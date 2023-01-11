PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A California man has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a Plainview man 93 times, killing him. On Halloween in 2020, Alexander Toichi Duberek reportedly traveled from San Diego to Lubbock on his way to see his boyfriend who lived in Plainview. After arriving at the Preston Smith Airport that evening, the 25-year-old told authorities he took a cab to the local Sam’s Club parking lot where he purchased a car for $3,000. He then drove to Walmart to buy a knife, a hatchet, a gas can, a collapsible shovel, a head lamp, a change of clothes, new boots, personal hygiene items and a first aid kit.

