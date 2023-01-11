Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxillinois.com
Statewide Ban of Assault Weapons
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Tuesday, the Illinois House approved the statewide ban of assault weapons. The Senate first passed the bill 34 to 20 on Monday, followed by a House vote of 68 to 41. The Protect Communities Act that bans assault weapons was passed on January 10th, 2023....
List of more than 170 banned guns in Illinois could grow
(The Center Square) – The list of about 170 different semi-automatic guns now banned in Illinois could change with state police granted the authority to update the list “as needed.” Possession of guns legally purchased before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the measure Tuesday are grandfathered in, but owners must eventually register each weapon’s serial number. Illinois State Police are to develop the registry with gun owners required to comply by Jan. 1, 2024. Violations could be a Class 2 felony. ...
foxillinois.com
Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback
ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
What will Illinois gun shops do with inventory now that ‘assault weapons’ are banned? Here’s what we know
(WTVO) — Now that 170 firearms are illegal in Illinois, gun shops can still sell them. But, they just can’t sell them to Illinoisans. “There are a number of provisions of continued sale for instance to active duty law enforcement that retailers will be able to continue to sell,” state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, said. Out-of-state […]
Sheriffs across Illinois push back against bill banning assault weapons
One day after Governor JB Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law, some state law enforcement leaders are already refusing to enforce it. The sheriffs in 14 counties — including Kankakee, Grundy and McHenry — released similarly worded statements Wednesday, saying the right to keep and bear arms is an inalienable right. “I, […]
Some Illinois sheriffs say they won't enforce new assault-style weapons ban
CHICAGO (CBS) – This week, sheriffs across Illinois announced that they will not enforce the new law, called the Protect Illinois Communities Act, banning assault-style weapons and high capacity magazines.In nearly identical statements, sheriffs in DeKalb, Kankakee, McHenry, and LaSalle counties said they swore to protect residents' constitutional rights when they took their jobs. They claim the new law violates the Second Amendment.In response, Gov. JB Pritzker said "The assault weapons ban is the law of Illinois."He went on to say, "Sheriffs have a constitutional duty to uphold the laws of the state, not pick and choose which laws they support and when. We're confident that this law will hold up to any further legal challenges."
Illinois sheriffs say they will not enforce law requiring gun owners to register ‘assault weapons’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sheriffs from Winnebago, Ogle, Stephenson, Lee, DeKalb, Boone and other counties across the state announced Wednesday that they will not enforce Illinois’ recently passed law that requires current owners of “assault weapons” to register with the state. The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of about 100 different semi-automatic […]
Pritzker threatens to fire police for not enforcing Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — After several Illinois law enforcement agencies said they won’t enforce the new gun ban, Gov. JB Pritzker had a strong response: Comply or hit the road. “As are all law enforcement all across our state and they will in fact do their job or they won’t be in their job,” Pritzker said Tuesday during […]
foxillinois.com
Reactions across the aisle on the assault weapons ban
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed the assault weapons ban into law, and there has been controversy surrounding the ban leading up to and after its passage. Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to...
foxillinois.com
Governor Pritzker signs assault weapon ban into law
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Governor JB Pritzker signed an assault weapon ban into law on Tuesday. It bans the sale and manufacturing of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. "In the end, what we believe is the proliferation and ready access to high-power weapons that have an original basis in...
Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons
Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Protect Illinois Communities Act, that bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines, and why he’s disappointed that sheriffs in some counties are refusing to enforce the law. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow […]
Illinois Bans Assault-Style Weapons In Gun Safety Win
The assault weapons ban comes less than a year after a deadly shooting massacre at a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.
New Illinois law banning assault weapons, high-capacity magazines will have big impact on gun stores
BELLEVILLE, Ill. — As of Tuesday night, gun stores in Illinois can no longer sell assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. The law banning them in Illinois went into effect immediately. While stores cannot sell any more of the banned weapons or magazines, sales that are already pending will go...
What Assault Weapons Ban Could Mean For Illinois Gun Owners
A proposed law in the state of Illinois (House Bill 5471) would make changes to current laws related to firearms and gun violence. If passed, it would give more responsibilities to the Illinois State Police to investigate illegal firearms trafficking, as well as human trafficking and illegal drug trafficking. But...
Assault weapons ban Illinois: Gov. Pritzker signs gun law after House passes amended version
Illinois is now the ninth state, plus Washington D.C., to ban assault weapons.
edglentoday.com
Sheriff Connor/State's Attorney Thomas Haine: HB 5471 That Bans Assault Weapons Creates 'Deep Concern'
(This is a joint statement by Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and State's Attorney Thomas Haine about the passage of HB 5471 into law on Wednesday). Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. "Like many...
Will new gun ban withstand constitutional challenges?
Tanya Schardt, Senior Counsel and Director, State and Federal Policy at Brady, joins John Williams to talk about Illinois becoming the ninth state to ban assault weapons. Tanya explains what an assault weapon is, what makes an assault weapon far more lethal than other guns, why she believes this law is very reasonable, and if she […]
Illinois quick hits: Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban; ISP reports reduced expressway shootings
Some sheriffs won't enforce gun ban Some counties in Illinois have indicated they have no plans to enforce the newly enacted ban on more than 170 different semi-automatic guns. The Protect Illinois Communities Act was signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday. The law halts the sale of certain guns and magazines in the state and requires owners of certain weapons to register them before the end of 2023. The first Illinois sheriff to announce in a letter to residents that he will not enforce...
enewspf.com
Preckwinkle Statement on Signing of Protect Illinois Communities Act
Toni Preckwinkle. (Cook County Government) Cook County, IL-(ENEWSPF)- Illinois lawmakers took an important step toward protecting our residents by banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. These weapons were designed for the military and have no place in our communities. Assault weapons have resulted in devastating, unnecessary loss of life in...
Comments / 0