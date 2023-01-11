Read full article on original website
Charlotte man convicted for defrauding $11M from North Carolina Medicaid program with urine samples
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A federal jury has convicted a Charlotte man for his efforts to defraud North Carolina's Medicaid program out of millions of dollars over the course of three years. 57-year-old Donald Booker was found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, violating the Anti-Kickback Statute, money...
Indiana woman sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana woman was sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison after embezzling over $400,000 from her former employer. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 35-year-old Dara Little was hired at a senior living facility in Bedford, Indiana in May 2014. As part of her job, she had access to a web-based platform used to submit business expense reimbursement requests.
43 people associated with Mexican drug cartels charged in South Carolina, AG says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — More than 40 people have been charged in the Upstate of South Carolina as part of a drug-trafficking case known as "Las Señoritas," according to Attorney General Alan Wilson. Wilson announced Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued indictments that contain 170...
Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin
A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in the 2021 death of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin in a crash on I-85. Man pleads guilty to charges related to crash that …. A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to all charges, including involuntary...
Governor Cooper offering $25,000 reward for information on murder of NC 18-year-old
Governor Roy Cooper announced that North Carolina is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about a 2017 murder in Greensboro.
Blue Cross Blue Shield NC files formal protest after Aetna health care awarded right to represent state employees
Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina has submitted a formal protest of the state's health plan after it lost the contract to third-party Aetna health care officially on Jan. 4.
Gastonia man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise
MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags.
South Carolinians arrested for PPP fraud
Three postal workers, two of them in South Carolina, are accused of a nationwide scheme to defraud the federal COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
Fatal I-85 crash victims' family speaks
CMPD Crimestoppers seek Jan. 2 shooter from East …. Surveillance video caught two men arguing outside a convenience store on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte on Jan. 2. ‘Shamrock’ Drive not so lucky, often seeing car crashes. "People drive way too fast on this road, and there's not enough...
Two Hickory men charged with murder of man found dead in Catawba County woods, deputies say
The Sheriff’s Office said Luiz Enrique Rodriguez’s body was found around 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022, in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road. Two Hickory men charged with murder of man found …. The Sheriff’s Office said Luiz Enrique Rodriguez’s...
Mecklenburg County man wins $182,073 playing NC lottery
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A Huntersville man is celebrating a big win following Friday's lottery drawing. Daniel Brandenburg took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery...
Cornelius Police seize phone records, data in search for Madalina Cojocari, warrants show
Newly released search warrants provided little new information about the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the Cornelius girl last seen November 21, 2022. Cornelius Police seize phone records, data in search …. Newly released search warrants provided little new information about the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, the...
‘Bloods’ gang member charged with indecent liberties with a child
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A verified gang member is facing indecent liberties with a child charges following an investigation, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies began investigating a tip that Statesville resident Paul Ghiraldi, 37, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old child over the course of several months. Following interviews and obtaining information […]
North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
North Carolina man fatally shot himself after killing woman, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday near a home on Sherwood Lane. Denver resident Debra […]
Tribe to seek North Carolina law changes on state income tax, cannabis issues
CHEROKEE, N.C. – With the passage of two pieces of legislation during its regular session on Thursday, Jan. 12, Tribal Council has authorized EBCI (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) officials to work with North Carolina lawmakers regarding cannabis issues and the state income taxation of EBCI tribal members. Council...
COVID-19 in NC: 70% more virus found in sewage; hospital admissions keep climbing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 particles in North Carolina’s sewage spiked by nearly 70 percent to its highest point since last January. Hospital admissions across the state for COVID also reached their highest peak in nearly a year for the second consecutive week, according to the weekly update Wednesday from the state […]
Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
