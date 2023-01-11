Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
3 reactions from Warriors’ loss to depleted Suns in Steph Curry’s return
The Golden State Warriors spoiled Steph’s Curry’s return on Tuesday night, falling to the woefully short-handed Phoenix Suns 125-113. Here are three reactions from the defending champions’ third consecutive loss. Steph Curry, rusty in return. The reigning Finals MVP last took the floor almost a month ago,...
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to action after 11-game absense
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will make his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup for their home game
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are signing Saben Lee to a 10-day contract.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood Clots
One of the biggest tragedies in sports is when players have to retire early for medical concerns. Unfortunately, this has happened to a star player for the Colorado Rockies. In a tweet by Colorado Rockies beat reporter Danielle Allentuck, she shared a life update post from star reliever Scott Oberg. In it Scott Oberg proceeds to state that he has suffered numerous blood clots over his career and this has led to making him incapable of playing baseball.
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Cavs-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.
Rockets Kevin Porter Jr. Exits Game vs. Kings With Left Foot Contusion
Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. sustained a left foot contusion, which ended his night early against the Kings.
numberfire.com
Suns starting Bismack Biyombo at center on Wednesday, Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns center Bismack Biyombo is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Denver Nuggets. Biyombo will make his sixth start at center after Jock Landale was sent to the bench on Wednesday. In a matchup versus a Denver team ranked 13th (51.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to his position, our models project Biyombo to score 20.2 FanDuel points.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Listed questionable for Friday
Ayton (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report ahead of Friday's game versus the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Ayton was listed out initially on the team's previous two injury reports, so the big man's upgrade to questionable seemingly gives him a reasonable shot to retake the floor. If that's the case, Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo would presumably see a reduction in minutes.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
