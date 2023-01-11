ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike McGlinchey Explains how Brock Purdy has Taken the 49ers Offense to the Next Level

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PAO1Q_0kAOJQnY00

"He certainly makes plays that have been huge for us and have certainly taken us to a next step."

SANTA CLARA -- Mike McGlinchey aspires to be the voice of the 49ers offense.

He stands at his locker every day and answers every question everyone has about everything. He takes this job seriously. So when it's time to find out why the 49ers offense has improved so dramatically with Brock Purdy at quarterback, McGlinchey is the man to ask.

Here's what he said on Tuesday:

Q: You've been around enough quarterbacks to have some perspective. We keep saying a guy with his small amount of experience is not supposed to be able to make the decisions and do the things he does. Is it time to start thinking about him that way and just say he's a starting quarterback on a very good team?

McGLINCHEY: "Yeah, we stopped thinking about him that way five weeks ago. As soon as he got in the game, he was our guy. No matter if you're a rookie, five-year vet, 10-year vet, 15-year vet, it doesn't matter -- if you're the starting quarterback, you have to do the starting quarterback's job, and that's what he has done to an unbelievable degree. I saw some blurb that he's first in every statistical category since he has taken over, which is pretty impressive. Certainly very very difficult to do. But like you said, he's on a damn good football team and we've all been clicking and he certainly fell into place and taken our offense to continued success. Like I said, we stopped looking at him as our rookie quarterback five weeks ago when he took over, and I think he stopped looking at himself like that probably when he got drafted. He has done a great job. You can't say enough good things about him, but this season is just getting started. Now it gets even more important."

ME: The team clearly is elevating Brock's play, which you mentioned and he talked about on Sunday. At the same time, points per game are way up with him at quarterback. Are there ways in which he's elevating the play of others?

McGLINCHEY: "Certainly. I think we're all feeding off each other. I think we're all doing a lot of things well. I think we're very balanced, which is a very very difficult thing for defenses to defend, because you try to make teams one-dimensional as much as possible and if you make us one-dimensional, we're going to be able to beat you that way, too. The balance in which we've been able to operate and certainly the more confidence he gets week to week, he certainly makes plays that have been huge for us and have certainly taken us to a next step. It's been very valuable to us, and the more experience he gets, the better he gets."

Watch the full interview below:

Mike McGlinchey Explains how Brock Purdy has Taken the 49ers Offense to Another Level (; 5:16)

