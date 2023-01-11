Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Woman Accused of Battering Morris Police Officer
A Will County woman is facing three charges in Grundy County. Andrea Hammett, 37, of Braidwood was charged with Aggravated Battery/Police Officer, a class two felony; driving while license suspended and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors. Hammett is accused of battering a Morris Police Officer during a traffic stop on...
fox32chicago.com
Despite claims of police misconduct, no bond for man charged in 2011 murder of Chicago cop
CHICAGO - One of the alleged gunmen in the 2011 killing of Chicago Police Ofc. Clifton Lewis will remain in jail as he awaits trial for the murder, despite allegations police and prosecutors hid evidence showing he’s innocent. Judge Erica Reddick ruled Friday that Tyrone Clay, who has been...
Cops have lied while on Cook County courts' witness stand, report finds
The report from the Chicago Appleseed Center for Fair Courts and the Chicago Council of Lawyers claims there is what the groups called a “teammate culture” among some police, prosecutors and Cook County judges that allows false police testimony.
fox32chicago.com
Lake County man charged with drug trafficking, gun possession
WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing felony charges after he was found to be in possession of a handgun and various illegal drugs. Alexander Thomas, 34, was arrested Wednesday at his home in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in Winthrop Harbor, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to person threatening officers with weapon, barricading in South Side home
CHICAGO - SWAT was on the scene of a residence in West Englewood for reports of an armed person barricading themselves Saturday morning. The offender pointed a weapon at officers in the 6600 block of Seeley Avenue around 12:31 a.m. and barricaded himself inside a residence in that block. Police...
WSPY NEWS
Chicago man arrested with over 300 pounds of cannabis
A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly having over 300 pounds of cannabis in a vehicle on I-80 Thursday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team says that 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor is charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Police say Taylor was pulled over for alleged failure...
cwbchicago.com
On bail for stealing and reselling booze from Target, Chicago man stole another $1,200 worth of booze from Target this week: prosecutors
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man on bail for allegedly operating a criminal financial crimes enterprise that involved reselling bottles of liquor he stole from Target stores returned to the company’s West Loop location this week and stole liquor again. Twice. We introduced you to Reginald Allen,...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Man charged in Palos Heights forgery from October
A Homewood man has been charged with a forgery case that dates back to October. Palos Heights police arrested Marcus Wade on January 4 and he was charged with a felony count of forgery stemming from an incident that happened October 21. Police took a report from resident that he...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged in 3 South Side armed robberies
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for three armed robberies that happened on Chicago's South Side in the summer of 2022. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders that robbed multiple victims at gunpoint last summer. He is being...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
Teen charged with a dozen armed carjackings within hours on South, Southwest Sides
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is facing 16 felony charges in a string of a dozen carjackings within less than seven hours on the city's South and Southwest Sides back in August. Police said the carjacker struck in the Ashburn, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, Bridgeport, Auburn Gresham, and Longwood Manor neighborhoods in that short period of time. Police said the teen was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Thursday, in the 200 block of East 69th Place in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. In Bridgeport alone, police said two young women were targeted by the teen...
Man charged in stabbing, beating of woman in Humboldt Park: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing murder charges in a violent attack on a woman last November in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Luis Aguilar, 28, was arrested Wednesday in the 1700 block of North Kostner Avenue, police said. He is accused of stabbing and beating a 29-year-old woman on...
cwbchicago.com
63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say
Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
NBC Chicago
3 Teens Charged Following Videotaped Attack on Another Teen in Crown Point, Indiana
Three teenagers who attend Crown Point High School in northwest Indiana are facing criminal charges in connection with a "brutal attack" on a fellow student, which was captured on video and spread widely on social media, authorities said. The incident is believed to have taken place Jan. 8 inside a...
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Police Drug Confrontation
(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a drug related encounter by police in a La Porte neighborhood. Aaron Harrington, 23, was allegedly found with a small amount of methamphetamine and two syringes. Officers late in the afternoon on January 3 were called to the area of...
Chicago shooting: Man dies after shot inside Roseland Dollar General, officials say
A man died after he was shot inside a store in Roseland Thursday evening.
regionnewssource.org
Gary Man Sentenced For Firearm Offense
Daiquan McClinton, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson, Wednesday. McClinton was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised...
Hobart police say they're close to solving murders of Destiny Jackson, Nazirah Muhammad
HOBART, Ind. - Hobart police believe they are close to tracking down those involved in the double homicide of two young women that rocked the community late last year. The fatal shootings happened right before the holiday season. "When we heard about having two deceased females in our city, that's...
Ex-CPD Officer Avoids Prison Time Following Off-Duty Shooting Incident
A former Chicago police officer avoided a prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to an off-duty shooting incident. A Cook County judge sentenced Joseph Cabrera to 24 months probation after he entered a plea on a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm. He had previously faced other serious charges, including attempted murder and making a false statement.
3 Northwest Indiana teens charged after ‘brutal attack’ on another teen
CROWN POINT, Ind. — Three teens from Northwest Indiana will face charges after what the Lake County Sheriff is calling a “brutal attack” caught on camera and shared among students on social media. Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said detectives believe the attack happened on Jan. 8 in a restroom at the Lake County […]
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
86K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2