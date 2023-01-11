Nightly news January 10: Burned body in Wapato orchard identified, Gov. Inslee delivers state of the state, freezing fog on the way and more

Richard Wayne Plumlee III’s girlfriend told a jury she couldn’t remember telling Yakima police that her nephew killed her boyfriend at a North First Street motel. Sheila Martin, who had a stroke two months ago, told a Yakima County Superior Court jury Monday she also didn’t recall seeing Joshua James Glazier raise his arm just before Plumlee was fatally shot, even though she told police that was what happened Dec. 17, 2019, at the Yakima Inn.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO