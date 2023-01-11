The Hallettsville KC Hall will be the site for the 70th Texas State Championship Domino Tournament on Sunday, Jan. 15, and the annual wild game supper on Saturday, Jan. 28. For the domino tournament on Jan. 15, registration will begin at 7 a.m. and play will begin at 9 a.m. sharp. A consolation tournament will start immediately for the first two settings of losers. Two plaques plus cash will be…

HALLETTSVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO