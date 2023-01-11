ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WHAS11

Indiana woman sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison for embezzling over $400K

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana woman was sentenced to over 2 years in federal prison after embezzling over $400,000 from her former employer. According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), 35-year-old Dara Little was hired at a senior living facility in Bedford, Indiana in May 2014. As part of her job, she had access to a web-based platform used to submit business expense reimbursement requests.
BEDFORD, IN
qcnews.com

Gastonia man charged with Target theft of $2K in merchandise

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Matthews Police charged a Gastonia man with stealing Target merchandise worth more than $2,000 on Dec. 30. Authorities went to Target at 1900 Matthews Township Parkway after a reported theft call. They ran into 44-year-old Charles Gene Christenberry as he left the store with full bags.
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Fatal I-85 crash victims' family speaks

CMPD Crimestoppers seek Jan. 2 shooter from East …. Surveillance video caught two men arguing outside a convenience store on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte on Jan. 2. ‘Shamrock’ Drive not so lucky, often seeing car crashes. "People drive way too fast on this road, and there's not enough...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

‘Bloods’ gang member charged with indecent liberties with a child

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A verified gang member is facing indecent liberties with a child charges following an investigation, the Iredell Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies began investigating a tip that Statesville resident Paul Ghiraldi, 37, inappropriately touched an 11-year-old child over the course of several months. Following interviews and obtaining information […]
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

North Carlina to end extra federal food benefits in March

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is putting an end to extra funds in its food benefits program, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. However, the state announced that additional support will end in March. Families enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) program have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020. The average FNS benefit per person will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, DHHS announced.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Cabarrus County man ‘happily shocked’ after jackpot win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cedric Bass of Kannapolis said he couldn’t believe it when his $1 Cash 5 ticket produced a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. “I was happily shocked,” he said. Bass purchased his lucky ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on North Cannon Boulevard in Kannapolis....
KANNAPOLIS, NC

