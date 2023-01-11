Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona witness describes hovering cigar-shaped object overheadRoger MarshArizona State
Man in critical condition after shooting in Tempe: Police searching for cluesEdy ZooTempe, AZ
Mercy Care, Mercy Care Advantage Hosting FREE Phoenix Shred-A-ThonABSEESITALLPhoenix, AZ
Related
Yardbarker
Phoenix Suns Signing Recent 76ers Player
The Phoenix Suns are currently dealing with a lot of injuries. All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has missed has the last eight games, and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul has been out for the last two games. On Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports...
Draymond Green Says The Grizzlies Cannot Compete Against The Warriors If Jaren Jackson Jr. Doesn't Stop Fouling
Draymond Green's brutally honest answer about why the Memphis Grizzlies cannot beat the Golden State Warriors.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Steve Kerr React To Warriors' Loss Against The Suns
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Steve Kerr reacted to the Warriors' embarrassing loss to the Phoenix Suns.
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Report: Suns Signing G League's Saben Lee to 10-Day Contract
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Phoenix Suns are signing Saben Lee to a 10-day contract.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet About Jalen Brunson Is Going Viral
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell sent out a tweet about New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Available, starting Tuesday
Thompson (knee) is available and starting Tuesday against the Suns, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thompson was considered probable due to the knee issue after he sat out Saturday's contest, and his absence will be limited to one game. The 32-year-old has averaged 33.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists across his past five games.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Tuesday
Ayton (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton played 30 minutes during Sunday's loss to Cleveland and notched his third straight double-double during the matchup, but it appears he sustained an ankle injury during the contest as well. He'll sit out Tuesday with the issue, but his status for the second half of the Suns' back-to-back Wednesday in Denver remains unclear, though he can presumably be considered, at best, questionable. In Ayton's absence, Jock Landale, Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric are candidates for increased playing time.
Draymond Green says Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foul issues are key to Memphis Grizzlies' playoff success
Michigan State basketball has a great fraternity of players who have achieved amazing success after their careers at MSU. There may be none better in recent history in that regard than Draymond Green and Jaren Jackson Jr.. Green, who looks like a future Hall of Famer at this point given...
CBS Sports
Suns' Chris Paul: Remains out Friday
Paul (hip) will sit again Friday versus the Timberwolves, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports. Paul will skip a fourth consecutive game while working his way back from a hip issue, leaving the Suns devoid of backcourt depth again with Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot) and Landry Shamet (hip) also still sidelined. Look for Duane Washington and Mikal Bridges to comprise the team's starting backcourt combination again as a result.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut
Rubio closed Thursday's 119-113 win over the Trail Blazers with nine points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 10 minutes. Rubio logged 10 minutes off the bench, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from a knee injury. Despite missing more than 12 months, he looked relatively locked in, connecting on a pair of corner threes while running the offense in true Rubio style. The Cavaliers are going to ease him back slowly given the depth they have at the guard position. It is unlikely he becomes anything more than a streaming option in standard fantasy formats, and managers may have to wait a few weeks before we even reach that point.
NBA
Pistons, still missing Duren & Stewart, hustle past Minnesota
Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 135-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Little Caesars Arena. BOUNCING BACK – Their situation was a long way from ideal – the Pistons played Minnesota and All-Star center Rudy Gobert minus their top three big men – but it was markedly better than 24 hours earlier. The Pistons gave up 147 points at Philadelphia on Tuesday when they played without four starters and six key rotation pieces, but they at least got Bojan Bogdanovic and Isaiah Livers back for Wednesday’s visit from Minnesota. The Timberwolves, winners of four straight since squandering an 18-point lead in a New Year’s eve loss to the Pistons, pounced on the undersized Pistons to score the game’s first 10 points. But the Pistons fought back to take a 65-64 halftime lead, expanded it to 15 in the third quarter and never let Minnesota crack the door to a comeback in the fourth. Nerlens Noel, the last big man standing, had a major impact during a third quarter in which the Pistons outscored Minnesota 36-23, blocking four shots in 10 minutes. He never returned to the game after that, the Pistons getting by with Hamidou Diallo, giving up 8 inches against Rudy Gobert, as their center down the stretch. Saddiq Bey scored 18 points in the first half, finishing with 31, and Bogdanovic scored 13 of his 27 in the dominant third quarter. The Pistons shot .531 from the 3-point arc, topping their previous best of .517 at Sacramento on Nov. 20. They also came close to their season best for assists with 30 (32) and for 3-point makes (19) by hitting 17 of 32. With the win, the Pistons improved to 3-7 on the second night of a back to back. After playing 10 such sets in the season’s first 45 games, they have only four left in the remaining 37 games.
Matisse Thybulle excited for success former Sixers guard Isaiah Joe is having
CAMDEN, N.J. — When the Philadelphia 76ers play host to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, they will welcome back Isaiah Joe. The young man out of Arkansas spent two seasons with the Sixers before being waived after the preseason. Joe landed with the Thunder shortly before the...
Nuggets rout Suns: Denver now tied for Western Conference lead
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists before sitting out the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets won their 12th straight home game, routing the weary and short-handed Phoenix Suns 126-97 on Wednesday night. Bones Hyland added 21 points and Jamal Murray had 16...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Remains out Friday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. The Pelicans recently expressed hope that Ingram would be able to return during the team's current five-game road trip, but Monday's game in Cleveland will be his final chance to do so before the team returns home to face the Heat on Wednesday. He hasn't suited up since Nov. 25, so it seems likely that he'll face a minutes restriction once he's cleared to return.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined against Denver
Ayton (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton will miss both legs of the Suns' back-to-back with a left ankle sprain. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo will likely continue to receive extended minutes in his absence. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
Comments / 0