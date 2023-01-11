Read full article on original website
OC Now Has Its First Democrat Majority on Board of Supervisors in Over 40 Years
After nearly a half-century of Republican control, Orange County’s top elected body has now shifted to majority Democrat with the swearing in of former Santa Ana mayor Vicente Sarmiento. Sarmiento had his first meeting as a county supervisor Tuesday, joining fellow Democrats Katrina Foley and Doug Chaffee – both...
oc-breeze.com
Scott Baugh announces campaign for Congress in 2024
Orange County businessman Scott Baugh will run for Congress in California’s 47th District in 2024. Baugh, fresh off one of the toughest and closest races in the country, has a campaign and fundraising organization in place and an enthusiastic volunteer base ready to work hard to win the seat.
Sacramento Warns Huntington Beach Against Violating State Housing Law
California housing officials are warning Huntington Beach city leaders to stand down after city council members said they’re looking at limiting the state’s power to control local housing development. Sacramento officials also threatened to take Surf City to court if the council adopts any local ordinances violating state...
mynewsla.com
Palmdale City Council Passes Resolution Opposing LA’s Homeless Emergency
The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass Thursday by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people. The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its...
mynewsla.com
Kevin de León Stands in Back of LA Council Chamber as Some Colleagues Object
The Los Angeles City Council had just concluded taking public comment at Tuesday’s meeting when Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez stood up to speak. “I want to respond to the public comment, but also speak directly to Council member de LeÃ³n,” Hernandez said. Hernandez, the first council member...
Did Orange Unified School Officials Improperly Replace Their Superintendent?
As public schools become battlegrounds over social curriculums and vaccines, parents in the Orange Unified School District are asking how four of their elected school board members agreed to oust two top district bosses without any prior discussion with their other colleagues. In just 24 hours. It’s leading questions about...
kcrw.com
Conservative-majority school boards oust superintendents in Orange, Capistrano
Last November’s elections brought slim conservative majorities to the Orange and Capistrano school boards. In recent weeks, there have been major shake ups and firings in those Orange County districts. Both conservative boards dismissed their superintendents without cause or early notice, leading to an uproar among parents and pushes for recalls of newly-elected board members.
mynewsla.com
LA Council Reaffirms End to COVID State of Emergency as Bid to Extend It Fails
The City Council voted again to end Los Angeles’ state of local emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of the month, after a motion to extend the emergency and keep in place temporary tenant protections failed Tuesday. The council voted in December to set an end date for...
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Votes to Continue State of Emergency on Homelessness
The City Council voted Tuesday to continue a state of emergency on homelessness Tuesday in Los Angeles, reaffirming Mayor Karen Bass’ first official act last month that gives her the ability to confront the crisis more aggressively. Since the council approved the emergency last month, Bass has signed directives...
newportbeachindy.com
City of Hope Orange County Announces Physicians of Excellence
For the fourth consecutive year, City of Hope Orange County’s physician-scientists have been recognized as Physicians of Excellence by Orange County Medical Association (OCMA). Eight physicians – including three at City of Hope Newport Beach facilities – earned the 2023 distinction, announced a few months after City of Hope...
mynewsla.com
DOJ: City National Bank Settles Redlining Allegations in LA County
City National Bank has agreed to commit more than $31 million to boost lending to Black and Latino home buyers in Los Angeles County to settle a federal government lawsuit accusing it of lending discrimination, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. The agreement, which is part of the DOJ’s...
bdmag.com
Homes Now Selling at Rancho Mission Viejo’s Next Phase of the Village of Rienda
– Two Neighborhoods Consist of Gavilán® 55+ Single Level Homes. Rancho Mission Viejo officials today announced the opening of the next phase of the Village of Rienda. A total of 279 homes are now selling in four new neighborhoods from distinguished Neighborhood Builders Lennar, Tri Pointe Homes and Trumark Homes. A grand opening celebration was held on January 8 and was attended by more than 400 potential home buyers.
foxla.com
These Southern California elementary schools rank among state's most distinguished in 2023
LOS ANGELES - Several schools across Southern California ranked among the state's most distinguished elementary schools in 2023, according to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond. The California Distinguished School list assessed more than 350 elementary schools statewide based on indicators included on the California School Dashboard such as...
orangejuiceblog.com
The Greenlaw-Sidhu Townhomes Faceplant; What Now for Ball & Anaheim Blvd?
Just in case any of you central Anaheim folks are wondering what the hell is happening on the southeast corner of Ball and Anaheim Blvd, we can report that the deal your city made in November with Greenlaw Partners, who’d been all set to build 223 for-sale townhomes there (10% of them “affordable” to those who make around $90K a year) – that deal has FACEPLANTED. Which is a colloquialism drawn from soccer and skateboarding signifying, it has “failed most egregiously.” I.E. it is kaput.
mynewsla.com
Agency: Overpayments on Water Bills Waiting to be Claimed
More than 1,600 Eastern Municipal Water District customers are due funds from overpayments going back to 2019, the agency announced Tuesday, advising ratepayers to check their accounts because the money is slated to be deposited into the utility’s treasury this month. According to the EMWD, thousands of dollars in...
foxla.com
9 OC businesses hit by burglars in less than 3 hours
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - At least nine businesses in three different Orange County cities get broken into -- all in less than three hours. "And it’s not the first time," said the manager of the popular Selma’s Chicago Pizzeria, one of five locations hit. In one Rancho Santa...
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglars
ORANGE COUNTY, CA - On the early hours of January 11th, Nine businesses in three cities in south Orange County were targeted by burglars, according to Orange County Sheriff's Department spokesperson Sgt. Mike Woodruff.
Smithonian
California City Relocates Noisy Peacocks
Residents of South Pasadena, California, are getting tired of scratches and dents in their cars, brown patches on their lawns and late-night, repetitive squawking during summers. The culprit? Peacocks. For years, peafowl have called Los Angeles County home, and residents have disputed how to best handle the roughly ten-pound birds....
mynewsla.com
LACo Supervisors Declare January Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously proclaimed January as Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month. Introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the motion is aimed at supporting firefighters who have been diagnosed with cancer and providing firefighters “the necessary tools and guidance to develop life-saving protocols for cancer prevention.”
NBC Los Angeles
Laguna Beach Police Serve Search Warrant at Orange County Plastic Surgeon's Office
A major development in an ongoing I-Team investigation: Laguna Beach police searched the offices of Dr. Arian Mowlavi today. The plastic surgeon is known as Dr. Laguna on social media. He is accused by patients in litigation of botching their procedures, accusations he denies. It is not known what was...
