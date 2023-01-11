ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Equity Enhanced Pandemic Response Shows Promise for Scholars

By Sage Leibenson
Seattle, Washington
 2 days ago

More culturally responsive scholarships, new university transfer pathways, and flexible re-entry policies integrated into the Seattle Promise experience support college success for students navigating systemic barriers

Seattle Promise applications for Fall 2023 open now through February 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15mo9F_0kAOEJKQ00
Caption: Incoming scholars excited for the Seattle Promise pose for a photo at the Summer Bridge college orientation. 

After one year of implementation, early impact data shows Seattle Promise program enhancements made in response to COVID-19 are serving increasingly higher numbers of students of color, first-generation, and low-income students to persist and succeed at Seattle Colleges. Equity enhancements comprise a suite of supportive programs implemented between fall 2021 and fall 2022 funded with $10.7 million in both federal and municipal dollars to keep Seattle public high school graduates moving toward their college and career goals despite pandemic pressures. The voter-approved Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) Levy will sustain this critical investment, as part of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s 2023-24 budget.

“Due to the global pandemic, students have endured the most challenging years on record. Equity enhancements are vital resources created to address the barriers faced by so many students of color,” said Dr. Dwane Chappelle, Director of DEEL. “These resources support the students who need them most, which is foundational to the goals of the FEPP Levy and our city. While we collect more data to better understand the enhancements’ effects, we’re pleased that the trends we’re seeing indicate the program is moving in the right direction.”

Dr. Rosie Rimando-Chareunsap, Seattle Colleges Interim Chancellor added, “Seattle Promise has been overwhelmingly successful in its first four years, surpassing enrollment projections and increasing college persistence despite the unforeseen challenges of a global pandemic. The equity enhancements are targeting low-income and BIPOC students who need these investments to recover, re-enter the program, complete their degrees, and find successful careers.”

Student Challenges Addressed through Equity Enhancements

At the onset of COVID-19, in spring 2020, the Seattle Promise third quarter retention rate (the number of students who re-enroll) was at its highest with 73% of the 2019-20 cohort retained (six percent higher than the 2018-2019 cohort). Even though Promise saw record enrollment during the pandemic, the shift to remote learning proved challenging for students. In the 2019-20 school year, 554 scholars exited the program with many citing pandemic-related causes. College students were some of the last to return to in-person learning, deeply impacting their trajectory.

Student feedback and program data collected during both equity and process evaluations reported 73% of scholars surveyed as needing additional supports. The most common supports cited were related to academic and career planning and academic progress, with nearly a quarter citing need for more wraparound supports. Responding to student requests, a series of equity enhancements were developed to address student retention, completion, and success, including:

  • Additional resources increasing college access, retention, and completion:
  • Expanded equity scholarships that pay housing, food, and transportation costs;
  • Flexible part-time and re-entry policies; and
  • Up to one year of additional time to complete certificates, credentials, or degrees.
  • Academic supports: Supplemental tutoring in high school that reduces the need for developmental coursework in college. These supports provide students the ability to fully participate in their Seattle College experience with college-level courses that apply towards a degree, credential, or certificate attainment.
  • New transfer pathways: Priority access to the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship and Path to UW programs.
  • Career exploration & preparation: Priority access to paid jobs training, college, and career exploration opportunities through the Seattle Youth Employment Program.

“The Seattle Promise is a layered one—where students have both the financial resources to cover tuition and additional supports that will support their aspirations of higher education and a pathway to a career. It’s our city’s promise to keep equity at the forefront,” said Dr. Brittany Ota-Malloy, Postsecondary Manager at DEEL and former Director of Retention for Seattle Promise at Seattle Colleges. “As we continue to evaluate Promise programming and improve, we’re listening to students and addressing what they tell us they need to succeed.”

One Year in With Promising Results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EIGHm_0kAOEJKQ00
Caption: At Summer Bridge, Promise scholars are introduced to their instructors, peers, and resources to help them succeed in their college journey.

Equity enhancements are in their infancy, with just one year of data. Still, early reflections demonstrate that these investments are returning promising results:

  • Enhancements primarily support students furthest from educational justice and students of color.
  • Of 554 students who exited the program in 2019-20, all were eligible for re-entry with greater supports available to them.
  • So far, 72 students reentered with more than half identifying as Black and/or Latinx.
  • In the 2020-21 school year, over 70% of equity scholarship recipients were students of color and the need increased in 2021-22, with most recipients identifying as students of color.

