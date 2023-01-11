ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

US Navy Released Worst Rust Photo To Date

By Captain John Konrad (gCaptain) In April, the US Chief Of Naval Operations (CNO) Admiral Mike Gilday, issued a stern warning to the US Navy fleet: rust-free ships are essential for deterrence and naval readiness. But this week, the Navy released a shocking photo of a warship’s deck, covered in rust. It’s a stark reminder that the Navy must take decisive action to ensure its ships are in top condition.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

These Are the Largest US Warships Ever Built

USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000) With a displacement of 15,656 long tons, the US Navy’s newest warship, the USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000), is the largest and most advanced American surface combatant in the world. Zumwalt is the first in a new class of ships featuring a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, innovative design...
VIRGINIA STATE
DOPE Quick Reads

His jet was found with 263 holes after a melee with Russian MiG-15s- SECNAV now upgrades his Silver Star to Navy Cross

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV), Carlos Del Toro, recently upgraded retired Navy Captain E. Royce Williams' Silver Star Medal to the Navy Cross. The upgrade results from a review of findings and numerous investigations into then-Lieutenant Williams' actions during the Korean War. Williams led three fighter planes against seven enemy Russian MiG-15s on Nov. 18, 1952. [i]
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Watch a $130 Million F-35 Fighter Jet Absolutely Eat Shit

An F-35B crashed in Fort Worth, Texas at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base on Thursday. The advanced fighter jet, which costs around $130 million, was coming in for a landing when its nose tilted forward, its front landing gear snapped, and the jet twisted to the side of the runway. Its pilot ejected and a bystander captured the whole thing on video.
FORT WORTH, TX
Hdogar

How Did the U.S. Lose Six Of its Nuclear Weapons?

Mark 7 Nuclear Bomb in A MuseumPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Losing some riffles or even some tanks every year can be covered up, or it might even go unnoticed. However, the real trouble comes when nuclear weapons start to go missing. Even though it seems unrealistic, it is certainly possible and has happened to the U.S. more than once. Shockingly, more than 32 incidents of accidental firing, launching, and theft of weaponry between 1950 and 1980.
Futurism

US Army Buying Microsoft AR After Soldiers Said They “Would Have Gotten Us Killed”

In response to some pretty serious complaints from grunts, the US Army is ordering a redesign of its super-expensive Microsoft mixed reality headsets, on the taxpayers' dime. "The Army announced today they awarded a task order to Microsoft for high-tech battlefield goggles that are based on [HoloLens]," tweeted Politico defense reporter Lee Hudson, referencing the unpopular augmented reality (AR) goggles that made waves last fall after internal reports leaked about how much soldiers hated them.
theaviationgeekclub.com

China releases video showing PLANAF J-11 intercepting USAF RC-135V and says the Rivet Joint engaged in dangerous maneuvers against its fighter aircraft

The Chinese military has accused the US of engaging in “dangerous maneuvers” and “seriously violating” international law as per a statement released by Senior Colonel Tian Junli, a spokesperson of the PLA Southern Theater Command. A Chinese People’s Liberation Army Naval Air Force (PLANAF) J-11 fighter...
MilitaryTimes

New in 2023: A 39th Marine Corps commandant

Gen. David Berger will end his term as the top Marine in July 2023 after four years of leading the Corps through a far-reaching modernization effort that aims to prepare the force for possible conflict with China. The 39th commandant will take Berger’s place after being appointed by the president...
MilitaryTimes

Meet the Army’s first female active duty Abrams master gunner

The first female active-duty Army soldier recently graduated from the M1A2 Abrams master gunner course at Fort Benning, Georgia, according to a news release. Sgt. Cinthia Ramirez, 23, assigned to Avenger Company, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, completed the course earlier in December. “I hope I can...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy