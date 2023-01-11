Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Crash on Freeway Transition Road Leaves One Dead in Downtown LA
One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 1:41 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol were called to the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway and the transition road to the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway where they learned the driver slammed into a freeway guardrail before driving off the freeway and into an embankment, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Storms Move Over Southland; Rain Expected Through Monday
The already saturated Southland will have to endure more rain over the coming days, with forecasters anticipating off-and-on precipitation possibly beginning late Friday evening and continuing through Monday. The National Weather Service downgraded earlier predictions of rain over the Los Angeles area Friday night, but said some “light sprinkles or...
mynewsla.com
Woman Airlifted from Laguna Hills Creek
Orange County firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging onto a tree Saturday in a Laguna Hills creek with rapidly moving water. Swift water rescue teams were mobilized at 3:28 p.m. to the 24400 block of Christina Court, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen told City News Service. Crews...
mynewsla.com
Localized Flooding Possible with Storm Set to Reach Inland Region Saturday
A storm system packed with rain from the Pacific Northwest will roll into the Inland Empire on Saturday, producing another round of downpours through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said back-to-back troughs will sweep across the region, beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into early next...
mynewsla.com
LA County Officials Warn People to Stay Out of Ocean at Storm Drains
The current storm hitting Los Angeles County has made ocean swimming near storm drains unsafe, officials warned Saturday. “Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers after a rainfall,” Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis warned in a Water Quality Rain Advisory. “Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.”
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Cancels MLK Day Celebration Due to Weather
The 35th Martin Luther King Jr. Parade was held in Long Beach Saturday after being canceled the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a planned celebration after the parade was canceled due to weather conditions. The parade stepped off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Martin...
mynewsla.com
Riverside County Deputy Mourned After Fatal Shooting Near Lake Elsinore
Mourning continued Saturday for the second Riverside County sheriff’s deputy to be slain in the line of duty in just over two weeks. Deputy Darnell Calhoun, 30, who had joined the department less than a year ago, was shot Friday while responding to a domestic violence and child custody call near Lake Elsinore and died later at a nearby hospital.
mynewsla.com
LA Mayor Bass Seeks for Venice to `Reclaim’ Streets with Encampment Initiative
Mayor Karen Bass held an event in Venice Friday touting what she described as the early success of a program intended to bring people living in encampments into housing. Bass appeared with Councilwoman Traci Park at The Rose Venice, a restaurant near some longstanding, large encampments on Sunset Avenue and Hampton Drive. The Los Angeles Times reported that organizers began offering temporary housing and services to people living in those encampments earlier this week.
mynewsla.com
Man Hit And Critically Hurt By Metro A Line Train Near Slauson Station
A pedestrian was struck and critically injured by a Metro A (Blue) Line train Friday evening near the Slauson Station and taken to a trauma center. The accident occurred around 7:05 p.m. near 1657 E. Slauson Ave., on the border of Los Angeles and the unincorporated Florence area, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.
mynewsla.com
Man, 48, Suffering From Depression Goes Missing in Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated a photo Saturday of a 48-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing in Santa Clarita. Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at about 7:50 p.m. Friday in the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Fox may...
mynewsla.com
Palmdale City Council Looks to Fend Off `Homeless Village’ in Area
Mayor Karen Bass’ office Thursday denied that the city is planning to relocate homeless people to a “village” in the Palmdale area, deflecting concerns by Palmdale City Council members who adopted a resolution opposing any such move by Los Angeles as part of Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Shadow Hills Crash Identified
A 33-year-old man who was killed in a violent two-vehicle crash in Shadow Hills was identified by county authorities Friday. The collision was reported Wednesday in the 10000 block of Sunland Way, north of Tealze Canyon Road where police and paramedics found an SUV and an orange car of an unknown make and model had collided, possibly head on, according to NBC 4.
mynewsla.com
Palmdale City Council Passes Resolution Opposing LA’s Homeless Emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its...
mynewsla.com
One Person Displaced By Residential Fire in El Cerrito
Firefighters extinguished a fire Saturday in a single-story home in the El Cerrito area, where one occupant was displaced. The fire was reported around 7:50 a.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Marilyn Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 8:22 a.m., and the...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach to Hold Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration Saturday
The 35th Martin Luther King Jr. Parade and Celebration will be held in Long Beach Saturday, regardless of weather, after being canceled the previous two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Name Suspect in Killing of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy
The suspect in the fatal shooting of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun was identified Saturday as Jesse Navarro, a 42-year-old Lake Elsinore resident. Navarro was shot by one or more deputies and remained hospitalized in critical condition Saturday, according to the sheriff’s department. Calhoun, 30, who had...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Dies Nearly Month After Long Beach Crash
A 35-year-old motorcyclist died Friday, nearly one month after a crashing into a truck while doing a wheelie in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 18 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police. According to investigators, the motorcyclist...
mynewsla.com
Man Diagnosed With Depression Last Seen in Santa Clarita Reported Missing
A 48-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with depression was reported missing Friday evening after he was last seen in Santa Clarita. Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at approximately 7:49 p.m. on the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Fox is 6...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Crash on 110 Freeway Identified
County authorities Saturday identified a man who was killed in a traffic crash on the northbound Harbor (110) Freeway in the South Los Angeles area. Omar Cruz Barrera, 23, was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County Corner’s office. His city of residence was not immediately known.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead in Apartment Damaged by Fire in East Hollywood Area
A man was found dead Thursday in an apartment that was damaged by a fire in the East Hollywood area. Firefighters sent to the four-story building in the 5000 block of West Harold Way about 8:50 a.m. extinguished the flames in the second-floor unit in 24 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
