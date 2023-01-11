Read full article on original website
gcaptain.com
US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date
By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
These Are the Largest US Warships Ever Built
USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) With a displacement of 15,656 long tons, the US Navy’s newest warship, the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000), is the largest and most advanced American surface combatant in the world. Zumwalt is the first in a new class of ships featuring a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, innovative design...
Navy Buys XQ-58A Valkyries For Secretive ‘Killer’ Drone Project
USAFNavy XQ-58As loaded with sensors and weapons will help demonstrate autonomous drone capabilities able to penetrate enemy air defenses.
Atlantic Thunder 22 SINKEX sinks 450ft-long warship- USN and USAF worked with the UK's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force
High-powered weaponry was used in the north Atlantic to sink a decommissioned warship, the USS Boone. Ships from both the United Kingdom and the United States collaborated to execute a well-planned multi-domain sinking exercise (SINKEX) called Atlantic Thunder 22. [i]
His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross
The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
msn.com
Chinese Military Officials Reportedly Concerned Over US Air Force's Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System
The Chinese military is reportedly alarmed by a new tactic being employed by the US Air Force. During a live-fire exercise over Norway, the service showcased the ability to deploy Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM) from cargo aircraft, such as the Lockheed Martin C-130J Super Hercules, via the Rapid Dragon Palletized Weapon System.
The 15 Worst Places To Be in the Event of a Nuclear Attack on the US
According to a survey published last month, three out of every four Americans think a nuclear, chemical, or biological attack is likely to take place somewhere in the world in the next 12 months. In the unlikely scenario of a nuclear attack on America – an all-out nuclear war – very few places would be […]
Business Insider
US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military
US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
Was A High-Altitude Airship Spotted Recently Near The South China Sea?
Lockheed MartinChina, among others, has been exploring the capabilities offered by high-flying, far-traveling airships that can perform various missions.
Only 3 countries have managed to build 5th-generation fighters, but nearly a dozen are already working on 6th-gen jets
It's still not clear what sixth-generation fighter jets will look like or be able to do, but several countries are betting big on them.
Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit
An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
This Is What Bradley Fighting Vehicles Will Bring To The Fight In Ukraine (Updated)
U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Brendan StephensWith an initial batch of M2 Bradleys now slated for Ukraine, we dive into what impact these iconic vehicles could have on the battlefield.
6 US Navy aircraft suddenly vanished near the Bermuda Triangle- After a search, none of the 14 brave men were ever found
On Dec. 5, 1945, Flight 19 began a routine navigational training flight. Flight 19 was comprised of five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers. Lieutenant Charles C. Taylor led the flight. A seasoned naval aviator, Taylor had over 2,500 flying hours and several WWII combat tours in the Pacific. [i]
How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?
Mark 7 Nuclear Bomb in A MuseumPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Losing some riffles or even some tanks every year can be covered up, or it might even go unnoticed. However, the real trouble comes when nuclear weapons start to go missing. Even though it seems unrealistic, it is certainly possible and has happened to the U.S. more than once. Shockingly, more than 32 incidents of accidental firing, launching, and theft of weaponry between 1950 and 1980.
Futurism
US Army Buying Microsoft AR After Soldiers Said They “Would Have Gotten Us Killed”
In response to some pretty serious complaints from grunts, the US Army is ordering a redesign of its super-expensive Microsoft mixed reality headsets, on the taxpayers' dime. "The Army announced today they awarded a task order to Microsoft for high-tech battlefield goggles that are based on [HoloLens]," tweeted Politico defense reporter Lee Hudson, referencing the unpopular augmented reality (AR) goggles that made waves last fall after internal reports leaked about how much soldiers hated them.
theaviationgeekclub.com
China releases video showing PLANAF J-11 intercepting USAF RC-135V and says the Rivet Joint engaged in dangerous maneuvers against its fighter aircraft
The Chinese military has accused the US of engaging in “dangerous maneuvers” and “seriously violating” international law as per a statement released by Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson of the PLA Southern Theater Command. A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force (PLANAF) J-11 fighter...
Chinese and US Fighter Jets Nearly Collide in South China Sea
The U.S. military says a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force plane over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when the Chinese People's Liberation...
MilitaryTimes
New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant
Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
MilitaryTimes
Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner
The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
