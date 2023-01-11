Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
Wichita Eagle
Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award
While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
Wichita Eagle
Rebels Transfer WR Dannis Jackson Staying in SEC
Now-former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal. And he is staying in the SEC, committing to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per...
Wichita Eagle
Finding Ways to Watch Royals Games Will Remain a Challenge in 2023
I usually try to keep my pieces fair, considering players, fans and the Kansas City Royals alike. One topic to which I am unequivocally opposed, however, is MLB blackouts and how difficult it can be to watch a Royals game at times. This came back into my head after Fastwyre,...
Wichita Eagle
This All-Andy Team celebrates a decade of Big Red success for the Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid is a playoff game or two (maybe three!) from completing 10 seasons as head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. And although the final chapter of this decade remains unwritten and could substantially add to his ledger, we’re forging ahead with a fun little bye-week exercise:. Selecting...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton ‘Would be Happy’ to Work with QB Russell Wilson
As the Denver Broncos undergo a search for another head coach, many in local and national media have promulgated the trope that quarterback Russell Wilson is somehow a liability. The idea being that he was so bad in Year 1 with the Broncos that Wilson would scare off the elite head-coaching candidates in the 2023 hiring cycle.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Request to Interview Division Rival for Defensive Coordinator
The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees. The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive...
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Jazz: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
On Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor to begin a multi-game road trip out West. First up on the list is the Utah Jazz. The last time the Sixers played the Jazz, Utah was on a bit of a roll. Despite being viewed as a rebuilding squad, the Jazz were in the Western Conference early playoff picture at the time.
Wichita Eagle
Raptors Look to Stay Hot vs. Hawks: Where to Watch, Odds, Injury Reports
The Toronto Raptors will look to cap off their six-game homestand with a fourth straight victory Saturday evening against the Atlanta Hawks. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and TSN 1050 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and 92-9 The Game will call...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Reporter Believes This Trade Could Return LA To Contender Status
It's clear that, as currently comprised, your Los Angeles Lakers won't be winning much of anything this season. The real question, though, is whether or not there's a trade out there that could change that. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report is convinced that just such a deal does exist: the.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry’s Hilarious Reaction to Warriors Breaking Road Struggles
The Golden State Warriors have been dreadfully bad on the road all season. Their dominant home record has carried their overall record, because the team has struggled mightily away from Chase Center. Playing on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night, the Warriors were not only away from home, but they were in front of an NBA-record 64,000 fans at the Alamodome.
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Winning Nationwide’s Charity Challenge
From Dec. 6 of last year until Jan. 11 of this year, Nationwide served as the presenting sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award by presenting football fans with a unique opportunity to go on Twitter and help their team's nominee win the Nationwide Charity Challenge.
Wichita Eagle
Miami Heat Social Media Trolls Milwaukee Bucks’ Grayson Allen?
The rise of social media has given NBA teams another way of trash-talking the opposition. It appears the Miami Heat may have used their Twitter account to poke fun at Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen after Saturday's victory. After the game, the Heat's accounted posted a photo of Victor Oladipo finishing a dunk. Allen was in the background.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Loss Could Help Speed Up Browns Defensive Coordinator Hiring Process
The San Francisco 49ers did the Cleveland Browns a favor when they defeated the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round on Saturday. With the loss, potential Browns defensive coordinator target Sean Desai will be able to interview. Desai is the associate head coach with the Seahawks and one of the...
Wichita Eagle
No Bengals Named To 2022 AP All-Pro Teams, Eight Players Receive Votes
CINCINNATI —The Bengals have even more motivation to fuel a playoff run after zero players made either AP All-Pro team. Quarterback Joe Burrow, and Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied in third place behind the Eagles' Jalen Hurts and the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes with 15 votes. Here are the other...
Wichita Eagle
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Preview
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia 76ers ended their two-game win streak in a difficult 114-133 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who Philadelphia took down on New Year's Eve. The loss came at the hands of a terrific showing from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 37 points on 62 percent...
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns to Interview Philadelphia Eagles Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
A new potential defensive coordinator has entered the ring for the Cleveland Browns. According to a report, the Browns have requested to interview Philadelphia Eagles defensive assistant Dennard Wilson. This comes in the same day a report came out that Brian Flores was interviewing for the Arizona Cardinals head coaching...
