Read full article on original website
Related
SBLive's 3A boys basketball coaches poll: Garfield unanimous at No. 1 after last week's clash with No. 2 O'Dea (Jan. 10)
High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A. In Class 3A, votes were cast for 15 teams in the latest poll. Garfield received all nine first-place votes. O'Dea and Mount Spokane stay put at No. ...
kmvt
Castleford edges Carey in conference matchup; prep basketball scores
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Castleford boys basketball moved to 2-0 in Snake River Conference play with a win over Carey Tuesday.
Comments / 0