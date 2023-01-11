Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Ranking candidates for college basketball's national player of the year: Purdue's Zach Edey leads tight race
Selection Sunday for the 2023 NCAA Tournament is just two months away as college basketball season hits the midway point with the national scene starting to take shape. While the meat of conference play still lies ahead, we've seen enough action to learn who the contenders are for some of the sport's individual awards, including national player of the year.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Pulls down 18 rebounds
Adams accumulated 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 18 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 135-129 victory over San Antonio. Adams and Jaren Jackson combined for 30 rebounds, but Adams was the driving force on the glass for a Memphis team that had to grind out a tight win over a combative Spurs team. With a career-worst 33 percent mark from the free-throw line on 2.9 attempts per game, Adams has been toxic in that particular area, but he retains higher value in points formats or in category leagues in which managers are punting free-throw percentage. His 11.5 rebounds per game are the best mark of his career by a full rebound and a half.
After bad breaks, Bryan Antoine is feeling good about basketball again
The last time most people saw Bryan Antoine play basketball, it was in front of a crowd of 70,000 people and a national television audience in the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. Ten months later, after he transferred from Villanova to Radford for his senior season, the former Ranney School star performs in a markedly different setting. On Wednesday he tallied 16 points, six rebounds and three steals to lead the Highlanders past host Winthrop before 1,014 spectators...
CBS Sports
in return to lineup, Stephen Curry heats up too late, and the Warriors might want to flip the switch soon
Everything was set up for the Golden State Warriors to roll on Tuesday night. Those are the games to watch out for. With the Suns missing 80 percent of their starting lineup and Stephen Curry making his return to the lineup after 11 games out, the host Warriors were outplayed pretty much from start to finish in a 125-113 defeat that wasn't even as close as that score would indicate for most of the night.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Joe Ingles: Won't play Thursday
Ingles is out for Thursday's game versus the Heat due to left knee injury management. Ingles is likely sitting out Thursday's back-to-back for rest. Pat Connaughton, Jordan Nwora and MarJon Beauchamp are candidates to see extended minutes in his absence. Ingles should be good to go for Saturday's rematch with the Heat.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in Tuesday's loss
MacKinnon scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers. MacKinnon got the Avalanche within a goal, scoring 20 seconds after Mikko Rantanen sparked a third-period rally. With three goals and two assists over five games since he returned from an upper-body injury, MacKinnon is back in his usual form. The 27-year-old center has 11 tallies, 39 points, 148 shots, 20 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 28 outings this season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Dominates glass with 18 boards
Jokic produced 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-3 FT), 18 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 victory over the Suns. Jokic was well on his way to yet another triple-double by halftime with 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting to go along with nine rebounds and six assists. The reigning MVP added nine points, nine boards and three dimes in the third quarter, falling just one assist shy of notching his 12th triple-double of the season after sitting for all of the final period. Jokic posted game highs in rebounds (18) and assists (9) and has scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 11 contests.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
CBS Sports
Trae Young has never been the elite shooter his reputation suggests, and the numbers continue to show that
In January of 2021, I wrote a story with the following headline: "Trae Young's ill-advised 3-pointer tells larger tale: An average shooter who thinks he's Steph Curry." I got skewered for it. Told I know nothing about basketball. Next thing I know I'm defending my words on an Atlanta radio show as though they were based on something other than indisputable facts.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
Comments / 0