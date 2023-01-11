ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's mild January weather unusual, affecting seasonal fun

DELAFIELD, Wis. - Wisconsin weather in January typically means cold temperatures and snow on the ground, but lately, people may be wondering what season it is. It's an art form that takes time and precision. At the annual Delafield DelaFREEZE Saturday, teacher and ice carver Caleb Kasper said his work depends on one factor: the weather.
DELAFIELD, WI
Waukesha schools' gender guidelines decision sparks larger debate

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The School District of Waukesha now has new guidelines for parental rights, stating any student questions about gender identity and sexuality are personal, private – and shouldn't be addressed by staff. In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the board of education enacted new guidelines for issues...
WAUKESHA, WI
Waukesha shooting near Summit and Moreland; 2 men arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha police took two men into custody after they were involved in a fight and shooting on Saturday morning, Jan. 14. Police were called for a report of shots fired near Summit and Moreland around 3 a.m. Officers found shell casings in a driveway and saw two bullet holes in the second story of a brick building.
WAUKESHA, WI
Waukesha parade memorial plans, thousands in corporate donations

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Efforts to build memorials in Waukesha for the victims of the Christmas parade attack got a big boost Thursday night, Jan. 12. We Energies donated $50,000 to the Waukesha County Community Foundation to support the memorial. ProHealth Care also chipped in a $25,000 donation to the efforts.
WAUKESHA, WI
Dodge County losing all prosecutors, DA resigns: 'Crisis statewide'

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County District Attorney's Office will soon be without a single prosecutor after the now former DA had his last day Friday, Jan. 13. Kurt Klomberg led the Dodge County District Attorney's Office for 12 years with the goal of upholding justice, but says the system is crumbling.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Jefferson County chase, crash; man dead

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy on Friday night, Jan. 13. Officials said a Jefferson County deputy stopped to check on a vehicle parked near the intersection of County Road Q and County Road B in Aztalan around 10 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI

