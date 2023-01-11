Read full article on original website
Related
wfmynews2.com
Dance battle between Florida student and teacher goes viral
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — It’s the viral dance battle now seen by millions across the globe. “My dad woke me up and he was like, 'is this you?' Then he showed the phone, and then I looked at the views, and I didn't expect it to be that big,” Orian Person, the Sumner High School eighth grader who featured in the video, said.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina wins bid for 2029 World University Games
Greensboro will be among several cities hosting events. Things like swimming and gymnastics will be hosted in the gate city.
wfmynews2.com
North Carolina aquariums, volunteers put in the work to save cold-stunned sea turtles
KURE BEACH, N.C. — When the temperatures drop in the Carolinas, it's not just a sign to cover your outdoor faucets and protect your plants. It's also a sign of other major changes the natural world can see. But what happens on the North Carolina coast when temperatures drop?...
wfmynews2.com
Arkansas WWII Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
WALDRON, Ark. — A very special happy birthday to Hestle Matlock from Waldron, who is celebrating his 102nd birthday today (January 11). Hestle was born in Cowe City, Ark. on January 11, 1921. In the early 1940s, he joined the military and went overseas on the Queen Mary, his son told 5NEWS.
Comments / 0