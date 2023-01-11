Read full article on original website
Montclair History Center’s oral history project shares stories of Montclair a century ago
In honor of Montclair’s 150th anniversary in 2018, the Montclair History Center began work on an oral history project, hoping to collect and share the memories of longtime Montclair residents, especially those whose histories have often gone unrecognized. Oral histories provide a “specialized history” that cannot be captured through...
Reviewing Lackawanna plan, Montclair Planning Board asks how big is too big
In the delicate computations surrounding the question of how many apartment units should be built in Lackawanna Plaza, bulk is an operative word. The solution depends on the formula employed, a mix of, basic multiplication and division, with geometry thrown in. The chore of deciphering the mathematics was left to...
Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman
Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong
Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
Montclair girls swimming brings home another county championship team title
Only COVID has been stopping the Montclair girls swimming team when it has come to the county swimming championships. The Mounties made it three Essex County championships in four years on Monday, Jan. 16 at New Jersey Institute of Technology. The only season missing was 2021 where COVID forced the county to cancel the meet so in essence Montclair has won three-straight county titles.
A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here
Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
Obituary: Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille
Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille of North Caldwell, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a special ed teacher at Edgemont School for more than 10 years, died on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 71. Born in Newark, Mrs. Demoreuille grew up in Caldwell and graduated from James...
Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto
Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
Obituary: Vincenza Salvante
Vincenza Salvante, a longtime resident of Montclair, died at her home on Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 103. Mrs. Salvante was born in Calitri, Italy, to Michele Bozza and Maria Cristiani, and came to Montclair in 1957. She worked at Celentano in Verona for many years.
Petitioning Montclair council, hundreds call for scaled-back Lackawanna plan
The churning debate over Lackawanna Plaza has for years embroiled Montclair in a clash of visions over how to revitalize a centerpiece of the town without overwhelming the historic neighborhood surrounding it. A project audacious in its scope, that would include five buildings, as many as 375 residential units and 75,000 square feet for office space, has stoked passions over the plan’s sheer breadth.
Allison Silverstein and Crystal Hopkins to lead Montclair Board of Education
The Montclair Board of Education welcomed its new members Thursday and elected new board leadership. Allison Silverstein will serve as the board’s president and Crystal Hopkins as vice president. The two were both elected to their positions by unanimous votes. Silverstein joined the board in September 2020, after an...
New year and new schedule, but familiar issues confront Montclair Council
As the Montclair Township Council released its 2023 calendar this week, with two fewer meetings on the slate and ambiguity around whether all meetings will be livestreamed, one thing was clear: the new year will not provide council members with a chance to ease in slowly. They will have to...
Obituary: Portia Denice Wood-Hallman
Portia Denice Wood-Hallman, a lifelong resident of Montclair, died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 9, 2023. She was 59. Mrs. Wood-Hallman was born to George Wood Sr. and Sheila Baldwin in 1963 in Newark. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1981. In 1982 she gave birth to Tristen J....
Obituary: Susan Swenson
Susan Swenson of Norman, Oklahoma, a former Montclair resident who raised her family and had a long career in education in Oklahoma, died on Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was 69. Mrs. Swenson was born in 1953 to William and Vivian (Lewis) Munro in New York City...
Montclair school district hosts workshop for English Language Learner families
English Language Learner families gathered during a Dec. 13 parent workshop for updates on technology, an overview of student and parent/guardian supports and small break out groups for question and answer sessions. More than 40 families gathered for the event, with English as a Second Language teachers and bilingual interpreters...
Montclair High School Model Congress Club runs middle school conference event
Members of the Montclair High School Model Congress Club led more than 150 middle school students in debate during the 19th annual Middle School Model Congress Conference on Dec. 13. This was the first in-person conference in two years, according to a district press release. About 30 high school students...
Obituary: Everett Thomas Christmas
Everett Thomas Christmas of Garner, North Carolina, a former resident of Montclair who had a 36-year career with the YMCA, died on Dec. 2, 2022. He was 88. Mr. Christmas was born in 1934 at Mountainside Hospital and grew up in Montclair, graduating from Montclair High School, where he excelled in athletics, earning varsity letters in football and basketball.
Obituary: Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou
Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou, formerly of Montclair, an educator and writer who worked in international efforts for social justice and economic development, including the fight against apartheid, died on Dec. 30, 2022, at Crane’s Mill independent living community in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Micou was born in...
A new Montclair housing option is closer to reality
Long in development, having gone through a windy path of revisions and amendments, an ordinance to permit accessory dwelling units is nearing a final vote by the Montclair Township Council and is likely to be approved before long. It is a concept springing up around the country. The units (or...
Montclair resident produces and directs CNN docuseries on Giuliani
Mention the name Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani in a crowded room, and a number of arguments are bound to occur. The controversial former New York mayor turned advocate for President Donald Trump has garnered both positive and negative media attention over the last couple of decades. His drastic career fluctuations have led to wavering opinions about his legacy. This weekend, television viewers gain perspective on what happened to this complex political figure, in a docuseries produced and directed in part by a Montclair resident.
