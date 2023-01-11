Read full article on original website
stmarynow.com
School Board begins new term; Black, Moore take leadership posts
CENTERVILLE — A term of change for the St. Mary Parish School Board began Thursday with a change in meeting times. The newest members of the board, who took their oaths of office from District Judge Curtis Sigur at Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, voted to push back the scheduled starting time for future meetings. In doing so, they fulfilled one of the pledges made during the campaign leading up to the Nov. 8 elections.
wbrz.com
Dozens of clerk of court offices in Louisiana offline following cyber attack
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court is one of at least 32 clerks' offices in the state affected by a cyber attack forcing them to do things the old-fashioned way — with a pen and paper. WBRZ checked with the following clerk of court...
stmarynow.com
Wheel House for Jan. 13
Roses District of Loui-siana Theresians spon-soring a Morning of Reflection 8 a.m. to noon, Feb. 25, at Our Lady of Wisdom Church, 501 East St. Mary Blvd., Lafayette. Theme: Encounter with the Eucharist. Mass by the Rev. Michael Russo. Speakers: Margaret Rucks and the Rev. Conner Poirrier. Cost: $25. Light breakfast and snacks provided. Registration at https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/3S732w57VrPKLeYyMOmYCA.
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 5-12
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 5-12: Justin Johnson, 35, 5309 Barrass St, St. James was charged w/ 2nd Degree Battery;. Gregory Bailey, 56, 37048 Hwy 74, Geismar was charged w/ Violations of Protective Orders;. Elvis Smith, 26, 5445 Point Clir Rd, Carville was...
theadvocate.com
Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued Jan. 4-10
RETAIL: 4310 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, space inside Kohl’s for Sephora store; applicant, Casco; contractor, Woods Construction, $300,000. WAREHOUSE: 1229 N.W. Evangeline Thruway, description, 1,800-square-foot office space at former Walmart Supercenter; applicant and contractor, Reactive Renovations; $40,000. OFFICE: 4021 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, description, renovation of office for Commodore Offshore...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police logs for Jan. 11-12
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 7:23 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm. 9:02 p.m. 800 block of Youngs Road; Complaint. 9:21 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Resisting an...
Lafayette pastor upset about homeless encampments near St. John Street church
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Bishop Stanley Sinegal has been in the ministry for 25 years. He says within the last eight to ten years he has seen an increase in the number of homeless people and that as a result has had to take some extreme measures to protect his church property and the congregation. […]
stmarynow.com
Meth possesion charge among MCPD arrests
Morgan City police reported four arrests Wednesday and early Thursday, including one for possession of methamphetamine. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 62 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Christina Sargee, 43, Morgan City, was...
stmarynow.com
Outgoing Hera royalty
Queen and King of Hera I Jamie Hotard and Ryan Landry will bid farewell Saturday, Jan. 14, when the women’s Krewe of Hera holds its 8 p.m. ball at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Floor seating is invitation only. Balcony viewing is available to the public, but Sunday’s best (no jeans) is required for entry. Hera will present a Lundi Gras parade at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in Morgan City.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Jan. 9-13
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13. Trey Bell, 1860 Job Ave. Zachary, LA., age 27, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
stmarynow.com
Terrebonne General receives 12th Shining Star designation
Terrebonne General Women’s Health Center was designated as a Shining Star facility by The Gift program for the 12th consecutive year, the highest designation. The Gift, led by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative, is an evidence-based program for Louisiana birthing facilities designed to increase breastfeeding rates and hospital success by improving the quality of their maternity services and enhancing patient-centered care.
stmarynow.com
Authorities report arrests on theft, drug, domestic charges
Editor’s note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.) Morgan City police reported arrests on theft and multiple drug charges, and parish deputies booked a Franklin...
stmarynow.com
Sheriff's Office: Motorcyclist arrested after crash
A Patterson motorcycle rider clocked at 90 mph in St. Mary Parish was arrested after he crashed in Assumption, the Sheriff’s Office said. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:. --Dakota Parker, 24,...
Habitat for Humanity now accepting applications for homeownership program
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a home, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge wants to help. The nonprofit housing organization announced it is now accepting applications for its homeownership program. To apply for the Habitat Homeownership program, you’ll have to register to...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville juvenile, 16, suspected in Assumption Parish stabbing
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported a 16-year-old juvenile has been suspected in a stabbing that occurred Jan. 4 at a residence in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Paincourtville. According to a news release, deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an individual having been...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 11 Years for Financial Aid and Disaster-Related Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 34-year-old Louisiana man was sentenced to 132 months (11 years) in federal prison and 3 years of supervised release for wire fraud, financial aid fraud, and engaging in monetary transactions involving property derived from specified unlawful activity.
stmarynow.com
WALTER ENNIS
Walter Ennis, 88, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his resi-dence. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Mausoleum. He is survived by two sons,...
theadvocate.com
These 37 people were killed in Lafayette Parish homicides in 2022; see suspects, case status
Thirty-seven people were killed in Lafayette Parish in 2022. Homicides in the parish rose again year over year, with the number of people killed rising from 34 in 2021 to 37 in 2022. The victims ranged from two 15-year-olds shot and killed in Lafayette to a 62-year-old Broussard man, who...
