Billings, MT

406mtsports.com

Miles Community College inks Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin

BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday. Champlin, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title in November. She had 42 kills, 152 assists, 58 digs and...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school swimming results

Girls team scores: Billings West 253, Billings Skyview 233, Hardin 204, Billings Senior 167, Billings Central 153. Boys team scores: Billings Skyview 269, Billings West 268, Billings Central 140, Hardin 42, Billings Senior 41. Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Lund, Julia, Gibbons, Gracie, Moore, Alexandra, Sheridan,...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday

BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday for discussions on the flight demonstration this summer. On Jan. 13 at 12:45 pm, two officers will be flying in with a 2-seater Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet. Depending on the weather, the officers will do...
BILLINGS, MT
beckersasc.com

Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages

Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
MONTANA STATE
Laurel Outlook

‘It’s the wild west’

Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings

Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Ripped Off by a Billings Tattoo Shop? Here’s What You Can Do

One of the biggest dramas lately on local social media has revolved around a Billings tattoo shop. ICYMI, Rise Again Tattoo reportedly did a couple of not-so-cool things recently. 1) they were passing off another tattoo artist's work as their own on social media, and 2) they sold a bunch of gift certificates before the holidays, then abruptly closed their doors and skipped town, leaving dozens of customers high and dry.
BILLINGS, MT

