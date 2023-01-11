EDMOND, Okla. — If you live in Edmond, you may be noticing your shopping costs are a little cheaper. Over the last year, Edmond residents have been paying a temporary sales tax so the city could buy the 22 acres of land near Hafer Park. In Edmond, the temporary tax is now gone and it raised the money necessary for the city to purchase the land.

