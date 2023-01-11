ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: How Max Christie Reacted When He Found Out He Was Making His First NBA Start

By Chloe Clark
 2 days ago

With players out with injuries, the rookie stepped up with an impressive performance.

Laker fans have seen a glimpse of what Max Christie is all about this season, and on Monday, he was able to turn it up another notch after making his first NBA start against the Denver Nuggets.

The rookie has come into this season averaging 13.5 minutes a game while averaging 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game on 41.4% shooting.

As LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Lonnie Walker IV sat out on Monday with injuries, the former Michigan State guard stepped up to the plate, and came prepared even in the 11th hour.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell tweeted out Christie's reaction to the news:

“Max Christie said he was told about 40 minutes before the game that he’d be getting his first start. His first action was to excitedly text his mom.”

After such an impressive performance, his mom had to be proud of her son. The 19-year-old didn't back down, even with less than an hour's notice before tip-off. In fact, it didn't seem to phase him at all. Despite the team’s 122-109 loss, Christie put up a career-best night.

In 26 minutes, Christie had a career-best 14 points, while going 6-for-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from the arc. He also snatched three rebounds and one assist.

The rook showed a lot of potential. With Reaves and Walker IV out for at least another week, Christie will certainly have more time to prove himself.

It’s only up from here as he earns more minutes and more starting opportunities down the line.

Comments / 0

 

