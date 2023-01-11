ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

Nightly news January 10: Burned body in Wapato orchard identified, Gov. Inslee delivers state of the state, freezing fog on the way and more

nbcrightnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR

A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Big Country News

Witness in 2019 Central Washington homicide said she can't remember earlier statements

Richard Wayne Plumlee III’s girlfriend told a jury she couldn’t remember telling Yakima police that her nephew killed her boyfriend at a North First Street motel. Sheila Martin, who had a stroke two months ago, told a Yakima County Superior Court jury Monday she also didn’t recall seeing Joshua James Glazier raise his arm just before Plumlee was fatally shot, even though she told police that was what happened Dec. 17, 2019, at the Yakima Inn.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah

SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pedestrian hit by car in Richland

A 15-year-old was hit by a car as they crossed the street at the intersection of George Washington Way and Spangler. The teen was transported to the hospital with "non life-threatening" injuries.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSDOT: I-90 EB re-opens after closure due to multi-vehicle collision near Thorp

9am Update: WSDOT officials report the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp at milepost 101 are back open after an earlier multi-vehicle collision. Previous story: THORP, Wash.– I-90 EB near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg remains closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. Washington Department of Transportation officials report two Class C tow...
THORP, WA
koze.com

Crash East of Washtucna Claims Life of Tri-Cities Man

WASHTUCNA, WA – Unsafe passing is being blamed for a one-vehicle crash east of Washtucna this afternoon which claimed the life of a Richland, Washington man. According to the Washington State Patrol, 57-year-old Richard D. Chandler was traveling eastbound on State Route 26 near milepost 85 when he attempted to pass another vehicle at 4:39 p.m..
WASHTUCNA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified

WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
WAPATO, WA
News Talk KIT

Many In Yakima Thought a Missing Boy Would Never Be Found

Last week the Yakima Community was invited to a prayer and support time for the family of a Yakima boy who accidentally drowned in the Yakima River last year. This Saturday, January 14 a Celebration of Life will be held for Lucian Munguia at Yakima's Stone Church 3303 Englewood Avenue in Yakima. The event is set to start at 12:00 pm.
YAKIMA, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year

When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Building Blocks of the Future: Human Trafficking Awareness

RICHLAND, Wash. - It's National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Jan. 11 is national human trafficking awareness day. The U.S. Dept. of State estimates that about 24.9 million people are trafficked worldwide at any given time. Now, the U.S. recognizes types of human trafficking: there is forced labor and there's...
RICHLAND, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy