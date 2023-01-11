27 dogs rescued in Missouri

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – An animal sanctuary and rescue is asking for help after taking in almost 30 mistreated dogs.

No Time to Spare, Animal Rescue & Sanctuary is asking anyone to drop off any food and other necessities for the dogs at 27933 Pendleton Lost Creek Road or at Animal Talk Medical Center on Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The shelter in Warrenton, Missouri, took in 27 dogs Saturday that they said were living in deplorable conditions in Franklin County.

No Time To Spare said it operates 100% on donations and with a huge influx of dogs and cats coming in as a result of the cold weather, the rescue is full and in need of supplies, fosters for the newly rescued dogs, and monetary donations to cover vetting costs.

All the new dogs need vaccinations, spayed/neutered, medical attention for untreated wounds, some pregnancies, and treatment for heartworm-positive pups.

The supplies they need the most are: Diamond Natural or Purina Pro Plan small bite adult dog food, laundry detergent, OdoBan cleaner, bleach, and Nylabones or Benebones.

