Novato, CA

Man arrested, connected to 4 bank robberies in Novato and SF

By Phil Mayer
KRON4 News
 2 days ago

NOVATO, Calif. ( KRON ) — A man was arrested by San Francisco police on Jan. 4 after he was connected to three bank robberies and an attempt at a fourth, according to the Novato Police Department. The suspect was identified as Tracey Drew Jr., 36, of Sacramento.

The first robbery happened on Jan. 3 in Novato. NPD responded to Wells Fargo at 5820 Nave Drive at 2:00 p.m., but the suspect left before officers arrived.

According to statements from witnesses and other evidence, the suspect entered the bank and passed a note to the teller, NPD said. The suspect was given cash and left on foot in an unknown direction. Nobody was injured and no weapons were spotted.

NPD sent a photo of the suspect to police departments across the state. Later that same day, the San Francisco Police Department told NPD that two bank robberies happened in the city, and the suspect matched the photo sent by Novato police.

On Jan. 4, Sacramento police contacted NPD saying they believed Drew was the suspect. Drew was already wanted for several violent felonies.

On the afternoon of Jan 4., SFPD arrested Drew following an attempt at another bank robbery.

