NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat

Teams are calling the Canucks about Andrei Kuzmenko but they want to see if they can re-sign him. TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that there hasn’t been any contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko. The sides are expected to talk in the next month, but teams are already calling the Canucks about him.
NHL Morning Skate for January 12

* Connor McDavid welcomed the second half of the 2022-23 season with another highlight-reel goal and maintained his pace to become the NHL's highest-scoring player since Mario Lemieux finished with 161 points in 1995-96. * For the second straight season, the NHL saw a jump in the goals-per-game rate from...
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Blue Jackets take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-27-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (18-15-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets come into the matchup with the Detroit Red Wings as losers of three games in a row. Detroit has an 18-15-7 record overall and an...
Gaudreau, Steel lead Wild past Islanders 3-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Frederick Gaudreau, Sam Steel and Kirill Kaprizov scored in the third period to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 victory against the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Filip Gustavsson made 19 saves for the Wild, who snapped a three-game losing streak in the...
Red Wings beat Maple Leafs for 1st time in nearly 4 years

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat Toronto 4-1 on Thursday night for their first victory over the Maple Leafs in nearly four years. Robby Fabbri, Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit and Ville Husso stopped...
Pesce scores twice, leads Hurricanes over Blue Jackets 6-2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brett Pesce had two goals, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-2 on Thursday night to stop a four-game slide. Seth Jarvis and Jaccob Slevin each had a goal and an assist for Carolina, which had won 11 in a row before its losing streak. Brent Burns and Jalen Chatfield each scored one of five goals by Hurricanes defensemen.
