit has an 18-15-7 record overall and an...
FOX Sports
Gaudreau, Steel lead Wild past Islanders 3-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the...
FOX Sports
Red Wings beat Maple Leafs for 1st time in nearly 4 years
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years. Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped...
FOX Sports
Pesce scores twice, leads Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 6-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brett Pesce had two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night to stop a four-game slide. Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slevin each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which had won 11 in a row before its losing streak. Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield each scored one of five goals by Hurricanes defensemen.
Raddysh scores in third as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2
CHICAGO (AP) — Taylor Raddysh snapped a tie in the third period, and the lowly Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Sam Lafferty and Andreas Athanasiou also scored for Chicago (11-25-4), and Petr Mrazek made 31 saves. The Blackhawks had...
Detroit Red Wings and Leafs face off in crucial playoff positioning matchup
The Detroit Red Wings will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday evening, looking to avenge their 4-1 loss to the Leafs on Saturday. The Leafs enter the game with a three-game win streak and a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings are struggling with a 4-5-1 record over the same period.
Comments / 0