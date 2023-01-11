ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024

Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano

Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LA City Council Votes to Continue State of Emergency on Homelessness

The City Council voted Tuesday to continue a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday in Los Angeles, reaffirming Mayor Karen Bass’ first official act last month that gives her the ability to confront the crisis more aggressively. Since the council approved the emergency last month, Bass has signed directives...
LOS ANGELES, CA
City of Hope Orange County Announces Physicians of Excellence

For the fourth consecutive year, City of Hope Orange County’s physician-scientists have been recognized as Physicians of Excellence by Orange County Medical Association (OCMA). Eight physicians – including three at City of Hope Newport Beach facilities – earned the 2023 distinction, announced a few months after City of Hope...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Homes Now Selling at Rancho Mission Viejo’s Next Phase of the Village of Rienda

– Two Neighborhoods Consist of Gavilán® 55+ Single Level Homes. Rancho Mission Viejo officials today announced the opening of the next phase of the Village of Rienda. A total of 279 homes are now selling in four new neighborhoods from distinguished Neighborhood Builders Lennar, Tri Pointe Homes and Trumark Homes. A grand opening celebration was held on January 8 and was attended by more than 400 potential home buyers.
MISSION VIEJO, CA
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023

LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Greenlaw-Sidhu Townhomes Faceplant; What Now for Ball & Anaheim Blvd?

Just in case any of you central Anaheim folks are wondering what the hell is happening on the southeast corner of Ball and Anaheim Blvd, we can report that the deal your city made in November with Greenlaw Partners, who’d been all set to build 223 for-sale townhomes there (10% of them “affordable” to those who make around $90K a year) – that deal has FACEPLANTED. Which is a colloquialism drawn from soccer and skateboarding signifying, it has “failed most egregiously.” I.E. it is kaput.
ANAHEIM, CA
Agency: Overpayments on Water Bills Waiting to be Claimed

More than 1,600 Eastern Municipal Water District customers are due funds from overpayments going back to 2019, the agency announced Tuesday, advising ratepayers to check their accounts because the money is slated to be deposited into the utility’s treasury this month. According to the EMWD, thousands of dollars in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks

Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
LACo Supervisors Declare January Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously proclaimed January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the motion is aimed at supporting firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer and providing firefighters “the necessary tools and guidance to develop life-saving protocols for cancer prevention.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

