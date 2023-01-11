Read full article on original website
Illinois earns broadband infrastructure funding, highlighting efforts in Chicago and Evanston to bridge the digital divide
Illinois received $253.7 million in December to increase broadband infrastructure statewide from the American Rescue Plan’s Capital Projects Fund. In light of the new funding, which has yet to be distributed, community advocates in Evanston and Chicago are hoping to bring attention to bridging the digital divide, or unequal access to internet and devices.
