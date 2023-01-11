Syracuse Makes Top Five For Elijah Moore

Class of 2024 Bronx (NY) Cardinal Hayes guard Elijah Moore has trimmed his list to five schools and Syracuse made the cut, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com. Syracuse made the top five along with Alabama, Arkansas, Miami and Oklahoma State.

Moore has taken official visits to Oklahoma State and Syracuse, and is looking to take one to Alabama later this month. He is targeting a decision by the end of January.

"Coaches, atmosphere, people and playing style," Moore said regarding why Syracuse made his top five.

Moore is a 6-4 guard and considered one of the best shooters and scorers in the 2024 recruiting class. When he visited in October, the Orange made a big impression.

"The visit was really fun," Moore said. "I enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches and players. They treated me with love and definitely had a lot of good parts to it. I had a couple meetings with people from the school. I saw the campus, ate breakfast with the coaches, watched the team practice. I went to their orange and white game. I definitely did a lot.

"The best part for me was being able to go to coach's house and have dinner with the team. Coach Boeheim is a legend and has done many things in the basketball world. Being able to have dinner in his house and play pool with the guys, laugh and joke was amazing. All of his pictures, frames and awards is one thing that really stood out."

