WAND TV
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
Illinois House Bill 9 needs one more signature to be made law
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Passed in the Illinois House and Senate, there’s one more stop for House Bill 9. It’s a bill that would amend the Vital Records Act, requiring the state registrar to issue a new birth certificate to someone who would like to change their gender identity. The bill needs Governor J.B. Pritzker’s […]
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during […]
freedom929.com
THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/12/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) A mix of incumbents and newly minted lawmakers were sworn into their terms in the 103rd General Assembly yesterday following a hectic week of “lame duck” action in both the House and Senate. While House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch was unanimously elected to his second term at the State Capitol, seven miles north during the Senate’s inauguration ceremony at the Old State Capitol, incoming Senate GOP Leader John Curran was chosen to head up the super-minority party in Springfield.
Some Illinois sheriffs refuse to enforce assault weapons ban
One day after passing an assault weapons ban in Illinois, dozens of law enforcement agencies say they will not enforce the new law, saying it's unconstitutional.
Darren Bailey: ‘I will not comply’ with Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) —State Sen. Darren Bailey had a stern message for his colleagues on Monday night as the General Assembly passed a measure that would ban a host of guns lawmakers have described as “assault weapons.” “I, and millions of other gun owners in this state will not comply,” the Republican from downstate Xenia said Monday […]
Illinois House approves assault weapon ban, heads to Pritzker’s desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois House has voted to pass an assault weapon ban, sending the measure to Governor Pritzker’s desk. The 68 to 41 vote took place after the senate approved an amended bill on Monday. Gov. Pritzker is expected to sign the bill into law. The amended Senate bill defines which weapons are […]
Pritzker promises to immediately sign gun ban with opponents set to sue
(The Center Square) – After passage of a ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazines in Illinois, Gov. J.B. promises his signature. Gun-rights groups say they’ll see him and legislative leaders in court. The Senate passed amendments to House Bill 5471 Monday night. The House approved the measure...
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?
Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
Illinois bill requiring sick leave for all workers passes both chambers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – A bill that would guarantee paid sick leave for all Illinois employees is waiting for the governor’s signature. If signed into law, all employers, private or public, will be required to offer a minimum of 40 hours of paid leave to their employees, which they can use after 90 days on the job. They will also be required to roll over up to 40 hours of unused sick time.
wlsam.com
Can a Sheriff be Removed from Office for Refusing to Enforce a Law?
A group of Illinois Sheriffs have announced that they will not enforce the new assault weapons ban. Governor Pritzker has said they will not keep their jobs if they do not enforce the laws. John Howell is joined by Professor Howard Krent, Separation of Powers Expert at Illinois Tech’s Chicago-Kent College of Law, to discuss his thoughts.
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
WAND TV
Illinois lawmakers greenlight enhanced abortion protections
CHICAGO (AP/WAND) — Illinois lawmakers on Tuesday approved a measure protecting Illinois' access to abortion from out-of-state meddling, making the state the latest to pursue such protections since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. The bill, ready for action by Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who...
Pritzker issues Illinois' 38th COVID-19 disaster proclamation
(The Center Square) – For a 33rd month in a row, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reissued his COVID-19 disaster proclamation. According to the governor's website compiling all the proclamations and executive orders, the 37th published proclamation expired Jan. 6. A separate state website compiling such orders and proclamations also shows the most recent published order expiring Jan. 6. Pritzker's office did not respond to multiple messages from The Center Square asking whether the governor renewed his orders. ...
edglentoday.com
New State Law Gives All Workers Five Days of Paid Time Off for Illness or Any Reason
SPRINGFIELD – Women Employed, which has been creating fundamental, systemic change for working women for nearly 50 years, today applauded the passage of SB208, the Paid Leave for All Workers Act, which provides up to 40 hours, or five days, of paid time off for all Illinois workers for any reason, including for an employee’s illness, to care for a sick family member, or for medical appointments. Women Employed led a broad-based coalition of advocates fighting for a statewide law providing paid time off for all workers.
920wmok.com
Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor Speaks with WMOK about FOID Cards in Illinois
When Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor joined WMOK for Coffee Break this week we discussed the automatic renewal of FOID cards in Illinois. Sheriff Kaylor recalled his experience with FOID cards having gotten his first one at age 18. Sheriff Kaylor said that while the automatic renewal “sounds great” it...
Outgoing Illinois House Minority Leader resigns amid accusations of being too far to the left
(The Center Square) – Just as Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, leaves the Illinois General Assembly, some are excited about new leadership for the Republican party. After 24 years in the legislature, Durkin said it is time to leave, claiming the Republican Party in Illinois has...
WAND TV
State Senate passes bill that would abolish life without parole for juveniles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — HB 1046, a bill that would abolish life without parole sentences for those under 21 years old, has passed both the Illinois Senate and House. If the bill goes into effect, those who are 21 and under who have been given life sentences after the bill has gone into effect will be able to petition for parole after serving 40 years.
MyStateline.com
IRS sends out 12 million refunds
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Coroner's office has created a position to fight against the ongoing opioid crisis in Winnebago County. The Community Care Coordinator is the new position title. The job will have a few roles. First and foremost, helping the families that have lost loved ones due to an overdose.
