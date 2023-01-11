ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Woman Accused of Battering Morris Police Officer

A Will County woman is facing three charges in Grundy County. Andrea Hammett, 37, of Braidwood was charged with Aggravated Battery/Police Officer, a class two felony; driving while license suspended and resisting an officer, both misdemeanors. Hammett is accused of battering a Morris Police Officer during a traffic stop on...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
Lake County man charged with drug trafficking, gun possession

WINTHROP HARBOR, Ill. - A Lake County man is facing felony charges after he was found to be in possession of a handgun and various illegal drugs. Alexander Thomas, 34, was arrested Wednesday at his home in the 600 block of Sheridan Road in Winthrop Harbor, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
WINTHROP HARBOR, IL
Chicago man arrested with over 300 pounds of cannabis

A Chicago man is under arrest for allegedly having over 300 pounds of cannabis in a vehicle on I-80 Thursday. The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team says that 59-year-old Barry M. Taylor is charged with possession with intent to deliver cannabis. Police say Taylor was pulled over for alleged failure...
CHICAGO, IL
Man charged in Palos Heights forgery from October

A Homewood man has been charged with a forgery case that dates back to October. Palos Heights police arrested Marcus Wade on January 4 and he was charged with a felony count of forgery stemming from an incident that happened October 21. Police took a report from resident that he...
PALOS HEIGHTS, IL
Teen charged in 3 South Side armed robberies

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is facing charges for three armed robberies that happened on Chicago's South Side in the summer of 2022. Police say the teen was arrested Thursday when he was identified as one of the offenders that robbed multiple victims at gunpoint last summer. He is being...
CHICAGO, IL
Cook County man charged in 3 December armed robberies on Chicago's SW Side

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old Blue Island man was charged in connection to three armed robberies that happened last month in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police say Paris Hall was arrested on Thursday after he was identified as the offender who robbed three victims at gunpoint on separate occasions. The incidents...
CHICAGO, IL
Teen charged with a dozen armed carjackings within hours on South, Southwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 16-year-old boy is facing 16 felony charges in a string of a dozen carjackings within less than seven hours on the city's South and Southwest Sides back in August. Police said the carjacker struck in the Ashburn, Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, Bridgeport, Auburn Gresham, and Longwood Manor neighborhoods in that short period of time. Police said the teen was arrested by members of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force Thursday, in the 200 block of East 69th Place in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. In Bridgeport alone, police said two young women were targeted by the teen...
CHICAGO, IL
63-year-old man carjacked in Edgewater, police say

Chicago police are investigating after a 63-year-old man was carjacked in Edgewater on Friday morning. A CPD spokesperson said that the carjacker walked up to the victim as he was getting out of his car in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at 9:15 a.m. and demanded control of the vehicle while implying that he had a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
Charges in Police Drug Confrontation

(La Porte, IN) - Charges are filed in connection with a drug related encounter by police in a La Porte neighborhood. Aaron Harrington, 23, was allegedly found with a small amount of methamphetamine and two syringes. Officers late in the afternoon on January 3 were called to the area of...
LA PORTE, IN
Gary Man Sentenced For Firearm Offense

Daiquan McClinton, 21 years old, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio after pleading guilty to possessing an unregistered machinegun, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson, Wednesday. McClinton was sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 1 year of supervised...
GARY, IN
