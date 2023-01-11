ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dimmitt, TX

101.9 The Bull

Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department are now accepting applications for the next Citizens Police Academy beginning in February. This is to help the citizens of Amarillo understand how the police department works and how officers perform their jobs in the community. The academy will be taking place...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Clovis man wanted for multiple felony charges found in Amarillo

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was wanted for multiple felony charges was found in Amarillo. According to officials, on Sept. 18, 2022, agents with the Region 5 Drug Task Force searched two homes in Clovis that was owned by 45-year-old Wesley Chapman. During the search on both...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Plainview man stabbed 93 times, boyfriend sentenced to life in prison

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A California man has been sentenced to life in prison after stabbing a Plainview man 93 times, killing him. On Halloween in 2020, Alexander Toichi Duberek reportedly traveled from San Diego to Lubbock on his way to see his boyfriend who lived in Plainview. After arriving at the Preston Smith Airport that evening, the 25-year-old told authorities he took a cab to the local Sam’s Club parking lot where he purchased a car for $3,000. He then drove to Walmart to buy a knife, a hatchet, a gas can, a collapsible shovel, a head lamp, a change of clothes, new boots, personal hygiene items and a first aid kit.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police arrest man after 2 separate robberies Thursday evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man after two separate robberies in south Amarillo. According to officials, on January 12, at around 8:25 p.m., officers were called to a Dollar General at South Georgia on a robbery at gunpoint. The suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and...
AMARILLO, TX
KCBD

Littlefield police arrest 16 in Operation Child Protection

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Littlefield police have arrested 16 individuals on drug related and child sex crime charges in its Operation Child Protection. Littlefield officials say the mission of the operation is to “investigate violations of internet and violent offenses against children and permanently interrupt the drug trade within the City of Littlefield.”
LITTLEFIELD, TX
KFDA

Amarillo’s second Story Walk is ready for public use at Medi Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now two locations for Amarillo families to get active and work on reading at the same time. “It’s a great way to promote literacy. Here at the zoo was the first time with it and then in Medi Park it’s now going out more into the community and helping engage in literacy for the whole Amarillo community,” says Dylan Long, Visitor Service Specialist, Amarillo Zoo.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for violating parole

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man who is wanted for violating parole. They say 41-year-old Jerry Michael Morphis is wanted by the Texas pardon and Parole Board for parole violation. He is described as 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Good News: New warning sirens installed as city grows

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When our area becomes threatened by dangerous weather, there are many ways the public can be warned including outdoor warning sirens. New sirens are being installed as the city grows, but there may be a few misconceptions concerning their purpose. As our metro area grows, new...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Officials: 4 found dead after house fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Clovis Fire Department and Clovis police are investigating a house fire that left four people dead. Around 2:18 a.m., officials received a call about a structure fire at Wallace Street. Clovis Fire and police responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. After the fire...
CLOVIS, NM
KFDA

Curry County Event Center awarded $6.5 million

CURRY COUNTY, New Mexico (KFDA) - The state of New Mexico is giving $6.5 million for the Curry County Event Center Multipurpose Livestock Pavilion. Today, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Department of Finance and Administration awarded $45 million from the Regional Recreation Centers/Qualify of Life Grant to tribal, municipal, and county governments.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
KFDA

Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
AMARILLO, TX

