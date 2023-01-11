ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Norman leaders discuss plans to build more affordable housing in city

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman leaders will discuss plans to build more affordable housing in the city. It’s an effort in the works for months that has hit a number of roadblocks. The city thought back in August, they had the plan to buy a building on Robinson until they learned it would break the budget.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City, Water Utilities Trust sue an oil and gas company

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and the Water Utilities Trust are suing an oil and gas company. They said the company stole water and damaged a wildlife refuge. The city filed the lawsuit Monday, saying the company illegally came onto a property and stole water while the city was in a drought.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny

State superintendent elect Ryan Walters gives a victory speech at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 8, 2022. Nick Oxford for The Frontier Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Norman City Council hears mental health crisis response presentation

Norman City Council discussed mental health crisis response and heard public comment in light of two recent deaths at the Cleveland County Detention Center during its meeting Tuesday. Ron Sims, chief of statewide crisis response at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, gave a presentation about...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

OU Health lays off approximately 100 employees

OKLAHOMA CITY — Approximately 100 people at OU Health were laid off this week as part of a redesign of the company. Employees who lost their jobs said they dedicated several years to the company, and now they are asking for more answers. “I am a Hispanic employee," said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Residents in Edmond may notice temporary sales tax has lowered

EDMOND, Okla. — If you live in Edmond, you may be noticing your shopping costs are a little cheaper. Over the last year, Edmond residents have been paying a temporary sales tax so the city could buy the 22 acres of land near Hafer Park. In Edmond, the temporary tax is now gone and it raised the money necessary for the city to purchase the land.
EDMOND, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Norman community members decry recent detention center deaths, commissioners delay comments

Over 40 people filled the room at a regular Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting Monday to speak about recent deaths at the Cleveland County Detention Center. The commissioners moved swiftly through regular business to public comment, during which nine community members explained their concerns regarding the deaths of Shannon Hanchett and Katheryn Milano at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land

EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Local Pastor Celebrates 60 Years At Same Church

Never before in the state of Oklahoma has there been a pastor in an African American church for 60 years, until now. Pastor John Reed has been the pastor at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church at 1700 NE 7th in Oklahoma City, for 60 years. “On the third Sunday night in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KLAW 101

Why Does Google Maps Hate Cyril, Oklahoma?

Before you hop off on an email war to let me know Cyril is awesome, let me explain... So I was off on a journey recently that took me to Chickasha and Anadarko. I was picking up some wood and a new shop tool I spotted on Marketplace. All-in-all, an exciting weekend in an otherwise dull household.
CYRIL, OK

