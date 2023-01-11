Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former MLB Outfielder Dies At 53
The baseball world was hit with some sad news on Thursday morning when it was revealed that former MLB outfielder Lee Tinsley had passed away at the age of 53. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. The former outfielder spent five seasons in the Major Leagues. Tinsley...
Yardbarker
Mets legend Keith Hernandez complains baseball games are too 'lengthy'
New York Mets legend and SNY analyst Keith Hernandez seems to be a fan of anything that could decrease the lengths of MLB games. "I honestly feel that when I’m retired, when I stop doing what I’m doing now in the booth, I won’t watch baseball that much anymore," Hernandez said during an appearance on the "Tucker Carlson Today" program, per Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. "It’s three-hour games now, three-and-a-half, when I played it was two-and-a-half. I still love the game, but they’re lengthy."
Yardbarker
Could the Yankees trade Isiah Kiner-Falefa to an arch-rival?
The New York Yankees are prepared to create a position battle at shortstop in just a few weeks during spring training. Oswald Peraza is expected to get a fair crack at the starting job, but management has also indicated that Anthony Volpe will have an opportunity to compete as well. Among the three youngsters, there trade acquisition from last off-season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, is also in line to try and retain his job as a stopgap solution.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider believes Yankees will trade starting infielder
It is no secret the New York Yankees considered trading starting infielder Gleyber Torres at the trade deadline this past summer. Torres was a target for the Miami Marlins, who were thinking of offloading SP Pablo Lopez, but the Yankees didn’t want to give up some of their premier prospects in a prospective deal.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Andrew McCutchen has signed elsewhere, Bo Bichette is likely heading to arbitration, and more!
It’s time for everyone’s favourite series, News and Notes!. Although it’s only been a few days since the last article, there has been some notable news, as the Jays have avoided arbitration with 11 players. Furthermore, a right-handed outfielder who mashes left-handed pitching is off the board. Let’s dig in.
Yardbarker
Latest Bryan Reynolds Trade Rumors For Yankees
In just over one month, Yankees pitchers and catchers will report to spring training, embarking on another campaign full of sky-high expectations. While New York has a new ace on their pitching staff and a captain returning after signing a record-setting contract, this club's situation in left field is the hottest topic of conversation in Yankees Universe so far in 2023.
Yardbarker
Miguel Rojas Sent Text Message To Clayton Kershaw After Dodgers Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their infield depth by acquiring Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Jacob Amaya. It marks a reunion as the 33-year-old signed with the Dodgers in November 2012 and made his MLB debut two years later. Rojas famously made a terrific stop at third base to preserve Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter against the Colorado Rockies during the 2014 season.
Yardbarker
Yankees invite promising pitching prospect to Spring Training
The New York Yankees are preparing for a competitive spring training session starting next month. Management has brought in a myriad of different outfield options to compete for the vacant left-field position. Oswaldo Cabrera, Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Rafael Ortega are the prominent names that will have a shot to earn starting reps during the 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Ink One-Year Deal With Intriguing Reliever To Avoid Arbitration
The Boston Red Sox bullpen certainly is coming together. After having one of the worst bullpens in all of Major League Baseball in 2022, the Red Sox have made a plethora of moves to fix the hole in Boston's roster. Boston continued its focus on the bullpen with an under-the-radar move Thursday morning by reportedly inking left-handed pitcher Josh Taylor to a one-year contract while avoiding arbitration, according to MLB Insider Robert Murray.
Yardbarker
Yankees sign interesting veteran reliever to MiLB deal
The mark of a good organization is their ability to compile depth at the MiLB levels, and the Yankees added veteran RHP Matt Bowman, who’s had his career derailed due to multiple elbow injuries in his career. A 31-year-old reliever, Bowman’s spent his career with the New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and Cincinnati Reds while spending the last couple of years rehabbing with the New York Yankees. A groundball specialist, Bowman relies upon generating soft contact in the form of groundballs to get his outs (56.6% GB%) which fits the Yankees’ philosophy as an organization. This could be an indication he’s finally healthy, which could make for an interesting dark horse to make the bullpen.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Linked To Trio Of Former All-Stars To Fill In For Trevor Story
Who will be turning double plays up the middle for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?. Boston has two holes to fill after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency to the San Diego Padres and second baseman Trevor Story to injury after undergoing elbow surgery on his throwing arm.
Yardbarker
Cubs Make A Depth Move To Strengthen Their Pitching Staff
The Chicago Cubs have made another move to strengthen the depth of their roster heading into the 2023 season. Early on Thursday, the team signed right-hander Vinny Nittoli to a minor league contract. The 32-year-old will earn $775K if he reaches the big leagues and $162K if he stays in...
Yardbarker
Graphic Shows How Busy The Cubs Have Been
Things look a little bit different on the North Side of Chicago than they did at the end of the 2022 season. Despite losing catcher Willson Contreras to the rival St. Louis Cardinals, the Chicago Cubs have been quite busy and have landed some key free agents in the process.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes cashes in big to avoid arbitration, delivers heartfelt note
One of the New York Yankees‘ most valuable players in 2022 was Nestor Cortés, who earned an All-Star appearance for the first time in his career. At 28 years old, Cortés battled his way into the starting rotation, pitching 93 innings in 2021, hosting a 2.90 ERA and nearly 10 strikeouts per nine with an 85% left-on-base rate. He justified an opportunity to show what he could do over a larger sample size, and he did not disappoint.
Comments / 0