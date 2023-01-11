ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

NASA can now track CO2 emissions more accurately from space

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wfZJS_0kAOE53V00
Image: JohanSwanepoel / Adobe

According to a recent study, researchers were able to use space-based measurements from NASA satellites to track carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions more accurately. This was made possible thanks to the two NASA missions that work hand-in-hand together. These missions, called Orbiting Carbon Observatory (OCO) 2 and 3, help quantify CO2 emissions.

The missions work off of both a satellite and a module situated on the International Space Station. NASA’s OCO-2 satellite launched in 2014 and has tracked natural and human-made CO2 emissions worldwide. It measures the samples by looking at the intensity of sunlight reflected off the Earth’s surface. This light is absorbed by CO2, making it easy to track the emissions.

Additionally, NASA uses data gathered by the OCO-3 mission, which was created using spare components from the other mission. It has been a component of the ISS since 2019, where it is able to map regions using multiple sweeping observations. This allows the researchers to create detailed mini maps of the area, which is great for tracking CO2 emissions precisely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXSEC_0kAOE53V00
This image taken from OCO-3 shows brightened light which helps researchers track CO2. Image source: NASA

But the real news here is that researchers have found a way to track these CO2 emissions locally. Neither of these instruments was designed to detect these emissions from individual facilities. However, researchers were able to measure the CO2 emissions from a power station in Poland, by analyzing the emission plumes from the plant between 2017 and 2022.

Being able to track CO2 emissions at a local level means measuring where these dangerous gases are coming from more precisely. Considering the risk of the sea level rising right now, having a better understanding of where dangerous greenhouse gases come from is vital to slowing and eventually even stopping global warming as much as possible.

This means that NASA can more accurately and extensively track CO2 emission points in the future, and it plans to do just that, as it has announced the extension of OCO-3’s mission aboard the International Space Station for several more years.

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
Outsider.com

LOOK: ‘Lightsaber’ Spotted on Martian Surface in New Pic From NASA

As it turns out, you don’t have to venture to a galaxy far, far away to find evidence of the Jedi. It’s right here in the Milky Way. More specifically, on the surface of our celestial neighbor, Mars. Well, sort of. When NASA posted an image documenting the recent efforts of the Perseverance rover (Percy, for short), Star Wars fans couldn’t help but point out that its sample tube looked a lot like an elegant weapon for a more civilized age.
iheart.com

NASA Rover Photographs 'Discarded Lightsaber' On Mars

NASA has captured so many amazing images with the rovers the space agency has sent up to Mars. Among the photos are some strange ones, including an "alien boot," metallic wreckage, a flying UFO, a mysterious doorway, "alien arms," strange carvings, an "alien" statue, and what looks like an actual alien. Well now another curious item has been photographed on the Red Planet by NASA's Perseverance Rover, and it's one Star Wars fans will instantly recognize - a lightsaber.
CNET

5,400-Pound NASA Satellite Falls Back to Earth After 38 Years in Space

Here's one for the "what goes up must come down" file. NASA's Earth Radiation Budget Satellite got a blazing welcome back to Earth on Sunday after nearly four decades in space. On Monday, NASA said the Department of Defense confirmed the 5,400-pound (2,450-kilogram) satellite had reentered over the Bering Sea.
Futurism

Dead Artemis Spacecraft Careens Out of Lunar Orbit

One of NASA's lunar mission has shot out of the Moon's orbit. Publicized by Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell, the tumultuous tumble of Artemis 1's Near-Earth Asteroid Scout (NEAScout) was precipitated last month by reports that NASA had been having trouble establishing communications with the miniaturized cube-shaped satellite, known as a "cubesat."
scitechdaily.com

Uncovering the Secrets of Mars: Two Major Meteorite Impacts Reveal Insights into the Red Planet’s Interior

By studying seismic and orbital data from two major meteorite impacts in late 2021, the international teams of NASA’s InSight and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter missions are refining their knowledge of the Martian interior. Two studies published in the journal Science, involving numerous co-authors from French institutions and laboratories, including the CNRS, the Institut de Physique du Globe de Paris, Université Paris Cité, and supported in particular by the CNES and the ANR, provide new constraints that make it possible to validate and refine the models of the planet’s internal structure previously proposed, but also of the dynamics of the major impacts and the physics of atmospheric shock waves.
NBC Bay Area

Watch the Skies for a Glowing Green Comet Last in the Solar System During the Ice Ages

A comet last in the solar system about 50,000 years ago should be visible in the morning sky this month with a telescope and likely with just binoculars, NASA reports. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), a name that NASA acknowledges is a mouthful, is passing through the inner solar system. It will approach closest to the Sun on Jan. 12, and to Earth on Feb. 2.
BGR.com

James Webb telescope spotted a massive shockwave traveling at over 1 million mph

Stephan’s Quintet was one of the targets of the first James Webb images that marked the brand-new telescope’s first observations. Now, the quintet is at the center of Webb’s observations as it spied a shockwave barreling through the collective. The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) has also been at the center of the new observations.
BGR.com

Researchers implanted mini human brains in mice, and they respond to light

Researchers have been growing mini human brains and other organs from stem cells for years, trying to find ways to implant them and see responses to things like sight, smell, and touch. Now, in a breakthrough experiment, researchers who implanted human brains into mice have finally seen real-time responses to what the mice were seeing.
Engadget

NASA's 38-year-old science satellite falls safely to Earth

NASA's 38-year-old dead satellite has returned to Earth without incident. The Defense Department has confirmed that the Earth Radiation Budget Satellite (ERBS) reentered the atmosphere off the Alaskan coast at 11:04PM Eastern on January 8th. There are no reports of damage or injuries, according to the Associated Press. That isn't surprising when NASA said there was a 1-in-9,400 chance of someone getting hurt, but it's notable when officials said there was a possibility of some parts surviving the plunge.
ALASKA STATE
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy