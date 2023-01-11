ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montclair, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Montclair Local

Obituary: Joyce L. Goldman

Joyce L. Goldman, a longtime political activist and resident of Montclair who served as a key aide to two Essex County executives, died on Dec. 15, 2022. She was 82. Ms. Goldman, who served in several positions in the administration of Essex County Executive Peter Shapiro from 1978 to 1986, became the first woman to serve as director of the Essex County Division of Buildings and Grounds in 1985, where she managed more than 300 employees and a $12 million budget.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong

Mary Vivian Amo-Frimpong, a longtime resident of Montclair, died on Nov. 22, 2022. She was 73. Mrs. Amo-Frimpong, popularly known as Auntie Mary or Big Mama, was born in 1949 in Manso Atwere, a town in the Ashanti region of Ghana, to the late Bernard Kwame Asubonteng and Elizabeth Abena Dental, their 11th child.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair girls swimming brings home another county championship team title

Only COVID has been stopping the Montclair girls swimming team when it has come to the county swimming championships. The Mounties made it three Essex County championships in four years on Monday, Jan. 16 at New Jersey Institute of Technology. The only season missing was 2021 where COVID forced the county to cancel the meet so in essence Montclair has won three-straight county titles.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

A long time coming, a design for Montclair’s Edgemont Park bridge is here

Edgemont Memorial Park’s little bridge that used to be is a step closer to rising once more, in a new weathered steel incarnation that will restore a jewel to the landscape and a key passageway for visitors. That’s the word from Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, who has made resurrecting the bridge a small crusade ever since it was buffeted and all but destroyed by Hurricane Ida more than 16 months ago.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille

Virginia (Reed) Demoreuille of North Caldwell, a former longtime resident of Montclair and a special ed teacher at Edgemont School for more than 10 years, died on Jan. 4, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 71. Born in Newark, Mrs. Demoreuille grew up in Caldwell and graduated from James...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Barbara Plenty Repetto

Barbara Plenty Repetto of Portland, Maine, a former resident of Montclair who had a long career in social services, died on Jan. 1, 2023. She was 77. Mrs. Repetto, who was born in 1945 in St. Louis, grew up in Westfield and graduated from Westfield High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from Muskingum University in 1967.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Vincenza Salvante

Vincenza Salvante, a longtime resident of Montclair, died at her home on Jan. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 103. Mrs. Salvante was born in Calitri, Italy, to Michele Bozza and Maria Cristiani, and came to Montclair in 1957. She worked at Celentano in Verona for many years.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Petitioning Montclair council, hundreds call for scaled-back Lackawanna plan

The churning debate over Lackawanna Plaza has for years embroiled Montclair in a clash of visions over how to revitalize a centerpiece of the town without overwhelming the historic neighborhood surrounding it. A project audacious in its scope, that would include five buildings, as many as 375 residential units and 75,000 square feet for office space, has stoked passions over the plan’s sheer breadth.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Portia Denice Wood-Hallman

Portia Denice Wood-Hallman, a lifelong resident of Montclair, died unexpectedly at home on Jan. 9, 2023. She was 59. Mrs. Wood-Hallman was born to George Wood Sr. and Sheila Baldwin in 1963 in Newark. She graduated from Montclair High School in 1981. In 1982 she gave birth to Tristen J....
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Obituary: Susan Swenson

Susan Swenson of Norman, Oklahoma, a former Montclair resident who raised her family and had a long career in education in Oklahoma, died on Jan. 2, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was 69. Mrs. Swenson was born in 1953 to William and Vivian (Lewis) Munro in New York City...
NORMAN, OK
Montclair Local

Obituary: Everett Thomas Christmas

Everett Thomas Christmas of Garner, North Carolina, a former resident of Montclair who had a 36-year career with the YMCA, died on Dec. 2, 2022. He was 88. Mr. Christmas was born in 1934 at Mountainside Hospital and grew up in Montclair, graduating from Montclair High School, where he excelled in athletics, earning varsity letters in football and basketball.
GARNER, NC
Montclair Local

Obituary: Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou

Ann Hedges McKinstry Micou, formerly of Montclair, an educator and writer who worked in international efforts for social justice and economic development, including the fight against apartheid, died on Dec. 30, 2022, at Crane’s Mill independent living community in West Caldwell. She was 92. Mrs. Micou was born in...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

A new Montclair housing option is closer to reality

Long in development, having gone through a windy path of revisions and amendments, an ordinance to permit accessory dwelling units is nearing a final vote by the Montclair Township Council and is likely to be approved before long. It is a concept springing up around the country. The units (or...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair resident produces and directs CNN docuseries on Giuliani

Mention the name Rudolph “Rudy” Giuliani in a crowded room, and a number of arguments are bound to occur. The controversial former New York mayor turned advocate for President Donald Trump has garnered both positive and negative media attention over the last couple of decades. His drastic career fluctuations have led to wavering opinions about his legacy. This weekend, television viewers gain perspective on what happened to this complex political figure, in a docuseries produced and directed in part by a Montclair resident.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

Montclair, NJ
771
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy