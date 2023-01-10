Read full article on original website
Related
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Medical News Today
Does alcohol cause liver cancer?
Alcohol use has links to several different cancers, including liver cancer. Research suggests it may contribute to liver cancer development in some people. American Cancer Society (ACS) estimated that in the United States in 2022, 41,260 people received a diagnosis of liver cancer and intrahepatic bile duct cancer, and around...
Medical News Today
Drinking sugary beverages linked to hair loss in men
Researchers examined the link between sugar-sweetened beverage consumption and male pattern hair loss. They found that men with male pattern hair loss consumed almost double the sugar-sweetened beverages of those without the condition. They noted that their findings are based on correlation, not causation and that further research is needed...
Medical News Today
Symptoms of common eye tumors
Several different cancers can cause tumors of the eye. Knowing the basic eye tumor symptoms is important since survival rates for many different types of eye cancer are positive with early diagnosis and treatment. Eye tumors may begin in or around the eye. The tumor may look like a large...
Medical News Today
Gardening may help reduce cancer risk, boost mental health
A new study shows that people who work in community gardens receive various health benefits that may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and can improve mental health. The randomized controlled trial involved 145 people who never gardened before and tracked their physical and mental health during...
Medical News Today
What to know about fungal sinusitis
Fungal sinusitis involves inflammation of the sinuses due to the presence of fungi. The sinuses are hollow, air-filled spaces near the nose, cheeks, and eyes. There are two different classes of fungal sinusitis: noninvasive and invasive. This article looks at fungal sinusitis, including the types, symptoms, causes, diagnoses, and treatments.
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Researchers identify gut bacteria linked to insulin sensitivity
A recent study analyzed associations between 36 bacteria found in the gut and a person’s ability to maintain healthy insulin levels. They found 10 bacteria associated with a lower rate of blood sugar levels fluctuating abnormally. The study is part of an ongoing, prospective study led by researchers at...
Medical News Today
Could a blood biomarker help diagnose hereditary Alzheimer's 10 years sooner?
Often means there are more treatment options available to slow disease progression. As the damage to brain neurons increases, it leads to difficulties with cognitive abilities, such as memory and speech. The sooner a patient is accurately diagnosed, the sooner they can receive appropriate treatment to delay the development of...
Medical News Today
Multiple sclerosis (MS): Intestinal bacteria may have an anti-inflammatory effect
According to a recent study, people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) do not have the same composition of gut bacteria compared to individuals without MS. The findings indicate that types of gut bacteria in people who have MS may vary depending on whether they are experiencing symptoms. The research suggests...
Medical News Today
Does alcohol make Parkinson's symptoms worse?
Moderate alcohol consumption may not cause issues with symptoms directly or have a direct link to Parkinson’s. However, it can interact with a person’s medications, which could worsen some symptoms. Both alcohol and Parkinson’s disease affect the brain. Over the years, several different studies examined the relationship between...
Medical News Today
Foods to avoid with macular degeneration
Doctors recommend that people with macular degeneration avoid simple carbohydrates and foods high in cholesterol. The macula is the part of the eyes that controls central vision. Macular degeneration is. in people after 60 years of age. According to a. , it currently affects 196 million people and is estimated...
Medical News Today
Melanoma: Newly-identified protein contributes to skin cancer spread
Researchers studied melanoma tumor cells to better understand how these cells are able to migrate through physically dense tissues and spread throughout the body. They discovered a nuclear membrane protein called LAP1 that enables melanoma cells to change the shape of their large and stiff nucleus, thus permitting the tumor cell to migrate through confined spaces.
Medical News Today
What to know about wet macular degeneration
Wet macular degeneration is when blood vessels in the eye leak blood or fluids, causing scarring and vision loss. The condition can quickly become serious and requires urgent evaluation and diagnosis to begin treatment. Macular degeneration affects the macula, which is an area of the retina. The macula is about...
Medical News Today
What to know about a collarbone dislocation
The collarbone, or clavicle, is a long, thin bone between the breastbone — sternum — and the shoulder. A collarbone dislocation occurs when the collarbone moves out of its usual position, often due to trauma or injury. This injury is also called a sternoclavicular joint dislocation. Symptoms include:
Medical News Today
Melanoma: Vitamin D supplements linked to reduced skin cancer risk
A new cross-sectional study observed that people who regularly took vitamin D supplements were less likely to have melanoma, a form of skin cancer, than those who did not take supplements. The researchers’ analysis also determined the risk level for melanoma among vitamin D supplement users was significantly reduced compared...
Medical News Today
How long does it take to get rid of lice?
Head lice live on a person’s head and lay eggs on their hair. Lice can quickly transmit from person to person, and people may need multiple treatments to eradicate lice, which could take around 2–3 weeks. Head lice are around. 2–3 millimeters (mm) long and are often...
Comments / 0