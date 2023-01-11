ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

84 mm caliber weapon found in checked luggage by TSA at San Antonio Airport

SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport said they discovered an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. TSA officers said the weapon was undeclared. No information was given on the weapon's owner and any consequence they received. During...
Lights On! builds cooperation between the community and law enforcement

SAN ANTONIO - A new program is hoping to boost the community's relationships with law enforcement one taillight at a time. The program is called ‘Lights On!’. It is a partnership with law enforcement and car repair shops to replace traffic tickets with repair vouchers. The program vouchers are...
Several Uvalde families attend MLK March in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Several families of the Uvalde victims also attended Monday's MLK March, including Maggie Mireles, who lost her sister Eva in the mass shooting. Maggie says they decided to march to represent their loved ones while standing for equality and justice. She says the reaction they received was...
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval announces her resignation from City Council

SAN ANTONIO - District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced Tuesday morning her resignation from the San Antonio City Council. In a statement she released, she said that "while serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need."
San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen a week ago

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago. Skylar Marie Powers has been missing since Monday, January 09 near 410 on the West Side. The 15-year-old has straight brown hair, blue eyes and is 5...
Vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus restored by VIA, on display at MLK March festivities

SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit had a dream to restore a piece of San Antonio history. And that dream came true on Monday. The transit service announced that the vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus that was a signature VIA's fleet throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has been restored. VIA said in a statement that this “rolling museum” highlights the role of public transportation in the modern civil rights movement,
Legoland Discover Center San Antonio features MLK March in its mini-land

SAN ANTONIO - Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio featured the March in its mini-land for the first time. San Antonio master model builder Kevin created the masterpiece and included the sanitation truck that honors the Memphis sanitation workers and what they fought for. You can visit Legoland Downtown in the...
South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools

South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
