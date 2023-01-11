Read full article on original website
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler, my neighbor, dies of overdoseDavid Heitz
Denver Airport travelers tried to bring guns, fuel and a sword through TSAHeather Willard
Unique restaurant chain opening new location in Colorado next weekKristen WaltersGreenwood Village, CO
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade
After a second straight winter of losing their starting shortstop (first Corey Seager and now Trea Turner), the Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing back one of their homegrown players to play the position in 2023. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Dodgers were deep in talks with the Miami Marlins on... The post Dodgers reunite with former shortstop in trade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Giants reportedly interested in two-time All-Star catcher
The Giants didn’t succeed in landing the marquee free agent they sought when the offseason began, but they added to their roster in a different way. They’ve spread their money around and given eight-figure guarantees to six different players in Michael Conforto, Mitch Haniger, Sean Manaea, Joc Pederson, Ross Stripling, Taylor Rogers and Luke Jackson. They still have their sights set on further upgrades, with Héctor Gómez of Z101 Digital reporting they have shown interest in catcher Gary Sánchez.
Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return. This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a ...
Blue Jays, Jay Jackson Agree To Minor League Deal
The Blue Jays are signing reliever Jay Jackson to a minor league contract, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post (Twitter link). He’ll be in big league camp as a non-roster invitee. The 35-year-old has seen some big league action in four seasons, including each of the last...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Oakland A's Ballpark: No Oakland Grant Money, Vegas Site Selected
Not a great day for Oakland A's ballpark news, but could there be something else at play here?
⚾️ Royals will have 59 at Spring Training
KANSAS CITY — The Kansas City Royals announced Wednesday that the club has invited 19 non-roster players to Major League Spring Training in Surprise, Ariz. Among the invitees are seven pitchers, four catchers, four infielders and four outfielders. Included in the 19 invitees are 10 players who were originally...
Brewers, Thyago Vieira Agree To Minor League Deal
The Brewers and hard-throwing righty Thyago Vieira are in agreement on a minor league contract with an invitation to Major League Spring Training, reports Adam McCalvy of MLB.com (via Twitter). Vieira, one of just five Brazilian-born pitchers in MLB history, appeared in parts of three MLB campaigns with the Mariners...
A's agree to one-year deal with intriguing NPB pitcher
The Athletics agreed to a one-year contract with right-hander Shintaro Fujinami, reports ESPN’s Jeff Passan (Twitter link). The hard-throwing 28-year-old was posted by the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball back on Dec. 1. His agreement is pending a physical, and the A’s expect to use him out of the rotation, Passan adds. MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reported not much prior to Passan that the A’s were in ongoing talks with Fujinami’s camp and considered a finalist to sign the righty.
Former College Coach Named Candidate For Broncos Job
As the Broncos prepare the search for their new head coach, one of the most respected names in college football is reportedly being floated as Nathaniel Hackett's replacement. KOA Colorado's Brandon Krisztal, "[wouldn't] be surprised" if former Stanford coach David Shaw had an interview with ...
Padres showing interest in Nelson Cruz
The Padres are among the teams with interest in Nelson Cruz, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The designated hitter is one of the more accomplished bats still available in free agency, though he’s coming off a career-worst 2022 campaign. Cruz told reporters in the Dominican Republic...
With Trevor Story out, should Red Sox make a push for Bryan Reynolds?
With Trevor Story out following Tommy John surgery, should the Red Sox make a run at Pirates All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with Kiké Hernandez moving from center field to shortstop?
Bruce Bochy, Nolan Ryan Connection
New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has an connection to the "Ryan Express" that's worthy of a footnote.
Phillies, Vimael Machin Agree To Minor League Deal
The Phillies and infielder Vimael Machin have agreed to a minor league contract, reports Melissa Lockard of The Athletic (Twitter link). Machin himself all but confirmed as much, thanking the Phils for a new opportunity in a tweet of his own. Machin, 29, has spent the past three seasons with...
Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits
The Boston Red Sox knew they would enter the 2023 season without longtime superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts and planned on finding a serviceable replacement. With the latest news of Trevor Story missing significant time after undergoing elbow surgery (likely six-to-nine months), the need for middle infield depth has taken a more dire turn.
Profiling free-agent OF/DH Franmil Reyes
Franmil Reyes had a solid four-year run from 2018 through 2021. He struck out at an unhealthy 29.5% rate, but he also walked in 9% of his plate appearances. He hit 92 home runs in 529 games and produced a batting line of .260/.325/.503. That production was 19% above league average, as evidenced by his 119 wRC+, a figure that placed him in the top 65 among qualified league hitters. He was also fairly consistent, with his wRC+ never slipping below 111 in any season of that stretch and topping out at 129.
Longtime CHSAA assistant commissioner Bert Borgmann dies
Bert Borgmann, a Colorado High School Activities Association assistant commissioner for more than three decades, died Monday after a hospitalization. He was 67. No cause of death has been given. "On Monday Jan. 9, at approximately 6pm our father, Bert Borgmann, the strongest man I’ve ever known, left this mortal plane and went to be with our mom," Borgmann’s son, Logan, posted on Facebook. “The loss of my father was...
Rangers Spring Training Report Dates
Pitchers and catchers for the Texas Rangers will report on Feb. 15 to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., Major League Baseball announced on Thursday. The rest of the Rangers roster will report on Feb. 20. The only exceptions would be for players that are set to play in...
Looking at the Padres’ rotation options
The Padres have been quite aggressive in recent years on all fronts, from signing free agents to trading for stars and extending their own players. That has shot their budget up to record heights, with Roster Resource currently estimating their payroll at $250MM. Up until a few years ago, they had only barely nudged past the $100MM mark, jumping to $174MM in 2021 and $211MM last year, per Cot’s Baseball Contracts.
Broncos Make Four Roster Moves
Denver has now signed 10 players to futures deals. The full list includes:. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Jackson, 24, is a former sixth-round pick by the Saints in the 2022 NFL...
