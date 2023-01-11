ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Bigfork: A Class A Act

In April 2022, the Montana High School Association (MHSA) voted on a classification realignment that moved Bigfork High School up to Class A for athletics and activities because of increasing enrollment figures. The change will occur beginning with the fall season, meaning Bigfork is in the middle of its swan song in Class B athletics, and not for the first time. In 1998, the school moved from Class B to Class A after years of population growth, but in 2009 the school dropped back down due to low enrollment figures.
BIGFORK, MT
FOX 11 and 41

WA-HI to honor legendary basketball coach Thacker

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.
WALLA WALLA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy