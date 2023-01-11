Read full article on original website
The Princess of Wales’ Christmas gift from Prince William revealed: Report
The Prince of Wales reportedly gave his wife jewelry for Christmas this year. According to The Sun , Prince William gifted the Princess of Wales a pair of Sézane earrings. The gold plated recycled brass earrings retail for $130. The Princess of Wales stepped out on Christmas Day wearing...
suggest.com
Queen Elizabeth’s Cousin Prince Michael Of Kent Surprisingly Has An American President For A Godfather
When you’re a part of the British royal family, it’s basically a guarantee that your godparents will either be royalty or of some kind of international prestige. For example, King Charles’ eight godparents include five of his royal relatives as well as King Haakon VII of Norway and Prince George of Greece and Denmark. However, one unexpected royal arguably has the most surprising godfather of all!
Meet Princess Tatiana Of Greece And Denmark
You may be familiar with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the young Princess Charlotte of Wales, and, of course, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, but nearby in the peninsular nation of Greece lives a little-known fellow royal — Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark. Before Kate and Meghan...
Everything Prince William Typically Eats In A Day
One of the defining historical events of 2022 was the passing of the U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8th, from old age. The resultant succession saw King Charles III ascend the throne, and then his son, Prince William, assumed the King's previous title as Prince of Wales. However, this was not the only new title bestowed upon William by his father, per Town & Country.
Prince Harry: King Charles Told Princess Diana His ‘Work Is Done’ After She Gave Birth to a ‘Spare’
In his own words. Prince Harry has spent most of his life as Prince William's "shadow" — a role he says his family members "reinforced" regularly. In Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare — set to be released on Tuesday, January 10 — the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex recalled feelings of being second fiddle to William, 40. […]
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
The Hollywood Gossip
King Charles: I Changed My Mind! I Want to Reconcile With Prince Harry!
Last week, Charles III delivered his first Christmas address as king. It was a duty that had belonged to his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, for 70 years, and the whole world was watching as a new monarch took over this cherished holiday tradition. Much was made of the fact that...
ETOnline.com
Prince Harry Says Prince William Never Told Him About Kate Middleton Engagement: A Break Down of Their Rift
From young boys bonded by their unique positions and the tragic death of their mother, to grown men with obvious tension, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has become more strained in recent years. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the breakdown of his relationship with his brother.
Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source
In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
Guest at William’s wedding pours cold water on Harry’s claim that he wasn’t best man
A GUEST at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding has poured cold water on Harry’s claim that he was not his brother’s best man. And they said the self-exiled duke was funnier and more engaging than the two pals of Wills he said were carrying out the duties in 2011.
suggest.com
What Do Prince William And Kate Middleton Get Their Kids For Christmas? Here’s A Clue
Have you ever wanted to know what the members of the royal family get each other for Christmas? Here’s your chance! A former palace employee revealed the kinds of presents Prince William and Kate Middleton get for their children, and each other. Former royal butler Grant Harrold worked for...
Sarah Ferguson Urges 'Forgiveness' As Prince Andrew Joins Royal Christmas
Andrew's ex-wife called for "forgiveness," "family unity" and to "stop looking at someone on face value" in an end-of-year charity message.
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding
Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
netflixjunkie.com
Not Prince George But Prince Louis Plays A humanizing Role In The ‘testing times’ of The Royal Family
Following the Christmas celebrations, the Royal children have been in a lot of limelight before the public eye. Princess Charlotte won the title of the most popular Royal Member along with her mother, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Prince George’s adorable sketch for Christmas day also caught a lot of attention from the press. Lastly, here we have the youngest of all, Prince Louis who did not skip a chance of enchanting us with his most notable skill.
Royal News Roundup: Prince Harry Confirms New Tell-All Interview, Kate Middleton Twins with Princess Charlotte & More
Here’s all the royal news you need to know for the week of December 22, 2022. Netflix unveiled the official trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s next series, Live to Lead. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will serve as executive producers on the upcoming project. Prince...
Princess Kate Curtsies to King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla at Annual Royal Christmas Concert
Hosting for the holidays! Princess Kate celebrated the success of her second annual Christmas concert while also paying respect to her royal in-laws. The Princess of Wales, 40, was joined by husband Prince William and their children Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, for the special event at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday, […]
I feared Camilla would be my wicked stepmother – Prince William and I begged our dad King Charles not to marry her
PRINCE Harry claims he and William begged Charles not to marry Camilla over fears she would be their wicked stepmother. In an explosive section of his biography Spare, the Duke of Sussex relives the moment he was introduced to the now-Queen Consort for the first time. The Sun scooped the...
Andrew makes surprise appearance at Sandringham - but expert says he'll 'never be working royal'
The Duke of York, 62, walked behind senior royals as crowds lined the road outside Sandringham church for the traditional Christmas Day church service on the Norfolk estate.
epicstream.com
Queen Camilla Shock: King Charles, Wife Repeat History? Prince Harry’s Stepmother's Grandmother Was Also Reportedly a Mistress to His Majesty's Grandfather King Edward VII
Queen Camilla and King Charles' affair was reportedly not the first in the royal family. A report claims that Queen Camilla's grandmother was also a mistress to King Charles' grandfather. Queen Camilla's Great-Great-Grandmother Was A Mistress To King Charles' Great-Great Grandfather?. The Queen Consort's great-great-grandmother Alice Frederica Edmonstone born on...
A timeline of Prince Harry and Prince William's feud
The rift between Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, only seems to be growing. In his new book, the Duke of Sussex accuses the Prince of Wales of physically attacking him, among other stunning allegations. How did the two get to this point? Here's what we know: December 2017: Harry and William reportedly have 'fallout' over Meghan Rumors of a rift between Princes Harry and William begin popping up in 2018 after the Duke of Sussex's marriage to Meghan Markle. In November 2018, Vanity Fair reports there was a "fallout last Christmas" after "Harry told William he didn't think his...
