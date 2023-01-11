Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 16:26:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest to west winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and reduced visibility from blowing dust will make driving difficult There will be an increased risk of downed trees due to the very wet soils caused by the recent heavy rainfall. In addition, a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 18:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 13:40:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 830 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 714 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated rain has tapered off between Morongo Valley and Yucca Valley. Minor flooding from earlier rain is expected to continue in the advisory area through 830 PM PST. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Yucca Valley, Joshua Tree, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Morongo Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-14 12:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 00:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 1045 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 758 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated gauges indicated heavy rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.35 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Moreno Valley, Temecula, Redlands, Yucaipa, northwestern Palm Springs, Hwy 243 Between Banning And Idyllwild, Idyllwild- Pine Cove, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Hemet and Anza. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-15 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 02:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 445 PM PST this afternoon for a portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. The moderate to heavy rain has moved out of the county. Therefore, the threat of urban and small stream flooding has diminished. However, scattered showers will continue through the evening hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
