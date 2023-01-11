ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Makes Top Five For Elijah Moore

By Mike McAllister
 2 days ago

Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore has trimmed his list to five schools and Syracuse made the cut, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com. Syracuse made the top five along with Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State.

Moore has taken official visits to Oklahoma State and Syracuse, and is looking to take one to Alabama later this month. He is targeting a decision by the end of January.

"Coaches, atmosphere, people and playing style," Moore said regarding why Syracuse made his top five.

Moore is a 6-4 guard and considered one of the best shooters and scorers in the 2024 recruiting class. When he visited in October, the Orange made a big impression.

"The visit was really fun," Moore said. "I enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches and players. They treated me with love and definitely had a lot of good parts to it. I had a couple meetings with people from the school. I saw the campus, ate breakfast with the coaches, watched the team practice. I went to their orange and white game. I definitely did a lot.

"The best part for me was being able to go to coach's house and have dinner with the team. Coach Boeheim is a legend and has done many things in the basketball world. Being able to have dinner in his house and play pool with the guys, laugh and joke was amazing. All of his pictures, frames and awards is one thing that really stood out."

WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse University takes advantage of NIL rights and opens store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Student Athletes at Syracuse University can now profit off the sales of their t-shirts, sweatshirts and more in the new Syracuse University Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) store. After Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation allowing student-athletes across the state to receive compensation for NIL merchandise in November 2022, Syracuse University got […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

17-year-old shot in the throat in Syracuse shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 17-year-old boy from Syracuse was shot in the neck in a shooting around Syracuse’s downtown area on Tuesday, January 10. Syracuse Police responded to Upstate University Hospital for a shooting with injuries call around 2:27 p.m. and located the boy who was shot in the throat. Thanks to Upstate’s life-saving […]
SYRACUSE, NY
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

