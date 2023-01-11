Teams are calling the Canucks about Andrei Kuzmenko but they want to see if they can re-sign him. TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that there hasn’t been any contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko. The sides are expected to talk in the next month, but teams are already calling the Canucks about him.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO