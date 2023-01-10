Read full article on original website
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton City Council passes 2023 budget amendments
EASTON, Pa. — Easton City Council on Wednesday amended the city's 2023 budget. Council passed the budget in December, but the city’s actuary informed Mayor Sal Panto Jr. the original spending plan over-estimated the city’s retirement pension plan by $508,000 late in the month. Council made the...
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton City Controller Chris Heagele announces re-election bid
EASTON, Pa – Easton City Controller Chris Heagele is seeking to be re-elected to the position. Heagele has been serving the role since 2019. Among other items, the city controller is responsible for managing Easton's payroll and other funds in the city's accounts and conducts performance audits for city departments, agencies and programs.
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Residents File Appeal Over Landfill Rezoning
A group of Lower Saucon Township residents who oppose a rezoning amendment adopted by township council that paves the way for an expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal in the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas Friday. The appeal filed by Easton attorney Gary Asteak on behalf of...
Easton OKs how 2 Downtown projects will look, holds off on extending meter hours
The developers of two properties in Downtown Easton earned city approval this week for how the projects can look. Easton City Council on Wednesday voted without dissent to approve certificates of appropriateness recommended in December by the Easton Historic District Commission for changes to several city properties. Among them were a two-story addition atop an existing building at 8 Centre Square, next to Lehn’s Court, and the renovation of the three-story building that was home to Joe’s Deli at 233-35 Northampton St.
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown school board picks new members
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Allentown School Board on Thursday selected two executive directors — one of a small college and another of an organization that focuses on children's mental health needs — to fill two vacant seats on the board. Board members unanimously chose Andrene Brown and Evelyn...
lehighvalleynews.com
Former Northampton County Council member seeks election to old seat
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – One-time Northampton County Council member Ken Kraft announced Wednesday he’s running for his old seat. Kraft said his biggest strength as a candidate is his experience on council and in other parts of county government. “I’ve been on everything from zoning boards to election commission...
Palmer planners withhold recommendation for digital billboard proposed near Rt. 33
The developer behind a mix of proposals at 1492 Van Buren Rd, including 500 apartments, two warehouses and most recently a truck stop, was denied a recommendation Tuesday to build a 51-foot digital billboard facing Route 33. The Palmer Township Planning Board said that although billboard was permitted under the...
Northampton County Prison appoints new public safety administrator. Ken Kraft will retire.
Northampton County Prison will get a new public safety administrator next month. County Executive Lamont McClure announced Monday that David Collins will replace Ken Kraft, who’s expected to retire Feb. 1. Kraft resigned as the county’s council president in 2018 to be the public safety administrator. Collins is...
tmabucks.com
Bucks County Receives $2.5M In Grants For Newtown Rail Trail
The County of Bucks recently announced state and federal grants totaling $2.5 million will help fund the second phase of construction of the Newtown Rail Trail as it stretches into Northampton Township. The Bucks County Commissioners approved receipt of the grants – one from the state Department of Transportation for...
lehighvalleynews.com
Easton Winter Market returns with record 18 vendors
EASTON, Pa – It might be cold outside but that doesn’t stop Easton's Winter Market 2023. The outdoor farmers market returns this year with a record of 18 vendors. It runs every Saturday, from Jan. 14 to April 29 at 325 Northampton St. Easton’s Winter Market returns this...
New grocer replacing Ahart’s Market steps closer to opening in South Bethlehem
Work currently is underway along Montclair Avenue to bring back a neighborhood grocer for South Bethlehem and neighboring Fountain Hill residents. When Ahart’s Market shuttered in April 2021, it sent folks mainly living near the Five Points intersection to travel about a half mile away to C-Town Market, 220/230 E. Third St. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classifies the city’s Southside as a “food desert,” meaning it features a large proportion of households with inadequate access to transportation and limited access to stores selling fresh produce and healthy groceries at affordable prices.
Doylestown Medical Nonprofit Names Physician, Advocate as Recipient of 2023 Community Commitment Award
The New Jersey doctor has dedicated her work to helping those with the infection. A major medical nonprofit in Bucks County has just named an influential physician as their recipient for their yearly advocacy award. Staff writers for NewsWires wrote about the recent award. Dr. Su Wang, the medical director...
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown School Board expected to fill two vacancies Thursday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School Board is now scheduled to interview nine applicants to fill two board vacancies at its meeting Thursday evening. The board was set to interview candidates at the meeting to fill a seat left open by state Sen. Nick Miller, who resigned from the board effective earlier this month. But now it is also dealing with a second vacancy left recently by Charlie Thiel.
aroundambler.com
Shapiro nominates Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh to lead the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro has nominated Montgomery County Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS). Shapiro previously served with Dr. Arkoosh on the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. Dr. Arkoosh via Montgomery County’s communication office issued a statement on her nomination. I am...
Former First Assistant District Attorney of Bucks County to be Nominated for Key Position by Shapiro
The former member of the local District Attorney's office may soon hold an even more important role. A former district attorney from Bucks County is set to be nominated for a huge government role by Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro. Steve Ulrich wrote about the nomination for PoliticsPA. Michelle Henry, the former...
WFMZ-TV Online
Atiyeh's Bethlehem property touted as site of future LV Steam charter school
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Developer Abe Atiyeh's Bethlehem property on Center Street has a new proposed use: a charter school. Signs at the southeast corner of Center Street and Dewberry Avenue promote the "Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School." Many schools promote the STEM curriculum: science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
BASD Superintendent Roy says STEAM Academy enrollment signs in Bethlehem are misleading
"Enroll Now," say the signs at two locations in Bethlehem. Parents are invited to enroll children at the Lehigh Valley STEAM Academy Charter School at not one, but two, sites in the city. Students from kindergarten through eighth grade are welcome. One location is at Center Street and Dewberry Avenue,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County homeowners could receive grants up to $50K for home repairs
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Lehigh County Board of Commissioners Chairman Geoff Brace announced Wednesday that the county will apply to the state for a grant being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act Whole-Home Repairs Program. Brace said the county is eligible to receive $2.7 million from the Pennsylvania...
WFMZ-TV Online
$1.65M awarded to help complete D&L Trail in Lehigh Valley
CATASAUQUA, Pa. - State funding will help crews complete a nearly two-mile stretch of the Delaware & Lehigh Trail, according to a news release from the office of state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-Lehigh). The stretch of trail will connect Catasauqua and Hanover Township with Allentown, according to the news release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County issues Code Blue
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
