Blount County, TN

Dance battle between Florida student and teacher goes viral

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — It’s the viral dance battle now seen by millions across the globe. “My dad woke me up and he was like, 'is this you?' Then he showed the phone, and then I looked at the views, and I didn't expect it to be that big,” Orian Person, the Sumner High School eighth grader who featured in the video, said.
Arkansas WWII Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

WALDRON, Ark. — A very special happy birthday to Hestle Matlock from Waldron, who is celebrating his 102nd birthday today (January 11). Hestle was born in Cowe City, Ark. on January 11, 1921. In the early 1940s, he joined the military and went overseas on the Queen Mary, his son told 5NEWS.
