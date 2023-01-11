What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

Some Maple Grove residents haven’t received mail in a week 01:57

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.

For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.

Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving.

"I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."

For nearly two months, Javner says that lifeline has been unreliable.

"Intermittent mail delivery started about a month before the holidays. We could go two, three, four days without getting mail, and now it's been more than a week. So, it's gotten worse over time."

We asked WCCO viewers on social media if you've experienced similar issues. Dozens responded: No mail, and no communication from the postal service as to why.

"Put out a blanket statement. Tell us what's happening. That's what I would expect from any company. I expect it from the USPS," she said.

WCCO reached out to the postal service for comment but never heard back. But in their most recent statement, posted last Wednesday, the Minnesota District said, "We gladly work to address any specific issue from the community when brought to our attention, and we encourage customers to reach out to their local postal station."

One sign of hope: after our interview, Javner checked her mailbox, which contained mail. But she's not getting too excited.

"I am not optimistic because of what we've been through with intermittent service. But hey, maybe! It'd be awesome. I'm still missing a couple things that I was promised, but it's a start," she said.

USPS is asking customers for help making sure carriers can reach their mailbox.

They say it's important to clear snow and ice from your sidewalks, driveway and porch.