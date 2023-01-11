Hurricanes stumble, blow two-goal lead against division foe New Jersey in 5-3 loss

The Carolina Hurricanes reached the halfway point in their season Tuesday.

The Canes also reached it with a 5-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils in a Metropolitan Division game at PNC Arena that extended Carolina’s winless streak to four games.

It was a game in which the Canes (25-9-7) got another goal from Max Pacioretty — his third in three games — and two shorthanded goals, from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sebastian Aho. Often, that would be enough to win.

But the Devils (26-12-3) scored twice in 18 seconds late in the second period to tie the score, then surged ahead at 8:53 of the third as forward Dawson Mercer scored his second goal of the game. Nico Hischier was awarded an empty-net goal in the final minute after a penalty against Jordan Staal.

Goaltender Vitek Vanecek took it from there, earning his 16th win of the season with 25 saves. Canes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov took the loss, his third in a row, and allowed some leaky goals

What was a Hurricanes slip now has become Hurricanes’ 0-3-1 skid as the Devils, 15-2-1 on the road this season, moved within two points of Carolina’s Metro lead.

“No one likes four in a row,” Staal said. “It’s not great. It’s frustrating. We have to come back with a better, gritty effort and get back to the way we want to play.”

In the past week, the Canes have lost a game to Nashville despite getting 67 shots, lost to the last-place team in the division in Columbus, then lost to the Devils after scoring twice shorthanded and having a two-goal lead.

The Canes seemingly had Tuesday’s game under control after Aho’s shorthanded strike in the second period. They had a 3-1 lead, the crowd was loud and the Devils in a hole.

Then, in 18 seconds, the Devils were out of the hole and the score tied.

In the final minute of the period, Mercer came out from behind the Canes net and poked the puck through Kochetkov’s pads with 52 seconds left in the period.

Moments later, forward Jesper Boqvist did the same after a give-and-go with Mercer, the twosome again beating the Canes’ defensive pairing of Jalen Chatfield and Dylan Coghlan, who had a rough night.

“That last minute killed us, no doubt,” Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We didn’t respond in the third but we didn’t get enough out of the first two periods where we played really well. They got those two and it basically washed away a real good effort and then they had a better period than us in the third.”

The Canes’ first shorthanded goal gave Carolina a 1-0 lead. Martin Necas both won a faceoff in the Devils’ zone, controlled the puck and got it to Kotkaniemi for a quick shot and his seventh of the season.

Aho’s second “shortie” of the season against New Jersey came with 2:26 left in the second after Jordan Martinook was called for high-sticking. Brett Pesce got the puck to Aho, Teuvo Teravainen filled the left wing and set up Aho for his 13th goal of the season.

“It was a pretty good job by us until that,” Aho said. “Two quick ones at the end of the second maybe were unfortunate bounces, but the third period wasn’t our best. We didn’t respond enough on their push.”

The Devils’ first goal of the game came in the first period on another shot that Kochetkov should have, but did not stop. Jonas Siegenthaler got off a tight-angle shot, the puck hitting Kochetkov’s right pad and slipping past the post.

Before New Jersey’s two quickie scores, the Devils twice had attempts hit the post — Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt with the near-misses.

The Canes also had their chances. After the Devils tied it in the second, Carolina got off a flurry of shots in the final monents of the period against Vanecek.

Pacioretty’s goal came after he collected a puck hard off the end boards behind the New Jersey net and chipped it up, off the Devils’ Yegor Sharangovich and past Vanecek.

“Another goal-scorer’s goal from him and it was good to see,” Staal said.

The Devils’ Hughes had a five-game goal streak come to an end. The dynamic forward had scored eight goals in the five games.