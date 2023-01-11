ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

‘Deep Suicidal State’: Chilling Details Emerge From Bryan Kohberger’s Past

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of slaughtering four University of Idaho students in November, was a suicidal heroin user in his teenage years, The New York Times reported Friday, citing online posts and friends. As a teen, Kohberger reportedly posted that “nothing” he did was enjoyable. “I am blank, I have no opinion, I have no emotion, I have nothing,” Kohberger posted to an online forum. In a seperate post from 2011, when he was 16, Kohberger said: “I feel like an organic sack of meat with no self worth. As I hug my family, I look into their faces, I see nothing, it is like I am looking at a video game, but less.” Despite Kohberger posting he’d only use heroin when in a “deep suicidal state,” his friends told the Times he’d quit using drugs altogether in college, where he became infatuated by the psychology of criminals. Kohberger, now 28, was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University when he was arrested last month. A judge determined Thursday the preliminary hearing in his murder trial will be June 26.Read it at The New York Times
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Trump Organization faces sentencing for criminal tax fraud

Two Trump Organization companies are scheduled to be sentenced Friday after a jury last month unanimously found them guilty of 17 counts related to tax fraud. Executives at the two companies, called the Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation, illegally reduced payroll liability through a variety of schemes, including giving executives untaxed bonuses and high-end perks worth millions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sand Hills Express

Two of three abducted journalists freed after hostage video posted online

Two journalists abducted in a drug cartel stronghold in southern Mexico have been freed, but the whereabouts of a third is unknown, authorities said Thursday. Security forces located Jesus Pintor Alegre and Fernando Moreno Villegas in good health more than two weeks after they disappeared, the Guerrero state prosecutor’s office said.

