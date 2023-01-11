Read full article on original website
Related
SBLive's 3A boys basketball coaches poll: Garfield unanimous at No. 1 after last week's clash with No. 2 O'Dea (Jan. 10)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Garfield received all nine first-place votes. O'Dea and Mount Spokane stay put at No. ...
Flathead Beacon
Bigfork: A Class A Act
In April 2022, the Montana High School Association (MHSA) voted on a classification realignment that moved Bigfork High School up to Class A for athletics and activities because of increasing enrollment figures. The change will occur beginning with the fall season, meaning Bigfork is in the middle of its swan song in Class B athletics, and not for the first time. In 1998, the school moved from Class B to Class A after years of population growth, but in 2009 the school dropped back down due to low enrollment figures.
FOX 11 and 41
WA-HI to honor legendary basketball coach Thacker
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.
Comments / 0