“Many students have been in a tough position when something happened and they needed more funds to support themselves. Not long ago, my laptop broke during midterm season and I didn’t have the funds to replace it,” said Anisa Mohamed, second-year Seattle Promise scholar at South Seattle College. “The equity scholarship helped me repair my laptop to continue my studies. It also helped me pay for supplies, books, and anything else I needed to continue school. I’m grateful it was there.”

Initial results are promising; however, more time is needed to understand the full implications of these enhancements as more pandemic-impacted students choose the option for a third year and re-entry into the program. Seattle Colleges outreach staff continue to connect with former scholars to inform them of their options for continuing their postsecondary journey. This essential work is ongoing and making a difference.

Apply Now For Seattle Promise

Do you know a Seattle high school senior who could benefit from the Seattle Promise? The application period for the Fall 2023 cohort is open now through February 17, 2023. All Seattle public school seniors are eligible to apply. Learn more at: www.seattlecolleges.edu/promise.

Seattle Promise is a voter-approved Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) Levy-funded college success program provided in partnership by DEEL, Seattle Colleges, and Seattle Public Schools. The program offers Seattle public school graduates a last-dollar tuition scholarship at any of the three Seattle Colleges campuses, equity scholarships for income-eligible scholars, and additional support toward a certificate, credential, degree, or transfer to a four-year university.

Seattle Promise reports a 37% three-year completion rate for the 2018 cohort, 15% higher than the 22% national three-year average. The new equity enhancements operate as a multilayered set of wraparound supports provided in addition to existing scholarships and resources available to Promise scholars. These enhancements will be sustained through 2026, the remaining term of the voter-approved levy.

###

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

2023 Seattle Center Festál Schedule

Note: Links below will open new windows. Welcome to Seattle Center Festál 2023: a series of FREE family-friendly cultural festivals that showcase the vibrancy, diversity and richness of ethnic communities in the Pacific Northwest. The 24 community-produced festivals present a unique cultural focus, identity and heritage, and offer a...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Best of the Year | SDOT’s 2022 Highlights!

2022 was a significant year for Team SDOT. From welcoming a new Director and re-opening the West Seattle Bridge, to delivering voter-approved Levy to Move Seattle-funded projects, to returning to in-person outreach and events, and planning the future of transportation in Seattle, our team was dedicated to serving you. It’s...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Celebrating DEEL’s Partnerships and Accomplishments in 2022

Entering the new year, DEEL is reflecting upon the department’s many accomplishments in 2022 as we continued to navigate the persistent impacts of COVID. Together, in partnership with school and community partners, we:. Issued approximately $6.3M to community partners across 6 funding opportunities, including the second round of Prenatal-to-Three...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of Continental Hotel

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of Continental Hotel located at 315 Seneca Street at its meeting on February 1, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L2-80) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Winter storm recap: How our crews rose to the challenge of major snow and ice to help Seattleites in need

From snow to ice to wild winds, the weather in the Pacific Northwest has thrown us some very chilly curveballs already this winter. Luckily, we got through it together thanks in large part to the hard work of our response crews, who worked swiftly day and night to keep key travel routes open and essential services accessible to people in need.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Collections Schedule

Due to the recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some customers in Seattle will be on a one-day delayed collection schedule. The delayed collections are due to a new Recology and Teamster’s labor agreement that now recognizes MLK Day as a non-service day. Seattle Public Utilities and the City of Seattle fully support recognition of this holiday and a citywide modification of solid waste collections in the future. Transfer Stations will be open this MLK Day.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Criminal Intelligence Analyst; SPD-WSFC-2023-001

February 10, 2023 (1:00PM, Pacific Daylight Savings Time) ——————————————————– On January 11, 2023, the Seattle Police Department released a Request for Qualifications to hire a consultant(s) to provide up to four Intelligence Analysts. Individual consultants and sole proprietorships are encouraged to apply, and at the discretion of the Seattle Police Department, these positions may be filled by a single proposer or by any combination of proposers. The number of analysts retained via any particular consultant will depend upon the qualifications of the analysts each proposer is able to provide, as well as subsequent negotiations regarding costs and contract performance. AA/EOE.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Neighborhood Matching Fund announces 2023 funding opportunities for community centered projects

