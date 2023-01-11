Read full article on original website
KOCO
Norman leaders discuss plans to build more affordable housing in city
NORMAN, Okla. — Norman leaders will discuss plans to build more affordable housing in the city. It’s an effort in the works for months that has hit a number of roadblocks. The city thought back in August, they had the plan to buy a building on Robinson until they learned it would break the budget.
KOCO
Oklahoma City, Water Utilities Trust sue an oil and gas company
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City and the Water Utilities Trust are suing an oil and gas company. They said the company stole water and damaged a wildlife refuge. The city filed the lawsuit Monday, saying the company illegally came onto a property and stole water while the city was in a drought.
New lawsuit seeks to recoup over $42 million paid by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for expansion plans
Over 100 plaintiffs are being represented in a Qui Tam lawsuit filed in Cleveland County on Monday to demand recovery of more than $42,000,000 from various engineering firms after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was found guilty of violating the Open Meetings Act in December 2022.
pdjnews.com
Ryan Walters steps down from nonprofit role that drew scrutiny
State superintendent elect Ryan Walters gives a victory speech at the Oklahoma GOP watch party in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on November 8, 2022. Nick Oxford for The Frontier Incoming State Superintendent of Schools Ryan Walters has tendered his resignation from the helm of a nonprofit whose donors include advocates for education privatization and charter schools.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman City Council hears mental health crisis response presentation
Norman City Council discussed mental health crisis response and heard public comment in light of two recent deaths at the Cleveland County Detention Center during its meeting Tuesday. Ron Sims, chief of statewide crisis response at the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, gave a presentation about...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County Commissioners hold emergency meeting over $600K clerical error
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An over $600,000 clerical error almost put the Oklahoma County Jail Trust in the red. County commissioners held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to prevent that from happening. To avoid issues with payments already sent out to vendors, the Oklahoma County Board of...
KOCO
OU Health lays off approximately 100 employees
OKLAHOMA CITY — Approximately 100 people at OU Health were laid off this week as part of a redesign of the company. Employees who lost their jobs said they dedicated several years to the company, and now they are asking for more answers. “I am a Hispanic employee," said...
KOCO
Residents in Edmond may notice temporary sales tax has lowered
EDMOND, Okla. — If you live in Edmond, you may be noticing your shopping costs are a little cheaper. Over the last year, Edmond residents have been paying a temporary sales tax so the city could buy the 22 acres of land near Hafer Park. In Edmond, the temporary tax is now gone and it raised the money necessary for the city to purchase the land.
Oklahoma Daily
Norman community members decry recent detention center deaths, commissioners delay comments
Over 40 people filled the room at a regular Cleveland County Commissioner's meeting Monday to speak about recent deaths at the Cleveland County Detention Center. The commissioners moved swiftly through regular business to public comment, during which nine community members explained their concerns regarding the deaths of Shannon Hanchett and Katheryn Milano at the Cleveland County Detention Center.
Disabled Veteran cutoff notice says VA lost paperwork
A disabled veteran with a life-threatening medical condition that requires at home electricity has been denied a short term medical waiver that could grant him a short extension to make payments on an overdue electric bill.
chickashatoday.com
FEDERAL PROSECUTORS AGGRESSIVELY PURSUING THOSE WHO LIE IN CONNECTION WITH FIREARM TRANSACTIONS
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Western District of Oklahoma is aggressively seeking to keep firearms out of the wrong hands by pursuing those who lie in connection with gun purchases. Several recent cases charged in federal court highlight these efforts. Federal law prohibits knowingly making any false statement in connection...
OKC Files Lawsuit Against Oil Company Over Alleged Water Theft
The city of Oklahoma City filed a lawsuit against an oil company that stole water from the city, according to city officials. City officials said Revolution Resources and contractor Select Services asked for permits to build a road and pipeline, but were denied by the city utilities department. The lawsuit...
‘It’s been nonstop headache,’ Oklahoma homeowners feel landlocked after they can’t use a private street to get home
Two Oklahoma homeowners are feeling landlocked, since they can’t legally use the road to their homes.
Oklahoma City pizzeria closing its doors
An Oklahoma City restaurant that has welcomed guests for a little over a year-and-a-half is closing its doors.
KOCO
Business owner in Edmond finds shocking passage about his land
EDMOND, Okla. — How much do you know about the history of the land you own?. A business owner in Edmond said he found a shocking passage about his land that would’ve restricted him from even owning property there just 70 years ago. Wayne Frost, the owner of...
KOCO
Oklahoma farmer says current demand for eggs far outpaces supply
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma farmer said the current demand for eggs is far outpacing the supply. Rising prices at the grocery store are hitting everyone’s wallets hard right now, but you may have noticed one common item is more expensive and harder to find than others. Nationwide, eggs are in short supply and in high demand, including right here in Oklahoma.
news9.com
Local Pastor Celebrates 60 Years At Same Church
Never before in the state of Oklahoma has there been a pastor in an African American church for 60 years, until now. Pastor John Reed has been the pastor at Fairview Missionary Baptist Church at 1700 NE 7th in Oklahoma City, for 60 years. “On the third Sunday night in...
Why Does Google Maps Hate Cyril, Oklahoma?
Before you hop off on an email war to let me know Cyril is awesome, let me explain... So I was off on a journey recently that took me to Chickasha and Anadarko. I was picking up some wood and a new shop tool I spotted on Marketplace. All-in-all, an exciting weekend in an otherwise dull household.
Oklahoma Shows Support to Restaurant Thanks to TikTok Video Posted by Staff
There's been an outpouring of support and hopefully customers for this Oklahoma restaurant thanks to a TikTok video that was posted by staff. It was originally posted back in December (12-21-22) and has seen a lot of views and feedback. It's starting to go viral and for all the right reasons. It's a real feel-good story.
This Small Town in Oklahoma is the Watermelon Capital of the World
There's a small town in Oklahoma that's known as the watermelon capital of the world. If you've spent any time in the Sooner State or know your watermelons, you're familiar with this place and its EPIC MELONS!. It's been said that you can't find a better watermelon anywhere else and...
