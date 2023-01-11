Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Related
luxury-houses.net
THE MANOR, Undoubtedly One of The Finest and Largest Estates in Los Angeles Back on The Market for $155 Million
594 S Mapleton Drive Home in Los Angeles, California for Sale. 594 S Mapleton Drive, Los Angeles, California is a showplace of the highest caliber majestically sited on 4.68 acres in the heart of Holmby Hills, is undoubtedly one of the finest estates in Los Angeles and the World. This Home in Los Angeles offers 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms with over 56,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 594 S Mapleton Drive, please contact Drew Fenton (Phone: 310-623-3622) at Carolwood Estates for full support and perfect service.
Michael B. Jordan Is Selling His Los Angeles Modern Farmhouse and the Kitchen Is Something Out of a Dream
Michael B. Jordan has listed one of his two Los Angeles-area homes, and it is truly a home chef and entertainer’s dreams. Not only does the sleek modern farmhouse boast five separate areas designated for gathering over food; the state-of-the-art kitchen is equipped with two islands!. Despite the abundance...
See Inside Bella Thorne's Eye-Popping LA Home — Complete with a Cannabis Bar, Tiara Drawer and 'Party Shower'
The Shake It Up star welcomed MTV's Cribs into her hilltop California mansion Bella Thorne's Los Angeles home has some truly one of a kind features. The Shake It Up actress, 25, took MTV Cribs on a tour of her six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,654-square-foot personal palace, complete with massive flower installations and some very interesting leisure spaces. Faux blooms crawl up the walls of the foyer, adorning the staircase and cover a tree sculpture and swings outside. "It's very whimsical. It feels like a fresh breath of air,"...
Here's where LA ranks in Forbes list of best places to live in California
Los Angeles was highly rated in a new list from Forbes that looks at the best places to live in California.
L.A.'s Best Events This Weekend, From Harry Styles-themed Ice Skate Night to K-Play! Fest, and More
Mark your cal for these pop-up shops and markets, stylish soirées, trunk shows, and other cool Los Angeles events. Looking for the best L.A. sample sales? Find all of those right here. K-Play! Fest L.A. 2023 (Pomona): K-Play Fest is back! The first-ever fan hosted K-Pop event is hosting...
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Side by Side' with Riley Keough at Elvis Birthday Bash Days Before Death
Keough, Austin Butler, and Elvis director Baz Luhrmann joined Presley as they celebrated what would've been her late father's 88th birthday Sunday Before the Golden Globes, and just days before her death on Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley celebrated what would've been her father Elvis' 88th birthday at the Formosa Café in West Hollywood — a favorite of his. The event included guests Austin Butler; Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough; Elvis director Baz Luhrmann; Danny DeVito; Bill Maher; Beck and more, according to owner Bobby Green. "They were really adorable...
Storm Reid Holds Hands with 'Super Sweet' Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders on Missing Red Carpet
The actress and the college football player made their red carpet debut together at the L.A. premiere of her new movie Missing Storm Reid is making it red carpet official with her beau. On Thursday, the Euphoria actress, 19, celebrated her new movie Missing at its world premiere held at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles, holding hands with quarterback Shedeur Sanders as they posed for photos together. The 20-year-old college football player is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, and recently transferred to...
brentwoodnewsla.com
Popular Santa Monica Italian Restaurant Opening in Brentwood This Month
January opening for Rosti Tuscan Kitchen at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard. Rosti Tuscan Kitchen is returning to Brentwood and opening a location this month according to a post on their Instagram page. The post says, “CIAO, Los Angeles. We’re bringing an Italian countryside dining experience back to Brentwood. Coming January 2023! Celebrate our return home with $20 OFF your first order at Rosti Brentwood. Sign up for Rosti Rewards now and get $20 off!* *offer is valid for new rewards accounts only. Link in bio.”