Fund supports community-building projects in Seattle’s neighborhoods. Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF) announces its 2023 funding programs. Its two funds – the Small Sparks Fund and the Community Partnership Fund – support grassroots projects that build stronger communities, with an emphasis on projects led by or impacting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Francis Sammy, Electrical Power Systems Engineer

Division: I work in South Systems Distribution Engineering, which is a part of Engineering and Technology Operations.   . Tell us about your role. What does your job entail? Recently, I was promoted to supervisor of our workgroup, and I have been doing my best to rise to the challenges. South Systems is responsible for the integrity of our electrical infrastructure. Every object you can see in the Right of Way serves a purpose and must be sized and designed to last for 50 years. Our group designs, orders materials, and generates the work orders for incoming requests for new services, load increases and modifications for large customers that are south of Denny Way and outside of the downtown area. In addition, we also handle maintenance and scheduled upgrades to the distribution system. I worry about our climate future and the energy challenges ahead, but our team and coworkers instill confidence that we will figure it out when we need to and keep this city running.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2022 Year in Review

After a few tumultuous years, 2022 felt like a step in the right direction and there was certainly plenty to celebrate. As we look ahead to an even brighter 2023, here is a sampling of the milestones, achievements, and accolades Seattle City Light marked in 2022. It’s Electric!. Electrification...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

An Update on Assistance for Impacted Residents of South Park Flooding

On the mornings of December 27 and 28, the tidally influenced Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, a low-lying community which has experienced moderate flooding and sewer backups in the past. On the 27th, the extreme king tide, combined with low pressure, made for an unprecedented event.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

support Archives - SDOT Blog

Download the Transit GO Ticket app to ride the West Seattle Water Taxi or bus using free credits during the Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) closure. At-a-Glance: Related blog posts: The ongoing closure of the Spokane St Swing Bridge for emergency repairs continues to impact travelers on both sides of the Duwamish Waterway headed to and from West Seattle, especially by biking, rolling, or walking on the low bridge. To support these people, and help make… [ Keep reading ]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation invites community to learn more about Licton Springs Park Comfort Station rebuild

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites the community to learn about the Licton Springs Park comfort station/restroom replacement during an online meeting hosted by the Licton Springs Community Council. Please join us online on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Join the Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82181408500?pwd=N0QvVCtjNTE2ODgwanJDSHQ1cHVYZz09 or dial in at...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Autumn Archives - SDOT Blog

BEST OF FALL 2022 | New community chess park, Green Lake Outer Loop, safer streets, and more!. 1,200 words | 6-minute read NEW: We’re crafting seasonal summaries of Team SDOT’s work across town. Read on to learn how we’ve made getting around the city safer, easier, and – hopefully – more fun, in the fall of 2022. Enjoy! Quick links to stories below: MAKING BIKE ROUTES FOR… [ Keep reading ]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

South Park Flooding

On December 27, 2022, the Duwamish River flooded a South Park neighborhood which damaged local homes and businesses, and there have been reports of bacteria and mold. The flooding was caused by a combination of factors including higher-than-average tides, rain runoff, and melting snow. This area has faced prior flooding, as well as environmental and health challenges due to historical inequities and industrial contamination. The City of Seattle is working to reduce the risk of future flooding and support healthy, livable communities. Drinking water in the area has been tested and is safe.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Now hiring: Senior Data Analyst

The Seattle Office for Civil Rights (SOCR) is seeking a Temporary Senior Data Analyst who can apply race and social justice principles to support major department projects that increase transparency and accountability related to the department’s equity focus areas including the criminal legal system. This is an exciting opportunity...
Seattle, Washington

Seattle’s New Transportation and Climate Justice Executive Order to Reduce Climate Pollution from our Largest Source of Emissions

On Wednesday, December 7, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed a new Executive Order directing City departments to work together to prioritize and expand actions that equitably reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) within the transportation sector. Actions are designed to invest in and build resilience among communities that are hardest...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Updated Earthquake Home Retrofit Plan Set

The Seattle Department of Construction and Inspections (SDCI) has updated the prescriptive earthquake home retrofit plan set! We are now using an updated drawing plan set that has been approved by the Washington Association of Building Officials (WABO) and uploaded to our website. The same plan set is already being used in several local jurisdictions, including Auburn, Bellevue, and King County. Visit WABO’s website for more home retrofit resources.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy