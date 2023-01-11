Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Salinas River flooding causing more problems in Chualar
CHUALAR, Calif. — Thursday emergency crews were responding to more wipe spread flooding on the Salinas River near Chualar as the river continued to slowly rise leaving several homes flooded and turning ag fields into lakes. Residents continue to be on notice and emergency crews are extra vigilant. At one point Thursday they responded to reports of a person in the water.
montereycountyweekly.com
Updated modeling shows the possibility of Salinas River flooding and road closures remains.
Public safety and county officials came together in a show of unity Thursday afternoon Jan. 12, giving the latest update on flooding along the Salinas River. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reiterated a warning issued yesterday that the Monterey Peninsula could become isolated due to flooded roads, potentially including Highway 1 and Highway 68. The water in the Salinas River continues to rise, and is expected to reach flood levels around 11pm tonight. (That is an update based on modeling announced yesterday that showed the river reaching flood level at Spreckels at about noon today.)
KSBW.com
Salinas River reaches flood stage near Highway 68 bridge
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas River has officially reached the flooding stage at the river gauge located near Highway 68. >>Video Player: Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees (Jan 12) According to the United States Geological Survey, the river has reached 23.21-feet. The National Weather Service predicts...
‘We’re not out of the woods yet’: SLO County responding to 3 major storm incidents
The county warned residents to prepare for the next storm, which threatens already fragile infrastructure.
Chimney Rock Road Goes into Hard Closure
PASO ROBLES — It was announced on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to residents on Chimney Rock Road in Paso Robles that the county would be doing a hard closure of Chimney Rock Road following a soft closure due to erosion at the juncture of Fawn Lane. Residents were notified via...
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 12): Salinas River flood watch
SALINAS, Calif. — During a press conference on Thursday, Sheriff Tina Nieto reiterated the need for people to evacuate and to be prepared for major roadways - which potentially includes Highway 1 and Highway 68- to be closed. >>Watch the press conference. The Salinas River goes under Highway 68...
KSBW.com
Monterey County road closures
SALINAS, Calif. — Dozens of roads are still closed in Monterey County because of current weather conditions. The Monterey County Public Works Department has maintained a list of road traffic advisories. That list can be found here: Road traffic advisories, closures & information. Currently closed roads include:. Arroyo Seco...
KSBW.com
Highway 101 bridge over Salinas River in Soledad to remain open: Caltrans
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Rising water levels on the Salinas River are not expected to impact the bridge over the river on Highway 101 in Soledad, Caltrans said late Wednesday. The agency said the bridge will remain open. "The bridge remains sound and is higher than the forecasted river surge,"...
calcoastnews.com
Orcutt Road outside San Luis Obispo in danger of collapse
The California Highway Patrol is asking the public not to drive on Orcutt Road on the outskirts of San Luis Obispo near Righetti Road, the CHP said in a press release. During the last storm, the CHP closed the damaged section of Orcutt Road. However, people have been driving over and through the closure.
KSBW.com
Pajaro Valley Flood of 1995 described by KSBW 8's Jim Vanderzwaan
SALINAS, Calif. — KSBW 8's Jim Vanderzwaan explains what caused the 1995 flooding that turned the Monterey Peninsula into an island. Watch the full video above. This clip was part of the Pajaro Valley Flood of 1995 Documentary which examined the destruction caused by the Pajaro River flooding. This...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Winter storm triggers evacuations, flooding in Salinas Valley
SALINAS VALLEY — Severe winter storms have resulted in road closures, evacuation orders and water rescues over the past week due to major flooding throughout the Salinas Valley region, with possibly more rain to come this weekend. The latest storm, an atmospheric river, followed a “bomb cyclone” that lashed...
kion546.com
Monterey and Santa Cruz County crews working to repair and reinforce levees on the Pajaro River
PAJARO, Calif., (KION-TV) - Rainwater putting a strain on the levees in Pajaro. Crews have been out overnight, reinforcing and repairing the levee. Trying to fix it because of the damages the storm has left behind. CAL FIRE drone teams from Pebble Beach have been on flyover operations this week,...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for areas along Salinas River between Monterey Bay and Highway 68
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office upgraded evacuation warnings to evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Monterey Bay. The Evacuation Order now includes the following areas of the Salinas River: North of Highway 68 to the Pacific Ocean. This includes zones B-073, A-026, A-027, C-035, C-039,...
What San Luis Obispo residents need to know ahead of the weekend storm
San Luis Obispo city leaders and workers continue to address the impacts of this week's storm, and prepare for more rain over the weekend.
KSBW.com
300K gallons of sewage from Templeton released into Salinas River
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials report 300,000 gallons of treated sewage was released into the Salinas River. Health officials say heavy rain caused the Salinas River to overflow into the percolation ponds operated by the Templeton Community Service District (CSD) Wastewater Treatment Plant ultimately releasing the sewage into the river.
KSBW.com
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
KSBW.com
Storm aftermath: Santa Cruz County residents begin to recover
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Cruz mountains were hit hard by strong winds overnight on Tuesday as it toppled trees and even trapped some residents in their homes. As gusty winds in the Santa Cruz mountains knocked over 200-foot trees and broke power lines for communities in the Zayante and Lompico areas.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz mountain residents rescued after tornado-strength winds
LOMPICO, Calif. — Gusty winds in the Santa Cruz Mountains knocked over 200-foot trees and broke power lines, leaving communities in the Zayante and Lompico area without power, cell service, and internet. Residents were caught off guard by the sudden winds, with one resident saying, "Everyone was checking online...
Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office in conjunction withthe Department of Emergency Management has issued evacuation orders between Highway 68 and the Salinas Lagoon in a Wednesday press conference. Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said they expect flooding to overtake the Salinas River and spread across the peninsula like in 1995. She stressed The post Sheriff: Peninsula could become an island as flooding is expected for Salinas Valley appeared first on KION546.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 2:39 p.m.–(Info on Highways 96 and 299] Flooding, Snow, and Wild Wind: Northwestern Californian Highways Take a Beating
The storms continue to pour rain, pile up snow, and throw wind at northwestern California today. While rain falls in the lower elevations, snow is blanketing the higher mountains. “A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of N Trinity County above 4500 ft thru 10 PM this evening,” according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. However, snow is already covering some areas. Chains are required on parts of Hwys 3 and 36. The Weather Service predicts, “Additional #snow accumulation of up to 10″ at Scott Mountain Summit [on Hwy 3]. Snow levels will rise overnight… .”
