Lutherville-timonium, MD

Wbaltv.com

Timonium community voices concerns over redevelopment, mass transit plan

TIMONIUM, Md. — People in Baltimore County say they're concerned about acontroversial redevelopment plan in Timonium. They're also upset about a project to expand mass transit options nearby. People who live in the area are sharing their concerns. Many are not happy about the expanded transit option by the...
TIMONIUM, MD
maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance Locating Man Reported Missing From Somerset County

(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man reported missing yesterday in Somerset County. Dequan Javon Fields, 27, was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland Department of Emergency Management makes up to $25 million available to local jurisdictions for disaster resiliency projects

REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Resilient Maryland Revolving Loan Fund Program (RLF Program), which will provide money to local governments to help pay for hazard mitigation projects, is now open. The program is administered by the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, and the fund was created by legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Larry Hogan.
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible in Maryland on Monday

BALTIMORE, MD—A rocket launch will be visible in the skies over Maryland on Monday evening, weather-permitting. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab USA‘s first Electron rocket from Virginia at 6 p.m. EST, Monday, January 23. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds

Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
MARYLAND STATE
DC News Now

Drug trafficking taskforce shuts down 2 major drug organizations

ROMNEY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal indictments shut down two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations for trafficking drugs across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This was a result of ongoing efforts from the Potomac Highlands drug task force and several other law enforcement agencies. “The threat that we face is much greater than ever before […]
ROMNEY, WV
mocoshow.com

$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed

The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Nottingham MD

Overlea shop sells winning $30,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off

OVERLEA, MD—A self-described “Lottery fiend” from Baltimore who enjoys playing scratch-offs that cost $5 or less hit the jackpot with a $30,000 prize on the $3 Bonus Crossword game. While claiming his prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, the “Lottery fiend” said it was his biggest...
BALTIMORE, MD
hstoday.us

Baltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments

Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths have been dismantled by separate federal indictments that were unsealed today. Thirty-four people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
MARYLAND STATE

