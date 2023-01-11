ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

WTKR

Sims takes reins of Princess Anne football

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Phillip Sims is used to winning in the 757. He did it as a player at Oscar Smith and now hopes he can find repeat success on the sidelines at Princess Anne. Sims was announced as the new head football coach of the Cavaliers on Tuesday...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Kris Bankston is Norfolk State’s human highlight reel

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Nobody has wowed the crowds in the MEAC better than Norfolk State’s Kris Bankston. “Banks,” as head coach Robert Jones calls him, “He’s a highlight reel.” “His in-game dunks could easily be dunk contest dunks,” said NSU’s head coach. A sixth-year senior from Little Rock, Arkansas, Bankston broke the school record […]
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News brewery hosts fundraiser for teacher shot by student

Newport News brewery hosts fundraiser for teacher …. WAVY’s Amy Avery reports live from the 2023 Hampton …. WAVY's Amy Avery reports. https://www.wavy.com/hr-show/2023-hampton-roads-international-auto-show-2/ Chesapeake deputy who was shot now awake and talking. The Chesapeake deputy who was shot Wednesday in Hampton “is awake, talking, and doing very well” after...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

THC expert weighs in after gummies send 3 VB high schoolers to hospital

Pharmacist Ray Hernandez says the danger is the sometimes-delayed reaction to gummies, and the possible use of unregulated ones. Read more: https://bit.ly/3kfNfnU. THC expert weighs in after gummies send 3 VB high …. Pharmacist Ray Hernandez says the danger is the sometimes-delayed reaction to gummies, and the possible use of...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out next time you are in the area.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Naval Shipyard to require masking next week

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Due to high levels of COVID-19 in the community, Norfolk Naval Shipyard has been elevated to high, and masking will be required at the shipyard beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 22. Because of a high (red) community level, social distancing will be mandated along...
NORFOLK, VA
nationalfisherman.com

Virginia imposing new limits on menhaden fleet

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission (VMRC) voted 5-4 in December to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Omega Protein and the bay’s menhaden bait fishery to ban fishing from around the Memorial Day, July 4 and Labor Day holidays. The closure will apply as well on Saturdays and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth man charged with second-degree murder

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the Wednesday homicide on Turnpike Road in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3CK73pR. Family members found body of missing...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
hamptonroadsmessenger.com

Hampton University Appoints New Title IX Coordinator

HAMPTON, Va. (Jan. 11, 2023) — Hampton University President Darrell K. Williams announced today the appointment of Ms. Kori Harris as the new Title IX Coordinator at Hampton University. “Ms. Kori Harris is a seasoned professional who will continue to bring integrity and compassion to the Title IX office,”...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Merrimac Avenue, near NSU, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is hospitalized after a shooting near Norfolk State University Friday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive, according to the Norfolk Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken...
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

MLK EVENTS IN HAMPTON ROADS

The City of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with guest speakers, music, and performances on Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the intersection of Church Street and Brabmelton Avenue for a wreath-laying ceremony.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Wastewater pipeline fails on Shore Drive in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Westbound Shore Drive at Indian Hill Road in Virginia Beach is closed after a 20-inch Hampton Roads Sanitation District pipeline failed late Thursday afternoon, spilling thousands of gallons of wastewater. Virginia Beach says the Virginia Department of Health has closed a portion of the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

