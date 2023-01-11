Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Doing is believing: A Big Sky chance wasn't always in the cards for Laurel's Alyse Aby
BILLINGS — Late bloomer could be one label that would aptly describe Laurel senior basketball player Alyse Aby. But there are others, as well. She’s a realist, in terms of knowing her own strengths and weaknesses. “I’ve never been a super-high scorer,” Aby said. “I’ve scored probably 20...
406mtsports.com
With state meet looming, Billings schools, Hardin sharpen swims at Billings High School Meet
BILLINGS — The Billings high school swim scene has much to prepare for soon. And with the biggest stage in Montana prep swimming coming very soon, any opportunity to test out what works and what doesn't — like at Wednesday afternoon's Billings High School Meet — is one they'll all take heed of.
406mtsports.com
Billings West boys have too much firepower for host Great Falls
GREAT FALLS – Losing home games against some of the best Class AA boys basketball teams in Montana is getting to be a habit for the Great Falls High squad. A bad habit, if you’re to believe veteran Bison coach Bob Howard. In its first two home contests...
406mtsports.com
Miles Community College inks Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin
BILLINGS — Billings Senior volleyball player Leah Champlin has signed to play for Miles Community College, Pioneers coach Robin Cusimano announced on Tuesday. Champlin, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title in November. She had 42 kills, 152 assists, 58 digs and...
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school swimming results
Girls team scores: Billings West 253, Billings Skyview 233, Hardin 204, Billings Senior 167, Billings Central 153. Boys team scores: Billings Skyview 269, Billings West 268, Billings Central 140, Hardin 42, Billings Senior 41. Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: 1, Billings West 'A' (Lund, Julia, Gibbons, Gracie, Moore, Alexandra, Sheridan,...
KULR8
Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday
BILLINGS, Mont. - Part of the Blue Angels Team will be in Billings Friday for discussions on the flight demonstration this summer. On Jan. 13 at 12:45 pm, two officers will be flying in with a 2-seater Blue Angel F-18 Super Hornet. Depending on the weather, the officers will do...
Has This Beloved Billings Business Closed Their Doors Forever?
Last week, in driving down 6th Avenue North (and hoping the high-speed raceway drivers don't hit me) I saw a sign on a business that is well known in Billings for their Fish and Chips... With or without vinegar?. Crazy Mary's Fish N Chips at 1404 6th Avenue North has...
beckersasc.com
Montana anesthesiologists opposed to integrating CRNAs amid crushing shortages
Montana health systems and hospitals are being crushed by anesthesiologist shortages, but anesthesiologists are still opposed to integrating certified registered nurse anesthetists into health systems, Billings Gazette reported Jan. 6. CRNAs have advertised themselves as a solution to staffing shortages exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals have begun relying on...
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
Laurel Outlook
‘It’s the wild west’
Jan. 1 was the one-year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in some Montana counties. In recent years, the 1929 Federal prohibition of marijuana has gradually eased as various states have legalized both medical and recreational use. Today, 21 states have legalized recreational marijuana, and another 10 have reduced penalties for possession, effectively decriminalizing the drug. Medical marijuana has been legalized in 38 states, and proponents of full legalization are pushing hard to get the cannabis issue on ballots in other states as well. While users and pot proponents are collectively cheering legalization, law enforcement officials in at least one Montana city are less than enthusiastic.
Popular Retail Chain Picks This City For Second Montana Store.
As the population continues to grow throughout the state, we're seeing more non-Montana-based businesses making their way to Big Sky Country. While this might be bothersome to some, it does give consumers more options when it comes to shopping. The latest retail chain to announce they're expanding in Montana was...
How Many Lives Do We Have to Lose Before We Realize This is Serious, Montana?
Do you feel safe when you leave work at night? I stopped yesterday at the beauty shop to get a haircut and started a conversation with the ladies while under the hair dryer. Just kidding... But she was telling me that when the girls leave at night after closing they...
Major discount retail chain expected to open new location in Montana
A popular discount retail store chain is expected to open another new location in Montana soon. Read on to learn more. According to information on the website of the major discount retail chain HomeGoods, the company is planning to open another new Montana store location in Billings very soon.
Billings Family Now Without Their Father Due To Senseless Murder
Tonight, I came across the latest from the Yellowstone County Coroner on KTVQ about the Sunday Night Homicide here in Billings. It was announced that Carlos Delao, 45, of Billings was the victim of this senseless murder. Billings Police have said that Delao was waiting in his running vehicle Sunday...
Billings, Do You Know Owners of These Dogs Spotted Around Town?
I used to have my own dog walking business. It was quite successful and I did it for 5 years until the pandemic started. I walked all different types of dogs like a Pomeranian, a Shiatsu, a Coon and Basset hound, and of course all the different mutts we love.
Did You Find a Zip Tie on Your Car Door? Be Vigilant, Billings
Something alarming caught my attention yesterday while scrolling social media. A Billings man named Michael T. shared an incident on the Billings Classifieds Facebook page. The situation involved his cousin's wife, who reportedly had a frightening experience while shopping. Thought to be a possible abduction attempt, Michael wrote,. His wife...
Update: Search for missing Billings woman suspended for the night
Sherri Richterich, a 77-year-old Billings woman, has now been missing for over 36 hours with no real leads.
Families of Billings shooting spree victims seek community's help
“We’re really still trying to comprehend it. Trying to wrap our minds around it,” sister Lisa Chavez said.
Montana shooting leaves 1 dead, another injured as gunman barricaded in residence
A shooting in Montana left one person dead and another injured as the suspect barricaded themselves in a residence. The suspect was eventually taken into custody.
Ripped Off by a Billings Tattoo Shop? Here’s What You Can Do
One of the biggest dramas lately on local social media has revolved around a Billings tattoo shop. ICYMI, Rise Again Tattoo reportedly did a couple of not-so-cool things recently. 1) they were passing off another tattoo artist's work as their own on social media, and 2) they sold a bunch of gift certificates before the holidays, then abruptly closed their doors and skipped town, leaving dozens of customers high and dry.
