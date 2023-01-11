Nightly news January 10: Burned body in Wapato orchard identified, Gov. Inslee delivers state of the state, freezing fog on the way and more

Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Richland

A teen was hit by a car at the intersection of Spengler and George Washington Way in Richland. Inflation seems to be easing and more classified documents were found in President Biden's garage.
A teen was hit by a car at the intersection of Spengler and George Washington Way in Richland. Inflation seems to be easing and more classified documents were found in President Biden's garage.
Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR
A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news and weather update January 10: Truck crashes into Dollar General in Umatilla, student loan safety net plan and more
The driver of a truck crashed into the Dollar General in Umatilla. The driver was transported to the hospital, no one else was hurt. President Biden and the Education Department have unveiled a new student loan plan to help students pay off loans and ensure future students aren't saddled with unnecessary debt.
A Tri-Cities woman was left outside in the bitter cold. Prosecutors say it’s murder
She was found wrapped in two damp blankets and a curtain.
Witness in 2019 Central Washington homicide said she can't remember earlier statements
Richard Wayne Plumlee III’s girlfriend told a jury she couldn’t remember telling Yakima police that her nephew killed her boyfriend at a North First Street motel. Sheila Martin, who had a stroke two months ago, told a Yakima County Superior Court jury Monday she also didn’t recall seeing Joshua James Glazier raise his arm just before Plumlee was fatally shot, even though she told police that was what happened Dec. 17, 2019, at the Yakima Inn.
FOX 11 and 41
Rock slides closes SR 821 closed at Yakima River Canyon near Selah
SELAH, Wash.— Washington Department of Transportation closes SR 821 near Selah and Ellensburg due to rock slides in the area. At this time, the road is only open to local traffic. All other drivers are asked to us I-82 between Yakima and Ellensburg. WSDOT says there’s not estimated time...
nbcrightnow.com
Pedestrian hit by car in Richland
A 15-year-old was hit by a car as they crossed the street at the intersection of George Washington Way and Spangler. The teen was transported to the hospital with "non life-threatening" injuries.
FOX 11 and 41
WSP responding to rollovers across the Mid-Columbia
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers are currently on the scene of two rollovers on SR 395 in Franklin County. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson the rollovers in Franklin County are near milepost 27. Troopers are also responding to a rollover in Benton County on SR 240 near...
nbcrightnow.com
Umatilla Fire District #1 crews quickly put out garage fire Wednesday afternoon
UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — According to the Umatilla Fire District #1, fire crews were dispatched just after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon to a garage fire. When crews arrived, they found a car on fire off NW 13th St. and quickly used water to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the home.
Neo-Nazi fight clubs dupe Tri-Cities event center into hosting ‘Martyrs Day Rumble’
The event was an ode to an infamous white nationalist who wanted to overthrow the U.S. government and its “Jewish cabal.”
nbcrightnow.com
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
WSDOT: I-90 EB re-opens after closure due to multi-vehicle collision near Thorp
9am Update: WSDOT officials report the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thorp at milepost 101 are back open after an earlier multi-vehicle collision. Previous story: THORP, Wash.– I-90 EB near Thorp, just west of Ellensburg remains closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. Traffic is being detoured onto the Old Thorp Highway. Washington Department of Transportation officials report two Class C tow...
koze.com
“High-Level Drug Dealer” Indicted Following One of Largest-Ever Drug Seizures in Yakima County
MOXEE, WA – Multiple federal search warrants were recently executed in the small Yakima County town of Moxee, resulting in one of the largest-ever drug seizures in the county’s history. This is the second excessively large drug busts in eastern Washington since mid-December (see link below). According to...
koze.com
Crash East of Washtucna Claims Life of Tri-Cities Man
WASHTUCNA, WA – Unsafe passing is being blamed for a one-vehicle crash east of Washtucna this afternoon which claimed the life of a Richland, Washington man. According to the Washington State Patrol, 57-year-old Richard D. Chandler was traveling eastbound on State Route 26 near milepost 85 when he attempted to pass another vehicle at 4:39 p.m..
FOX 11 and 41
Burned body found in Wapato orchard identified
WAPATO, Wash.- The burned body that was found inside a burning car in a Wapato orchard on November 1 has been identified. The remains are those of Jerred Dane King, 47, of Wapato according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. The YCSO, Yakima County Coroner’s Office, WSP Missing and...
More Arrests, Confiscated Vehicles from Raid in Franklin County
Two days ago, we reported on a lengthy search of a residence north of Pasco in Clark's Addition, where arrests were made, and stolen property located--including a $100K fossil collection. More arrests and additional stolen vehicles recovered. The incident began with a Deputy trying to pull over a vehicle that...
Many In Yakima Thought a Missing Boy Would Never Be Found
Last week the Yakima Community was invited to a prayer and support time for the family of a Yakima boy who accidentally drowned in the Yakima River last year. This Saturday, January 14 a Celebration of Life will be held for Lucian Munguia at Yakima's Stone Church 3303 Englewood Avenue in Yakima. The event is set to start at 12:00 pm.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year
When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
nbcrightnow.com
Building Blocks of the Future: Human Trafficking Awareness
RICHLAND, Wash. - It's National Human Trafficking Awareness month and Jan. 11 is national human trafficking awareness day. The U.S. Dept. of State estimates that about 24.9 million people are trafficked worldwide at any given time. Now, the U.S. recognizes types of human trafficking: there is forced labor and there's...
Got a Mask Yakima? Here Comes The Warnings of Omicron
Got that mask handy? Have you noticed more people are now wearing a mask in Yakima? The coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5 is now the dominant strain in America gaining that lead in just several weeks. Here comes the wave of cases that are already impacting Yakima. Yakima Health District officials...
