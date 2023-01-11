Read full article on original website
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Why Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant may not be starting in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant earned his first All-Star game appearance and start in his third NBA season. While he still has a great chance at earning his second All-Star berth, it’s looking more likely that he’ll be coming off the bench. Morant ranks third behind Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic in the latest All-Star fan voting update. ...
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to action after 11-game absense
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will make his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup for their home game
This Day In Lakers History: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Becomes First NBA Player To Score 34,000 Points
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar continued to take steps toward becoming the leading scorer in NBA history on Jan. 10, 1986, when he scored his 34,000th career point in a Los Angeles Lakers win over the Indiana Pacers. Abdul-Jabbar was the first player to reach 34,000 points, and only Karl Malone has done...
Kareem Abdul Jabbar slams Tucker Carlson for spreading false information about Damar Hamlin's incident
Kareem Abdul Jabbar bashed Charlie Kirk and Tucker Carlson for using Damar Hamlin’s tragic incident to create controversy
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ja Morant searching for 11-year-old Grizzlies fan whose autographed basketball was stolen
Ja Morant wants to take action after an 11-year-old girl had her autographed basketball stolen at a Memphis Grizzlies game. WMC Action News 5 reported that two adults stole the autographed basketball at Monday’s game between the Grizzlies and Spurs. After news of the story reached Twitter, Morant replied to a tweet about the incident.
Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision
Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless. During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Big Things to Watch
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to avoid an 0-2 trip to LA as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
Here's When The Lakers Will Reportedly Work Out DeMarcus Cousins
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Lakers will work out DeMarcus Cousins this week.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
"They gave me half the dosage my dad was getting" - Metta Sandiford-Artest revealed the Chicago Bulls made him take medicine for his mental health
Having witnessed Artest's troubles, the Bulls tried to prevent the worse from happening
Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?
However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
LeBron James Is Less Than 35 Points Away From NBA History
LeBron James entered Thursday's game between the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers 35 points away from 38,000 career points.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fires subtle warning to rest of NBA after Sixers win
With the Oklahoma City Thunder still embroiled in their rebuild, rumors have flown about their franchise player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander possibly wanting a trade due to the losing. But most of that has been from second-hand reports and nothing has come from Gilgeous-Alexander himself. He’s actually gone out of his way to proclaim how much he has been enjoying this season and the bright future he sees for the Thunder. Nevertheless, as long as the Thunder are in rebuilding mode, he will probably continue to get asked about how content he is with the Thunder. After the team’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Gilgeous-Alexander once again spoke about being a part of the future for the Thunder as per Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire.
How Jaren Jackson Jr.’s blocks became a signature of these Memphis Grizzlies | Giannotto
Jaren Jackson Jr. swatted away the questions at first, like he swatted away the shots of Jeremy Sochan and Jakob Poeltl in a span of four seconds Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs. No, there isn’t a way to practice blocking shots. No, he wasn’t always this good at it. ...
Tyronn Lue, Kawhi Leonard, Clippers have a winning recipe, but who will sacrifice for it?
LOS ANGELES — After weeks and months of trials and experiments, Tyronn Lue finally rolled out what Los Angeles Clippers fans have been begging for. Tuesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks featured the highly anticipated “Wingstop” lineup. Even without Paul George, the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers finally looked like what many people thought they would. […] The post Tyronn Lue, Kawhi Leonard, Clippers have a winning recipe, but who will sacrifice for it? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UCLA Men’s Basketball Offers Class of 2026 PG Jason Crowe Jr.
The Bruins have taken their first step into this year's freshman class on the recruiting trail. UCLA men's basketball sent a scholarship offer to class of 2026 point guard Jason Crowe Jr., the Los Angeles Times' Eric Sondheimer first reported Jan. 7. The Lynwood (CA) prospect is the first player in his class to pick up an offer from the Bruins.
