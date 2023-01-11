CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is facing 16 felony charges in a string of a dozen carjackings within less than seven hours on the city's South and Southwest Sides back in August. Police said the carjacker struck in the Ashburn, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, Bridgeport, Auburn Gresham, and Longwood Manor neighborhoods in that short period of time. Police said the teen was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Thursday, in the 200 block of East 69th Place in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. In Bridgeport alone, police said two young women were targeted by the teen...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO