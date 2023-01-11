ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?

However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fires subtle warning to rest of NBA after Sixers win

With the Oklahoma City Thunder still embroiled in their rebuild, rumors have flown about their franchise player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander possibly wanting a trade due to the losing. But most of that has been from second-hand reports and nothing has come from Gilgeous-Alexander himself. He’s actually gone out of his way to proclaim how much he has been enjoying this season and the bright future he sees for the Thunder. Nevertheless, as long as the Thunder are in rebuilding mode, he will probably continue to get asked about how content he is with the Thunder. After the team’s win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Gilgeous-Alexander once again spoke about being a part of the future for the Thunder as per Clemente Almanza of The Thunder Wire.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ClutchPoints

Tyronn Lue, Kawhi Leonard, Clippers have a winning recipe, but who will sacrifice for it?

LOS ANGELES — After weeks and months of trials and experiments, Tyronn Lue finally rolled out what Los Angeles Clippers fans have been begging for. Tuesday night’s win over the Dallas Mavericks featured the highly anticipated “Wingstop” lineup. Even without Paul George, the Kawhi Leonard-led Clippers finally looked like what many people thought they would. […] The post Tyronn Lue, Kawhi Leonard, Clippers have a winning recipe, but who will sacrifice for it? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

UCLA Men’s Basketball Offers Class of 2026 PG Jason Crowe Jr.

The Bruins have taken their first step into this year's freshman class on the recruiting trail. UCLA men's basketball sent a scholarship offer to class of 2026 point guard Jason Crowe Jr., the Los Angeles Times' Eric Sondheimer first reported Jan. 7. The Lynwood (CA) prospect is the first player in his class to pick up an offer from the Bruins.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy