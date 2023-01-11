CHICAGO (CBS) – This week, sheriffs across Illinois announced that they will not enforce the new law, called the Protect Illinois Communities Act, banning assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines.In nearly identical statements, sheriffs in DeKalb, Kankakee, McHenry, and LaSalle counties said they swore to protect residents' constitutional rights when they took their jobs. They claim the new law violates the Second Amendment.In response, Gov. JB Pritzker said "The assault weapons ban is the law of Illinois."He went on to say, "Sheriffs have a constitutional duty to uphold the laws of the state, not pick and choose which laws they support and when. We're confident that this law will hold up to any further legal challenges."

