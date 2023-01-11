Read full article on original website
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Jury selection underway for Air Force Major accused of killing his wife in 2019
San Antonio- Jury selection began for the man accused of killing his wife and burning her body in 2019. Air Force Major Andre McDonald is charged with first degree murder of his wife Andreen McDonald. McDonald was present during the first day of jury selection. He appeared confident walking into...
news4sanantonio.com
84 mm caliber weapon found in checked luggage by TSA at San Antonio Airport
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the San Antonio International Airport said they discovered an 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage on Monday. TSA officers said the weapon was undeclared. No information was given on the weapon's owner and any consequence they received. During...
news4sanantonio.com
Lights On! builds cooperation between the community and law enforcement
SAN ANTONIO - A new program is hoping to boost the community's relationships with law enforcement one taillight at a time. The program is called ‘Lights On!’. It is a partnership with law enforcement and car repair shops to replace traffic tickets with repair vouchers. The program vouchers are...
news4sanantonio.com
Reward increased to $15,000 after man is gunned down inside his own apartment
SAN ANTONIO - The reward has been increased in the hopes of tracking down a murder suspect after a man was shot and killed inside his own apartment back in 2021. The deadly shooting happened around 4 p.m. on July 1, 2021 at the Alamo Estates Apartments off Midcrown Drive near Walzem Road on the Northeast Side.
news4sanantonio.com
Man wanted for stealing $55,000 worth of equipment from construction site
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance to identify a suspect who stole $55,000 worth of supplies from a construction site. On Dec. 30, 2022, a male suspect drove a black Chevy Silverado truck onto a construction site on the 1300 block of S. Foster Rd.
news4sanantonio.com
Several Uvalde families attend MLK March in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Several families of the Uvalde victims also attended Monday's MLK March, including Maggie Mireles, who lost her sister Eva in the mass shooting. Maggie says they decided to march to represent their loved ones while standing for equality and justice. She says the reaction they received was...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police searching for two suspects accused of shooting teen in the leg
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a West Side shooting that left one teen injured Sunday afternoon. Around 2:14 p.m. police responded to a shooting at the 1100 block of Paso Del Sur and Medida St. Upon arrival, police found an 18-year-old man with a...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigating double homicide at East Side hotel
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a double homicide at an East Side hotel. Police were called out around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Travelodge off Interstate 35 North. Check back for more information on this developing story.
news4sanantonio.com
It's called a highway 'takeover.' Here's what to do if you get stuck in one
SAN ANTONIO — It's the video that's been the talk of the town and seen millions of times. It shows I-10 blocked, gunshots ringing out and cars trying to get through. We spoke with those caught in the middle of last night's highway takeover that's taken over social media.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
news4sanantonio.com
District 7 councilwoman Ana Sandoval announces her resignation from City Council
SAN ANTONIO - District 7 City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced Tuesday morning her resignation from the San Antonio City Council. In a statement she released, she said that "while serving has been fulfilling, it is now time for me to direct my attention to personal matters, including my new family. Over the past year and a half, my personal responsibilities have grown, and it is now time for me to ensure I give them the attention they need."
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police searching for missing teen last seen a week ago
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago. Skylar Marie Powers has been missing since Monday, January 09 near 410 on the West Side. The 15-year-old has straight brown hair, blue eyes and is 5...
news4sanantonio.com
Intoxicated suspect swerves into oncoming traffic causing rollover, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old woman was attempting to steer clear of a car that was swerving into her lane early Sunday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the woman was driving in the left lane of Montgomery Drive going east around 1:30 a.m. on San Antonio's Northeast Side.
news4sanantonio.com
news4sanantonio.com
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle near Randolph Air Force Base
UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas - A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Randolph Air Force Base. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday along Farm-to-Market 78 near Loop 1604. Universal City Police said the woman was walking on the road when she was hit by a vehicle....
news4sanantonio.com
Man injured after the car he was in was shot at multiple times on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are trying to piece together what happened that led up to a man being shot while in his car early Monday morning. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. when police were called out to Horizon Lake near Sinclair Road on the city's Southwest Side. Police said...
news4sanantonio.com
Vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus restored by VIA, on display at MLK March festivities
SAN ANTONIO - VIA Metropolitan Transit had a dream to restore a piece of San Antonio history. And that dream came true on Monday. The transit service announced that the vintage 1966 Dreamliner bus that was a signature VIA's fleet throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has been restored. VIA said in a statement that this “rolling museum” highlights the role of public transportation in the modern civil rights movement,
news4sanantonio.com
Legoland Discover Center San Antonio features MLK March in its mini-land
SAN ANTONIO - Legoland Discovery Center San Antonio featured the March in its mini-land for the first time. San Antonio master model builder Kevin created the masterpiece and included the sanitation truck that honors the Memphis sanitation workers and what they fought for. You can visit Legoland Downtown in the...
news4sanantonio.com
Look and feel your best with Lean Labs
You can start looking and feeling your best starting today. John Hawkins with Lean Labs MD and patient Jessica Villarreal are here with more. Take a look for details!
news4sanantonio.com
South San Antonio ISD wants to close several of their schools
South San Antonio ISD will hold a board meeting to discuss whether the district should close several of their schools. Former superintendent Abelardo Saavedra recommended the district close these schools back in 2017, but the decision was later reversed. Also, on the agenda, board members will discuss approving $5 million...
Comments / 0