Queen Elizabeth’s Cousin Prince Michael Of Kent Surprisingly Has An American President For A Godfather

When you’re a part of the British royal family, it’s basically a guarantee that your godparents will either be royalty or of some kind of international prestige. For example, King Charles’ eight godparents include five of his royal relatives as well as King Haakon VII of Norway and Prince George of Greece and Denmark. However, one unexpected royal arguably has the most surprising godfather of all!
Meet Princess Tatiana Of Greece And Denmark

You may be familiar with Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the young Princess Charlotte of Wales, and, of course, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, but nearby in the peninsular nation of Greece lives a little-known fellow royal — Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark. Before Kate and Meghan...
Everything Prince William Typically Eats In A Day

One of the defining historical events of 2022 was the passing of the U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8th, from old age. The resultant succession saw King Charles III ascend the throne, and then his son, Prince William, assumed the King's previous title as Prince of Wales. However, this was not the only new title bestowed upon William by his father, per Town & Country.
Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source

In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
William ‘glum’ after Queen said he couldn’t wear Household Cavalry uniform to wedding

Prince William was left frustrated after not being allowed to wear the uniform he wanted to his wedding to Kate, Prince Harry has claimed in his new book.His memoir Spare has been dominating headlines for the past week as leaks ahead of its publish date on Tuesday have revealed a slew of royal secrets.In one segment from the book, the Duke of Sussex recalls William’s wedding to Kate Middleton, and how the late Queen Elizabeth II decided what he would wear.When Prince Harry went to collect his brother on the morning of the royal wedding, he looked “gaunt” and had...
Not Prince George But Prince Louis Plays A humanizing Role In The ‘testing times’ of The Royal Family

Following the Christmas celebrations, the Royal children have been in a lot of limelight before the public eye. Princess Charlotte won the title of the most popular Royal Member along with her mother, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Prince George’s adorable sketch for Christmas day also caught a lot of attention from the press. Lastly, here we have the youngest of all, Prince Louis who did not skip a chance of enchanting us with his most notable skill.
Queen Camilla Shock: King Charles, Wife Repeat History? Prince Harry’s Stepmother's Grandmother Was Also Reportedly a Mistress to His Majesty's Grandfather King Edward VII

Queen Camilla and King Charles' affair was reportedly not the first in the royal family. A report claims that Queen Camilla's grandmother was also a mistress to King Charles' grandfather. Queen Camilla's Great-Great-Grandmother Was A Mistress To King Charles' Great-Great Grandfather?. The Queen Consort's great-great-grandmother Alice Frederica Edmonstone born on...
A timeline of Prince Harry and Prince William's feud

The rift between Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, only seems to be growing. In his new book, the Duke of Sussex accuses the Prince of Wales of physically attacking him, among other stunning allegations. How did the two get to this point? Here's what we know: December 2017: Harry and William reportedly have 'fallout' over Meghan  Rumors of a rift between Princes Harry and William begin popping up in 2018 after the Duke of Sussex's marriage to Meghan Markle. In November 2018, Vanity Fair reports there was a "fallout last Christmas" after "Harry told William he didn't think his...
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

