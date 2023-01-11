Read full article on original website
Timonium community voices concerns over redevelopment, mass transit plan
TIMONIUM, Md. — People in Baltimore County say they're concerned about acontroversial redevelopment plan in Timonium. They're also upset about a project to expand mass transit options nearby. People who live in the area are sharing their concerns. Many are not happy about the expanded transit option by the...
Maryland State Police Seeks Assistance Locating Man Reported Missing From Somerset County
(PRINCESS ANNE, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a man reported missing yesterday in Somerset County. Dequan Javon Fields, 27, was reported missing to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack on Jan. 12 after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. The case is being investigated by the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Eastern Region.
Winning $1.35 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine, 7 third-tier winning tickets sold in Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD—An historic Mega Millions jackpot roll came to an end on Friday night as the January 13 drawing produced a $1.35 billion jackpot winner in the state of Maine. It is the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and fourth-largest overall in U.S. lottery history. In Maryland, Friday’s...
MS-13 Leader Gets Life In Prison For Maryland Murders, Racketeering Conspiracy
Another MS-13 gang member in Maryland will spend the rest of his life in prison for his role in a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy that included multiple murders and federal drug charges. Brayan Contreras-Avalos - also known as “Anonimo,” “Humilde,” and “Malia,” 28, of Langley Park, has been sentenced to life...
Former Maryland Delegate Impallaria pleads guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III on Friday announced that former Maryland State Delegate Richard K. Impallaria pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds. The Honorable Stacy McCormick, Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, accepted the plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for June...
Maryland Department of Emergency Management makes up to $25 million available to local jurisdictions for disaster resiliency projects
REISTERSTOWN, MD—The Resilient Maryland Revolving Loan Fund Program (RLF Program), which will provide money to local governments to help pay for hazard mitigation projects, is now open. The program is administered by the Maryland Department of Emergency Management, and the fund was created by legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Larry Hogan.
Four Maryland men charged with dog fighting in Delaware
Four Eastern Shore men were among those arrested after a dog-fighting ring was discovered at a Delaware home this weekend.
Mega Millions Jackpot Roll Ends With $1.35 Billion Winner in Maine; Seven $10,000 or More Winners in Maryland
In Maryland, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced seven third-tier winning tickets. Six of those tickets are worth $10,000 each, and one delivered a $20,000 prize because the winner added the Megaplier option to the ticket. The winning numbers in the drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46, 61; and the Mega Ball was 14. The Megaplier was 2X.
NASA Wallops rocket launch to be visible in Maryland on Monday
BALTIMORE, MD—A rocket launch will be visible in the skies over Maryland on Monday evening, weather-permitting. NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility will support the launch of Rocket Lab USA‘s first Electron rocket from Virginia at 6 p.m. EST, Monday, January 23. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket will lift off...
Former Maryland State Delegate Richard Impallaria Admits To Misusing State Funds
Former Delegate Richard Impallaria has pleaded guilty to misconduct in office for misusing state funds, announced the Maryland State Prosecutor's Office. Impallaria reportedly used state funds to pay his personal landlord for an office that was next to his personal cottage outside of his district. Prosecutors alleged that the building was not used for legislative business and that Impallaria used the space for personal storage.
Drug trafficking taskforce shuts down 2 major drug organizations
ROMNEY, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Federal indictments shut down two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations for trafficking drugs across Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia. This was a result of ongoing efforts from the Potomac Highlands drug task force and several other law enforcement agencies. “The threat that we face is much greater than ever before […]
$100,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Harris Teeter in Gaithersburg Has Been Claimed
The $100,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold on September 5 at the Harris Teeter located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg has been claimed by a woman from Virginia. Full story courtesy of the Maryland Lottery: “Spending the day shopping with two Maryland friends gave a Fairfax, Va., resident a $100,000 memory she won’t soon forget. The Powerball jackpot had rolled to $159 million for the Sept. 5, 2022 drawing and all three of them wanted to buy tickets. They wound up at Harris Teeter #384 located at 323 Copley Place in Gaithersburg, where they joined others buying tickets.
Hitman Nicknamed 'Glock' Gets 35 Years In Maryland Murder-For-Hire Plot: Feds
A Baltimore criminal with a fitting nickname will spend decades behind bars for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of a man believed to be working with law enforcement. Daquante “Glock" Thomas, 20, of Baltimore, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, followed by...
Overlea shop sells winning $30,000 Maryland Lottery scratch-off
OVERLEA, MD—A self-described “Lottery fiend” from Baltimore who enjoys playing scratch-offs that cost $5 or less hit the jackpot with a $30,000 prize on the $3 Bonus Crossword game. While claiming his prize at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, the “Lottery fiend” said it was his biggest...
Baltimore Fentanyl Organizations Shut Down by Federal Indictments
Two Baltimore-based drug trafficking organizations that supplied large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and caused at least two deaths have been dismantled by separate federal indictments that were unsealed today. Thirty-four people from Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia were indicted on charges related to the sale of fentanyl, heroin...
Human trafficking victim speaks out about the horrors of forced labor
A crime hidden in plain sight, human trafficking comes in many forms. Trading a human for forced labor, sexual slavery and exploitation and anyone can be a victim.
Employee At Maryland HS 'Inadvertently' Emailed Explicit Photos To All Students
A school employee accidentally sent out sexually explicit pictures to all middle school students on a very unlucky Friday the 13th, the school confirms. The faculty member at Dr. Henry A. Wise Junior High School "inadvertently emailed a message" that contained the images to the students, with …
Governor Hogan pardons Maryland man who served 32 years in prison
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan formally granted a full innocent pardon to a man who spent 32 years in prison; ten of those years spent on death row. John N. Huffington was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder in 1981 based on hair found at the scene of the crime, said authorities.
Baltimore activist says Maryland law could lead preteens to commit more crimes
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — House Bill 459 was passed in June of 2022. It's known as the Juvenile Justice Reform Act. The bill states that a child under the age of 13 may not be charged with a crime. Last week a 12-year-old brought a loaded gun to MacAuthur Middle...
