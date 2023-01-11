ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player

The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
sportingalert.com

Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97

DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
DENVER, CO
OnlyHomers

Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots

One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
numberfire.com

Suns starting Bismack Biyombo at center on Wednesday, Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Biyombo will make his sixth start at center after Jock Landale was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Denver team ranked 13th (51.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Biyombo to score 20.2 FanDuel points.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Listed questionable for Friday

Ayton (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report ahead of Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton was listed out initially on the team's previous two injury reports, so the big man's upgrade to questionable seemingly gives him a reasonable shot to retake the floor. If that's the case, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would presumably see a reduction in minutes.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return

Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut

Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
CBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday

Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
PHOENIX, AZ