Descendants of Black-Owned Beach at War Over Decision to Sell it Back to County for $20M
A family is split in two over the decision to sell a historic Los Angeles beach property. After a decision was made by the heirs of Charles and Willa Bruce to resell the Black-owned land Bruce’s Beach, back to Los Angeles County, some descendants objected to that decision. Earlier...
multihousingnews.com
LA Hotel to Become Affordable Housing
The buyer, a foundation, owns 1,425 affordable units across Los Angeles. The AiDS Healthcare Foundation has acquired a 62-unit hotel in downtown Los Angeles for $6.7 million. Leland Hotel will be transformed into affordable housing for the homeless and extremely low-income residents. Previously known as Rathwell House, the hotel was...
easyreadernews.com
Manhattan/El Segundo big wave bombs
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) Los Angeles County Lifeguards Matty Mohagen and Shane Gallas pushed the limits of paddling into big waves at the Manhattan-El Segundo border about 7:30 a.m. on January 6. The shore pound was 10 feet. The outside waves, breaking past the end of the jetty, were two to three times that size. Despite being a popular big wave spot, no one else attempted to paddle out. The waves looked too big to catch without being towed in by a PWC. Mohagen and Gallas each caught half a dozen waves, or about one wave an hour during their five-hour session.
L.A. Weekly
What’s Popping Up? Long Beach Black Restaurant Week Is Back
The city-wide second annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week takes place from Sunday, Jan. 22 through Sunday, Jan. 29. Organized by the nonprofit Long Beach Food & Beverage, the event is an eight-day festival devoted to celebrating African, African American, and Caribbean fare, in and around Long Beach. The event highlights Black-owned food businesses, as well as Black chefs and bartenders, to showcase the city’s diverse Black food scene.
Eater
Another Powerhouse LA Chain Jumps to a Coastal Orange County Space
Orange County this week, as the quickly-growing Canadian chain Joey is set to debut at Newport Beach’s Fashion Island in just a few days’ time. The restaurant first came to prominence in Woodland Hills and Downtown Los Angeles back in the summer of 2019, almost immediately becoming a millions-a-year staple for the Financial District set and tourists looking to enjoy a bit of everything from the wide-ranging menu. A follow-up location surfaced in Manhattan Beach in 2021, and now the group is bringing its sushi, pasta, burgers, salads, and more to coastal Orange County. The Orange County Register has even more details on the upcoming arrival, slated for January 19 at Fashion Island, which comes fresh on the heels of news that Sugarfish will also be opening up in 2023, just down the street in Corona del Mar.
947wls.com
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
coloradoboulevard.net
Altadena’s Early Black Entrepreneur
El Prieto Canyon, just above Altadena proper, was the home of Robert Owens who, born into slavery in 1806, became the wealthiest Black man in Los Angeles County later in life. With little accessible information about Robert Owens and Altadena’s popular El Prieto Canyon, Erik Hillard, a local outdoorsman and trail builder, was inspired to find out more about the man after whom the treasured canyon was named.
2urbangirls.com
Body found on freeway off-ramp in Hollywood
NORTH HOLLYWOOD – A body was found Friday on the Lankershim Boulevard off-ramp of the Hollywood (101) Freeway, possibly from a nearby homeless camp. The report was taken just before 3 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The body was initially reported by a transient, who informed Universal Security officers.
2urbangirls.com
Funko, Snoop Dogg open “Tha Dogg House” in Inglewood
Snoop Dogg and Funko celebrated the opening of ‘Tha Dogg House’ a co-branded store in Inglewood on Jan. 6. “This new store stays true to who I am as an entrepreneur and rapper,” said Snoop Dogg. “I can’t wait for my fans to experience it, to touch it, to feel it. Once you see it, it’s like no other thing in the world, ‘Tha Dogg House,’ will blow your mind.”
Coachella 2023, California's biggest music fest, just dropped its lineup
This year, Coachella will take place on two weeks: April 14-16 and April 21-23.
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
La Brea Bakery Permanently Closes After 20 Years At Downtown Disney
The La Brea Bakery at Downtown Disney has officially closed its doors. 😢
People
382K+
Followers
65K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0